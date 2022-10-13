ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

Guest Opinion | Rick Cole: Council Should Have Protected Tenants

Pasadena Now Guest Opinion, Former Mayor Terry Tornek acknowledges the gravity and urgency of Pasadena’s affordable housing crisis: “Local enforcement of existing laws is not adequate. The City must step up . . . “. Yet he insists that Measure H, the Rent Control Measure is “not the...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

City Council Unanimously Approves Labor Agreements With Police Officers, Firefighters

The Pasadena City Council unanimously approved multi-year labor agreements with its frontline public safety personnel Monday evening. The agreements with the Pasadena Firefighters Association (PFFA) and the Pasadena Police Officers Association (PPOA) will provide the City’s police officers and firefighters base pay increases of 4.5% each year in the first two years of the contracts, followed by a 4% increase in the third year and a 2% increase in the fourth and final year.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

ArtCenter Breaks Ground on State-Of-The-Art Tool Shed and Fabrication Lab

908 Shops, a new ArtCenter College of Design facility projected to be completed in the fall of 2023, will provide ArtCenter students with a cornucopia of state-of-the-art fabrication tools in the South Campus property at 908 S. Raymond Ave., between California Blvd. and Glenarm St., in Pasadena. The brand new...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

ArtNight Pasadena Sees Enthusiastic But Smaller Crowds Friday

Whether it was because of the Dodgers playoff game—or a post-COVID shift in local night culture that has seen reduced weekend crowds in Pasadena—a smaller than pre-pandemic but still enthusiastic group of art and music lovers fanned out across Pasadena Friday evening for the City’s annual, twice-a-year “ArtNight” event.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

The Great Shake Out 2022!

This Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 10:20 a.m., Blair High School will participate in the Great Shakeout along with millions of other people worldwide. The Blair Safety Committee has been planning for this event and they feel well prepared. The drill provides an opportunity for all staff and students to practice its response to a simulated earthquake in order to test and evaluate the school’s and district’s emergency procedures.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Learn The History of Wine and Winemaking in Pasadena

The Pasadena-based winemakers who founded Vin de California in 2016, Kate and Adam Vourvoulis, will talk about “The History of Wine and Winemaking in Pasadena” at the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Pasadena on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The meeting is open to the public and will...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

School Board District 3 Campaign Mailer Sparks Contention

A mailer sent by Pasadena School Board District 3 candidate Pat Amsbry on Wednesday drew harsh responses from his opponent, incumbent Michelle Richardson Bailey, and her supporters over the weekend. “On October 13, voters across PUSD school board, District 3 received a divisive and disingenuous political mailer from Pat Amsbry...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Second Pasadena Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Ontario Shooting

The Ontario Police Department arrested two Pasadena men over two days last week in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month at a high school campus in Ontario. Shortly after 10:45 a.m. on October 1, Ontario officers were called to Colony High School at 3850 E Riverside Dr....
ONTARIO, CA
pasadenanow.com

Polytechnic Football Tickets for The Coliseum Are Now Available

Poly’s football team has the opportunity to play in the LA Coliseum on Thursday, October 20 at 7 p.m.* where they will host the Tigers from South Pasadena in a Rio Hondo League match up. *The game will be a double header, game time could be delayed based on the previous game.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Masters Series: Great Short Stories

Pasadena Senior Center’s The Masters’ Series begins its fall term with “Great Short Stories,” a four-week course presented by longtime Masters Series favorite Beverly Olevin, where stories are brought to life with dramatic readings by professional actors.at 2. The online course begins on Tuesday, Oct. 18,...

