Mass shooting in Raleigh carries haunting warning of danger, even in everyday life
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation continues to process the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. Family members and friends said some of the victims were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities. An off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who died was on her porch talking to a neighbor, another woman was walking her dog when she was killed, and another was out exercising.
cnycentral.com
NC State quarterback Devin Leary out vs. Syracuse in a sold out matchup
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Star quarterback for N.C. State Devin Leary has been ruled out for the No. 15 Wolfpack vs. No. 18 Orange game Saturday, sources telling ESPN. Leary was named the ACC preseason player of the year but injured his shoulder during the game against Florida State last weekend.
