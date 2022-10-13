Despite prosecution opposition, a judge is allowing a former Toledo city councilman to use government funding to retain a jury consultant in the case in which she and three others are accused of conspiracy and extortion. In an order accepting the motion on Monday for Yvonne Harper, Judge Jeffrey J. Helmick of U.S. District Court in Toledo said that he had never before granted this type of request, but that the case was unique enough to merit it. Typically, jury consultants are paid for out of the defendant’s own pocket. Rarely does taxpayer money cover that level of expert assistance. “I note that in...

TOLEDO, OH ・ 15 MINUTES AGO