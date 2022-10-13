ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Wisconsin Twister Caught on Security Camera

An unexpected twister was caught on a security camera as it rips through a busy Wisconsin intersection, Destroying trees and branches in its wake. This shocking moment of extreme weather even landed terrifyingly close to vehicles driving along the roadway as the twister touched down at the intersection. However, there were thankfully no lasting injuries resulting from the wild moment as the tornado touched down on the street.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is suggesting tackling your fall projects a little differently this year. When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said doing some of these chores differently can be beneficial for creatures in nature.
WISCONSIN STATE
whby.com

Northeast Wisconsin gas prices drop significantly

CHICAGO — Gas prices drop significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.66 per gallon. That’s down 24 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell 29 cents to $3.61 a gallon. The national average fell five cents and...
APPLETON, WI
WausauPilot

Fiscal Facts: Wisconsin saw record 13.8% increase in property values in 2022

Total property values in Wisconsin grew by a record 13.8% in 2022, marking the largest increase in decades of data. Meanwhile, gross property tax levies approved in late 2021 (for 2022 local government budgets) increased by 1.6% statewide. That was far less than the rate of inflation and the smallest increase since 2014, according to the findings of a newly released interactive tool from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC News

How Wisconsin became ground zero for American polarization

WASHINGTON — The shifts that have remade American politics in recent years can be seen and felt everywhere, but maybe no other state tells the story as clearly as Wisconsin. Two Wisconsin elections are going down to the wire this fall — races for governor and senator — and if recent trends are to be believed, the nation’s sharp partisan divides are likely to be a driving force in both votes.
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

Peddlers make cider from basket to the pitcher

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - While Minocqua Winter Park was busy with the Dryland Dog Sled Races, many locals in attendance surround the apple cider station on site. With dozens of apples, they took the the fruit to the press to the pitcher. The stand had a peddaler moving the system,...
MINOCQUA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Monday turns bitterly cold with some places getting snow

Wisconsin will get its first true punch of polar air this week. A northwest wind kicks in this evening, dropping temperatures rather rapidly overnight. With that, a statewide freeze is likely as temperatures dive down into the 20s by Monday morning. Make sure to dress for winter, as wind chills...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox9.com

October snow rolls into Minnesota and Wisconsin

(FOX 9) - Parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin are seeing their first snowfall of the season. The snow won't last long as ground temperatures remain warm, but it is still falling….in mid-October. As of 6 a.m., the Twin Cities National Weather Service said they measured a tenth of an...
MINNESOTA STATE
WausauPilot

UPDATED: Blaze at Schofield wood plant under control

Crews from at least six fire departments were called Friday to a report of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield. The blaze was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the wood processing plant, 349 Alderson St. An initial report indicated visible flames were seen coming from a pipe at the facility.
SCHOFIELD, WI
947jackfm.com

Wausau Committee Reccomends Layout for S 17th Avenue Project

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee has selected its preferred layout for the 17th Avenue reconstruction project next summer. In a unanimous vote Thursday the committee went with the engineer’s recommendation of no changes, meaning the redesign will include a mountable median along...
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy