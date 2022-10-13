Iraq names new president and prime minister, ending a year of political deadlock

Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: fresh Russian strikes hit ‘critical infrastructure’ in cities across Ukraine
Attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, damaging infrastructure including energy facility
Trump's Israel Comments Divisive and Antisemitic, Jewish Groups Say
Jewish Americans are more likely to vote Democrat, with more than three quarters that voted in 2020 voting for Joe Biden instead of Trump.
Russian Su-34 fighter jet crashes into a residential building near Ukraine
Russian authorities cite engine malfunction for the mishap.
smithmountainlake.com
US trying to speed up delivery of key air defense systems to Ukraine after Russia's Iranian-supplied drone attacks
The US Defense Department is trying to speed up the delivery of two advanced surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine as Russia has increasingly used Iranian-supplied drones that explode on impact to pummel Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. The Pentagon's effort is just the latest evidence of a newly urgent push by...
smithmountainlake.com
Opinion: Trump's all-caps rage is back. Has America changed?
Poetry's genius is that it offers both an endless supply of words and a fresh way of looking at everything under the sun. As an example, the word "majusculation" -- from the noun "majuscule," meaning upper case or capital lettering (the inverse of "miniscule") -- in poetry refers to the capitalization of the first letter in every line of a poem.
Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab
An Iranian female competitive climber has left South Korea after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf covering
Germany to extend life of last 3 nuclear power plants to April amid energy crisis
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered the country's three remaining nuclear power plants to stay open until mid-April in an effort to stave off a worsening energy crisis caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.
smithmountainlake.com
Iranian security official confirms fire at Evin prison, says situation is under control after social media footage emerges
A large, dark plume of smoke was seen billowing near Evin prison in northern Tehran in multiple videos on social media Saturday night. An Iranian security official said "thugs" set fire to the warehouse of prison clothing, which led to a fire in the prison, Iranian state media IRNA reported. Tehran's Evin Prison is a notoriously brutal facility where the regime incarcerates political dissidents.
How the pandemic and war reshuffled the prices Americans are paying
From the gas station to the Thanksgiving dinner table, Americans are experiencing the biggest price increases in four decades.
smithmountainlake.com
CNN's Clarissa Ward reports near site where 'Kamikaze' drone struck
Russia continues to target Ukrainian civilian areas with Iranian-made "Kamikaze" drones, striking the country's capital at least four times on Monday, Ukrainian officials say. CNN's Clarissa Ward reports.
WWII munitions hinder Nord Stream pipeline probe
Investigations into the suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia with Europe are "progressing well", despite World War II munitions on the seabed, Denmark said Thursday. The two Nord Stream pipelines were damaged by two explosions under the Baltic Sea at the end of September, causing major gas leaks.
