Qatari Emir met with Putin to 'diffuse tensions' between Moscow and Doha, source says

US trying to speed up delivery of key air defense systems to Ukraine after Russia's Iranian-supplied drone attacks
The US Defense Department is trying to speed up the delivery of two advanced surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine as Russia has increasingly used Iranian-supplied drones that explode on impact to pummel Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. The Pentagon's effort is just the latest evidence of a newly urgent push by...
Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
Australia has reversed a previous government's recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel's capital
CNN's Clarissa Ward reports near site where 'Kamikaze' drone struck
Russia continues to target Ukrainian civilian areas with Iranian-made "Kamikaze" drones, striking the country's capital at least four times on Monday, Ukrainian officials say. CNN's Clarissa Ward reports.
Xi Jinping’s Extended Rule Casts Shadow Over China’s Film Market
As Xi Jinping prepares to accept a groundbreaking third term as China’s leader, his country faces gathering headwinds on various fronts: slumping economic growth, deteriorating geopolitical relations with the West and an uncertain exit strategy from the pandemic, among other challenges. China’s film sector is no exception. Looking to trends under his recent rule to date — which is set to be extended seemingly indefinitely at a high-profile Communist Party meeting in Beijing this week — insiders and industry observers believe Xi’s ever-tightening grip on power in Beijing bodes only ominously for the creative and commercial development of the country’s...
China sees 'much faster timeline' on taking Taiwan, Blinken warns
Beijing wants to seize Taiwan "on a much faster timeline" than previously considered, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, warning that President Xi Jinping was leading China in a more aggressive direction. "We've seen a very different China emerge in recent years under Xi Jinping's leadership," Blinken told a forum at Stanford University with former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice.
Venezuelan migrants in shock and limbo after new US immigration plan
"The news hit me like a bucket of cold water," says Alejaidys Morey, a 30-year-old Venezuelan woman, who until this week was planning to start traveling towards the United States. On Wednesday, the US announced that it is expanding Title 42 — a pandemic-era provision that allows migration officials to...
Editorial: China policy U-turn
The Biden Administration has made one of the most sweeping policy U-turns in recent history. After giving China most-favored nation-trade status and opening the door for inclusion in the World Trade Organization the U.S. has all but declared economic war with China. The U.S. Department of Commerce has introduced rules meant to deny China access to advanced computer chips or the equipment and expertise to make semiconductors on their own. This once unlikely act was necessary because of China’s increasingly aggressive military threats to the island of Taiwan. Advanced computer chips are the key to high-tech military hardware. With China announcing itself as a potential adversary, it is foolish to provide them with the components needed for the most lethal weapons. Read more Blade editorials
World faces full-blown recession if China economy collapses: Expert
China's economy is in terrible shape. Unemployment is skyrocketing, the housing market is collapsing, and growth is stalling. Constant covid lockdowns are dragging on virtually every part of the country's economy. Swathes of the population are struggling to make ends meet. CNN's Selina Wang speaks to people who aren't seeing the economic benefits Xi has pledged under his rule.
China delays the release of GDP and other economic data without explanation amid Party Congress
China has abruptly delayed the publication of key economic data, one day before its scheduled release, as the ruling Communist Party gathers at a major political meeting against the backdrop of a faltering economy.
Iranian security official confirms fire at Evin prison, says situation is under control after social media footage emerges
A large, dark plume of smoke was seen billowing near Evin prison in northern Tehran in multiple videos on social media Saturday night. An Iranian security official said "thugs" set fire to the warehouse of prison clothing, which led to a fire in the prison, Iranian state media IRNA reported. Tehran's Evin Prison is a notoriously brutal facility where the regime incarcerates political dissidents.
