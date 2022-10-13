Bill Self probably said it best during the 38th annual Late Night in the Phog. Every basketball team in the country gets to celebrate the start of a new hoops season, but only one program is able to celebrate a championship this time of year. And that program is Kansas, which claimed its second national title under Bill Self last April. During the annual Late Night event on Friday night, KU unveiled the championship banner and handed out championship rings to most of the 2021-22 team. Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun and David McCormack were the only three players who missed the ceremony. Each player was unable to make it due to their respective professional commitments. To watch the unveiling of the 2022 championship banner and see the players receive their rings, click the video above.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO