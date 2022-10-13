Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | Rick Cole: Council Should Have Protected Tenants
Pasadena Now Guest Opinion, Former Mayor Terry Tornek acknowledges the gravity and urgency of Pasadena’s affordable housing crisis: “Local enforcement of existing laws is not adequate. The City must step up . . . “. Yet he insists that Measure H, the Rent Control Measure is “not the...
pasadenanow.com
City and County Schools, Businesses, Government Agencies to Partake in Quake Drill This Week
People in government offices, businesses and schools in Pasadena and throughout Los Angeles County this week will stop everything for a minute to “drop, cover and hold on” during a statewide earthquake preparedness drill, now in its 14th year. The Great California ShakeOut of 2022 is scheduled for...
pasadenanow.com
City Council Unanimously Approves Labor Agreements With Police Officers, Firefighters
The Pasadena City Council unanimously approved multi-year labor agreements with its frontline public safety personnel Monday evening. The agreements with the Pasadena Firefighters Association (PFFA) and the Pasadena Police Officers Association (PPOA) will provide the City’s police officers and firefighters base pay increases of 4.5% each year in the first two years of the contracts, followed by a 4% increase in the third year and a 2% increase in the fourth and final year.
pasadenanow.com
ArtCenter Breaks Ground on State-Of-The-Art Tool Shed and Fabrication Lab
908 Shops, a new ArtCenter College of Design facility projected to be completed in the fall of 2023, will provide ArtCenter students with a cornucopia of state-of-the-art fabrication tools in the South Campus property at 908 S. Raymond Ave., between California Blvd. and Glenarm St., in Pasadena. The brand new...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Police Department Replaces 11-Year-Old System to Improve Dispatch and Record-Keeping Capabilities
The Pasadena Police Department recently installed new computer systems as part of the ongoing Computer Aided Dispatch-Records Management System (CAD-RMS) upgrade within the department, Acting Commander Marcia Taglioretti confirmed. “A CAD RMS system is the backbone of the PPD day to day operations. We would not be able to operate...
pasadenanow.com
ArtNight Pasadena Sees Enthusiastic But Smaller Crowds Friday
Whether it was because of the Dodgers playoff game—or a post-COVID shift in local night culture that has seen reduced weekend crowds in Pasadena—a smaller than pre-pandemic but still enthusiastic group of art and music lovers fanned out across Pasadena Friday evening for the City’s annual, twice-a-year “ArtNight” event.
pasadenanow.com
The Great Shake Out 2022!
This Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 10:20 a.m., Blair High School will participate in the Great Shakeout along with millions of other people worldwide. The Blair Safety Committee has been planning for this event and they feel well prepared. The drill provides an opportunity for all staff and students to practice its response to a simulated earthquake in order to test and evaluate the school’s and district’s emergency procedures.
pasadenanow.com
City Committee Recommends Measures and Propositions City Should Officially Endorse or Oppose, Remains Silent About Measure H Rent Control
The Pasadena City Council’s Legislative Policy Committee will report Monday on its recommendations on a number of policy issues – local, country, and state – that will be on the ballot in the November 8 election. By tradition, the Legislative Policy Committee reviews all ballot measures against...
pasadenanow.com
Monday Morning Pot of Gumbo: The Community Police Oversight Committee Should Not be Involved in Search For Police Chief
After the George Floyd incident, the City Council finally came together to form a police oversight commission made up largely of civilians. Not really sure what that commission has accomplished since then, but the point here is the battle to form the commission. Local activists requested, no demanded, that the...
pasadenanow.com
After Request For More Participation, City Manager Reminds Commission It Already Provided Insight in Police Chief Search
One week after members of the police oversight commission told the City Manager Miguel Márquez they wanted more involvement in the selection of the new police chief, Márquez reminded them in a letter that they already provided input on the matter. When Márquez spoke to the commission on...
pasadenanow.com
Learn The History of Wine and Winemaking in Pasadena
The Pasadena-based winemakers who founded Vin de California in 2016, Kate and Adam Vourvoulis, will talk about “The History of Wine and Winemaking in Pasadena” at the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Pasadena on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The meeting is open to the public and will...
pasadenanow.com
Caltech to Recognize and Celebrate the Naming of Two Campus Buildings in Separate Ceremonies
In the fall of 2021, Caltech announced the naming of several campus assets and honors for individuals who both reflect the Institute’s values and aspirations and had a direct connection to and impact on the Caltech community. Among those honorees were alumnus Grant D. Venerable (BS ’32), for whom...
pasadenanow.com
Man Accused of Stabbing Homeless Man to Death in Pasadena Goes Before Judge Wednesday
This week, the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles County Superior Court is expected to set a preliminary hearing date in the case against Sadarius Lawson, 26, of Los Angeles who is charged with fatally stabbing a homeless man in Pasadena on Aug. 12. Pasadena Police officers said they responded...
pasadenanow.com
School Board District 3 Campaign Mailer Sparks Contention
A mailer sent by Pasadena School Board District 3 candidate Pat Amsbry on Wednesday drew harsh responses from his opponent, incumbent Michelle Richardson Bailey, and her supporters over the weekend. “On October 13, voters across PUSD school board, District 3 received a divisive and disingenuous political mailer from Pat Amsbry...
pasadenanow.com
Second Pasadena Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Ontario Shooting
The Ontario Police Department arrested two Pasadena men over two days last week in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month at a high school campus in Ontario. Shortly after 10:45 a.m. on October 1, Ontario officers were called to Colony High School at 3850 E Riverside Dr....
pasadenanow.com
Polytechnic Football Tickets for The Coliseum Are Now Available
Poly’s football team has the opportunity to play in the LA Coliseum on Thursday, October 20 at 7 p.m.* where they will host the Tigers from South Pasadena in a Rio Hondo League match up. *The game will be a double header, game time could be delayed based on the previous game.
pasadenanow.com
Masters Series: Great Short Stories
Pasadena Senior Center’s The Masters’ Series begins its fall term with “Great Short Stories,” a four-week course presented by longtime Masters Series favorite Beverly Olevin, where stories are brought to life with dramatic readings by professional actors.at 2. The online course begins on Tuesday, Oct. 18,...
