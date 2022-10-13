Read full article on original website
Related
Tips To Winterize Your Minnesota Or Wisconsin Home
Unfortunately for mid-October 2022, we have already been seeing some snow in the Twin Ports area. At the time of typing this, none of that snow has stuck around, but winter is certainly knocking. If you procrastinate like me, you may not have gone through a home winterization checklist yet....
WATCH: Wisconsin Twister Caught on Security Camera
An unexpected twister was caught on a security camera as it rips through a busy Wisconsin intersection, Destroying trees and branches in its wake. This shocking moment of extreme weather even landed terrifyingly close to vehicles driving along the roadway as the twister touched down at the intersection. However, there were thankfully no lasting injuries resulting from the wild moment as the tornado touched down on the street.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is suggesting tackling your fall projects a little differently this year. When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said doing some of these chores differently can be beneficial for creatures in nature.
'There's snow place like home': Wisconsin wakes up to 1st snowflakes❄️
While the snow won't stay on the ground (as it is far too early in the season for that) it does mark a week full of wintry weather.
whby.com
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices drop significantly
CHICAGO — Gas prices drop significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.66 per gallon. That’s down 24 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell 29 cents to $3.61 a gallon. The national average fell five cents and...
An ode to fall colors across Wisconsin
It's peak fall color season across Wisconsin and the colors are popping at Holy Hill. We can all feel winter's cold creeping in on us, which means those fall colors will be gone soon.
Fiscal Facts: Wisconsin saw record 13.8% increase in property values in 2022
Total property values in Wisconsin grew by a record 13.8% in 2022, marking the largest increase in decades of data. Meanwhile, gross property tax levies approved in late 2021 (for 2022 local government budgets) increased by 1.6% statewide. That was far less than the rate of inflation and the smallest increase since 2014, according to the findings of a newly released interactive tool from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
NBC News
How Wisconsin became ground zero for American polarization
WASHINGTON — The shifts that have remade American politics in recent years can be seen and felt everywhere, but maybe no other state tells the story as clearly as Wisconsin. Two Wisconsin elections are going down to the wire this fall — races for governor and senator — and if recent trends are to be believed, the nation’s sharp partisan divides are likely to be a driving force in both votes.
WATCH: Deer Goes Mike Tyson Mode, Throws Punch at Another Deer
Proving to be a stronger competitor a deer goes into Mike Tyson mode and begins to throw punches at another deer. The short fight was caught by one of the game trail cameras at the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest n northern Wisconsin. Fights tend to be more frequent during the deer...
WJFW-TV
Peddlers make cider from basket to the pitcher
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - While Minocqua Winter Park was busy with the Dryland Dog Sled Races, many locals in attendance surround the apple cider station on site. With dozens of apples, they took the the fruit to the press to the pitcher. The stand had a peddaler moving the system,...
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green […]
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
spectrumnews1.com
Monday turns bitterly cold with some places getting snow
Wisconsin will get its first true punch of polar air this week. A northwest wind kicks in this evening, dropping temperatures rather rapidly overnight. With that, a statewide freeze is likely as temperatures dive down into the 20s by Monday morning. Make sure to dress for winter, as wind chills...
fox9.com
October snow rolls into Minnesota and Wisconsin
(FOX 9) - Parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin are seeing their first snowfall of the season. The snow won't last long as ground temperatures remain warm, but it is still falling….in mid-October. As of 6 a.m., the Twin Cities National Weather Service said they measured a tenth of an...
WJFW-TV
Canines sprint it out in the inaugural Minocqua "Almost" Winter Dryland Races
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - All by the power of the dog, racers from across the Midwest gathered at Minocqua Winter Park. While it’s not quite winter yet, that’s not stopping some dogs from pulling their way across the finish line. In its inaugural year, the Minocqua Almost Winter...
UPDATED: Blaze at Schofield wood plant under control
Crews from at least six fire departments were called Friday to a report of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield. The blaze was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the wood processing plant, 349 Alderson St. An initial report indicated visible flames were seen coming from a pipe at the facility.
947jackfm.com
Wausau Committee Reccomends Layout for S 17th Avenue Project
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee has selected its preferred layout for the 17th Avenue reconstruction project next summer. In a unanimous vote Thursday the committee went with the engineer’s recommendation of no changes, meaning the redesign will include a mountable median along...
WNCY
Northeast Wisconsin Sees Early Snowfall on Friday
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — There was some snow that fell last night in the local area. Some minor snowfall was reported in Outagamie County. Brown County saw a bit of a rain/snow mix to the west. It’s the first snowfall since April.
wearegreenbay.com
DNR, Wisconsin libraries testing out program to offer free passes to state parks
(WFRV) – A new program being tested out by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will make state park and forest vehicle admission day passes available to library card holders across Wisconsin. Starting on November 1, library cardholders will be able to check out a pass from participating...
Comments / 0