Iraq names new president and prime minister, ending a year of political deadlock

By Celine Alkhaldi, Mohammed Tawfeeq, Aqeel Najim, CNN
 4 days ago
Opinion: Trump's all-caps rage is back. Has America changed?

Poetry's genius is that it offers both an endless supply of words and a fresh way of looking at everything under the sun. As an example, the word "majusculation" -- from the noun "majuscule," meaning upper case or capital lettering (the inverse of "miniscule") -- in poetry refers to the capitalization of the first letter in every line of a poem.
Iranian security official confirms fire at Evin prison, says situation is under control after social media footage emerges

A large, dark plume of smoke was seen billowing near Evin prison in northern Tehran in multiple videos on social media Saturday night. An Iranian security official said "thugs" set fire to the warehouse of prison clothing, which led to a fire in the prison, Iranian state media IRNA reported. Tehran's Evin Prison is a notoriously brutal facility where the regime incarcerates political dissidents.
WWII munitions hinder Nord Stream pipeline probe

Investigations into the suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia with Europe are "progressing well", despite World War II munitions on the seabed, Denmark said Thursday. The two Nord Stream pipelines were damaged by two explosions under the Baltic Sea at the end of September, causing major gas leaks.
