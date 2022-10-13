Read full article on original website
Bears Advance To Regional Doubles Final
STANFORD, Calif. – Cal women's tennis sophomores Katja Wiersholm and Jessica Alsola secured their spot in Tuesday's doubles final and qualified for the upcoming ITA National Fall Championships with a straight-set victory in Monday's semifinals at the ITA Northwest Regional Championships. The second-seeded Golden Bears defeated Stanford's fifth-seeded Alexis...
October 29 Cal-Oregon Game To Kick Off At 12:30 PM
BERKELEY – Cal's Pac-12 home game against Oregon on Saturday, October 29 will kick off from FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium at 12:30 pm PT. FOX or FS1 will televise the contest with that announcement to be made at a later date. The first 10,000 fans will receive their own limited-edition Cal bobblehead of seven-time Pro Bowler and Golden Bear football legend Cam Jordan of the New Orleans Saints.
Bears Follow Familiar Pattern Against Wildcats
TUCSON, ARIZ. – California volleyball (7-11, 0-8 Pac-12) closed out the weekend in a midday matchup against Arizona (12-7, 2-6 Pac-12) on Saturday, hoping to notch its first conference win of the season against a team that had lost four straight games. Just like many other Golden Bear matches of late, however, this particular one was characterized by a rough first set and two subsequent highly competitive sets that only just fell outside of Cal's reach. With the help of Wildcat senior Zyonna Fellows' career-high 12 blocks, Arizona was able to stop their skid and defeat the Bears, 3-0. Cal scored first on an Arizona service error, but the Wildcats were determined to set the tone quickly, posting a 5-0 scoring run that put the Bears in a hole from which they were unable to recover. Each time Cal earned a point, the home team responded with a vengeance, putting together three- and four-point runs to widen the lead to eventually clinch the first set, 25-13. The Bears' offense woke up in the second set, putting together two early 3-0 runs that included two straight kills from juniorLydia Grote and three straight points – a kill, a solo block and a kill – from freshman Sophie Scott. Arizona responded by posting a pair of 3-0 runs themselves to tie up the score, but Cal took advantage of a string of Wildcat errors to pull ahead once more and follow up with kills from Grote, DeJardin and junior Leah Schmidt, beating their opponents to the 20-point threshold. Freshman Mikayla Hayden impressed toward the end of the set with a pair of blocks and a kill, but the Wildcats dug deep and pulled out a 4-0 run to jump ahead of the Bears and take the second set, 25-23.
Smooth Transitions
Transfers Devin Askew, DeJuan Clayton Find Right Fit With Golden Bears. Like many students entering their first year at Cal, Devin Askew and DeJuan Clayton arrived on campus this summer with the opportunity to be themselves. Though the new Golden Bears are far removed from their first year as college...
Cal-Colorado Postgame Notes
Golden Bears play first overtime game since 2017. Cal played its first overtime game since a 45-44 double overtime loss to Arizona in Berkeley on Oct. 21, 2017. Cal is now 8-5 all-time in overtime games. Cal had three takeaways and now has the longest current string of games with...
Bears Fall In Overtime At Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - J.T. Shrout threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Montana Lemonious-Craig in overtime, powering Colorado to a 20-13 upset of California in interim coach Mike Sanford's debut Saturday. Jack Plummer had Mason Starling wide open for the score on first-and-goal from the 10 on Cal's ensuing possession...
Cal Back On The Course At Bronco Invite
SUNNYVALE – California cross country returned to competition on Saturday morning at the Bronco Invitational hosted by Santa Clara. The women's squad took home 13th place overall, while the men's team took 15th. Claire Yerby headlined the Bears' showing with her stellar performance in the women's 6,000-meter race. Yerby...
