Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol says California governor Gavin Newsom's proposed changes to the minimum wage could cause the restaurant chain to rethink its presence in the state. "We pay well beyond $15 an hour in California. So there there is legislation that has the potential to take the hourly wage up to $21, $22 an hour that will put organizations in a place where prices probably have to rise. It's unfortunate because it also impacts the economic model, and that could impact how many restaurants we open in the future in a state like California which is a shame," Niccol said at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit on Monday.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO