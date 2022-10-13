Read full article on original website
Kevin McCullar embracing new challenges with KU, enjoys first Late Night experience
After a 2021-22 season at Texas Tech that saw him average over 10 points, collect a Big 12 Honorable Mention honor and be one of the most impactful players on a Red Raider team that made a run to the Sweet 16, Kevin McCullar faces a new challenge with KU after transferring to Lawrence during the offseason.
Bill Self reacts to Kansas' Late Night in the Phog scrimmage, championship banner drop
As is tradition with Late Night in the Phog, Kansas fans got their first look at KU’s basketball team in a white-on-blue scrimmage that showcases the new, and old, players on the Jayhawks’ roster. The 38th annual Late Night provided a mix of veteran players displaying new abilities and attitudes, and a look at the future of KU in the form of talented freshmen. Overall, KU returns eight scholarship players who were on the 2021-22 team, while also adding four scholarship freshmen and one transfer in Kevin McCullar.
Kansas Basketball: 2022-23 season preview for the Jayhawks
The defending national champions, all eyes are on Kansas Basketball as we inch closer to the 2022-23 college basketball season. Coming off their fourth national championship in program history, could the Jayhawks potentially be the first team to go back-to-back since Florida in 2006-07 this season?. Taking a look back...
WATCH: Kansas unveils 2022 national championship banner, conducts ring ceremony
Bill Self probably said it best during the 38th annual Late Night in the Phog. Every basketball team in the country gets to celebrate the start of a new hoops season, but only one program is able to celebrate a championship this time of year. And that program is Kansas, which claimed its second national title under Bill Self last April. During the annual Late Night event on Friday night, KU unveiled the championship banner and handed out championship rings to most of the 2021-22 team. Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun and David McCormack were the only three players who missed the ceremony. Each player was unable to make it due to their respective professional commitments. To watch the unveiling of the 2022 championship banner and see the players receive their rings, click the video above.
KU falls out of polls, K-State stays put at no. 17
The Kansas Jayhawks have fallen out of the AP Top 25 poll in football.
Everything Lance Leipold said after KU’s loss to Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — No. 19 Kansas soccer dropped to 5-2 (2-2 Big 12) on Saturday with a 52-42 loss to Oklahoma. Both groups traded a pair of scores within the first quarter earlier than Oklahoma fumbled and KU subsequently punted. Oklahoma was subsequent to rating and the Sooners did not look again from there. Oklahoma led by as many as 21 factors within the sport however KU continued to battle to keep within the sport.
How to Watch: Kansas at Oklahoma
The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Norman, OK to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. David has already given his in depth preview, which you should all read. Here’s how to watch:. #19 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) Line: -8.5 Oklahoma. Weather: 58 and partly...
Kansas' Cobee Bryant suffers left leg injury, carted off
Kansas starting cornerback Cobee Bryant was carted off the field after he suffered a left ankle injury at the end of the first half of Saturday's 52-42 loss to Oklahoma. Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold said after the game that it was a "wait and see" situation regarding Bryant's injury. He...
Jayhawks fall at Oklahoma
NORMAN Okla. (KSNT) – The Oklahoma offense could not be contained as they defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 52-42 in Norman, Oklahoma, on Saturday. The Jayhawks’ defense gave up 701 total yards to the Sooners, including 487 yards in the first half alone. This was quarterback Jason Bean’s first starting game after Jalon Daniel’s injury during […]
Washburn loses on last second field goal
Video from MIAA Network MARYVILLE, Mo. (KSNT)- Washburn football suffered a heartbreaking loss to No. 16 Northwest Missouri State on Saturday. The ‘Bods stormed back all the way from down 16-3 to take the lead in the fourth quarter. However, NWMSU kicked a field goal as time expired to win 32-30. The fourth quarter was […]
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
Catfish tournament held at Milford Lake in memory of Kansas angler
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Midwest catfish tournament group is hosting a special event this weekend to honor a beloved local angler. Josh Smith, of Baldwin City, Kansas was just 40-years-old when he passed away unexpectedly due to heart problems in August, 2022. He left behind his wife, Amber, and a community of anglers who […]
Four Inane Questions with Fox 4 KC reporter Matt Stewart
Matt Stewart is all about work anniversaries this year. Besides hitting the 25-year mark as a TV newsie, he just celebrated his 10th anniversary as part of Fox 4’s insanely popular morning news squad. The Emmy-award winning reporter and anchor is also getting plenty of accolades and kudos for...
Parents at odds with Kansas school district over pandemic-era enrollment fees
TOPEKA — Parents in the Auburn-Washburn school district south of Topeka say they have been unfairly served debt collection letters after confusion over billing during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2021-2022 school year, schools operated with a different financial assistance process. Normally, students qualify for financial assistance through the free and reduced lunch program. With […] The post Parents at odds with Kansas school district over pandemic-era enrollment fees appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas AG candidate Kris Kobach holds press conference in Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Republican Attorney General candidate Kris Kobach paid a visit to Topeka on Thursday. Kobach held a press conference in front of Memorial Hall where he detailed his plans to crack down on fentanyl trafficking and large-scale retail theft. He also emphasized his work representing other states against federal administrations in recent years, expertise he said is crucial to bring to Kansas.
QuikTrip could soon operate urgent care centers in Kansas City
QuikTrip, known across the Midwest for its convenience store locations, may soon add urgent care centers to its list of offerings.
Kansas City Shop Buys Western Maryland FA-2
BARTON, Maryland — Motorists from Maryland to Kansas got a glimpse of Western Maryland FA-2 303 recently as the Alco carbody unit was moved by truck to a Kansas City railroad shop, where plans call for its restoration to service as a control cab. Its departure from a remote...
Ice skating rink coming to Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction for a new ice skating rink coming to Downtown Topeka is expected to begin later this month. Evergy Plaza announced Friday a partnership with CoreFirst Bank & Trust that will bring the ‘CoreFirst Ice Rink’ to Evergy Plaza. Construction is slated to begin...
White Lakes mall demolition leads to new opportunities
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close. District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see […]
