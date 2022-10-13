What qualifies you to hold this position? Through these challenging years, we’ve built a strong economy by investing in workers and small businesses. Leaning on my 24-years in the National Guard and time as a public high school teacher and football coach, I’ve balanced every budget and made once-in-a-generation investments in our state — historic investments in schools, the largest local jobs & projects bills ever, and middle class tax cuts. I’m more committed than ever to finding workable solutions to move the state forward.
