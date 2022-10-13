Read full article on original website
Asti: West Virginia Football at Crossroads, Can Write Own Narrative
There are going to be two ways the Baylor win will be viewed years from now by West Virginia fans. It will either be that elusive big win under Neal Brown and the catalyst for a season that turns itself around to reinstall some trust in the program’s climb, or it will be just another blip on the roller coaster ride that has been this recent stretch.
WVU Football’s Game Against Texas Tech to be Televised on FS1
Mountaineer Nation will be able to watch their team on a familiar network this Saturday evening. West Virginia’s game against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas will be televised on FS1. Odds makers like Circa Sports are opening the lines by favoring the home Red Raiders by 4 points in...
Six-Day Window Utilized to Announce Time, Network for WVU’s Game Against TCU
After getting back from a trip to Lubbock, Texas to take on Texas Tech, West Virginia’s next home game could be a game that garners national attention. And by realizing that, ESPN and Fox will utilize a six-day window to announce the broadcast network and time slot for WVU’s next game against TCU.
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – October 17
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Tickets are now on sale for this WVU women’s basketball season. Update (1:30 PM) – Former Mountaineer and current Miami Hurricane Ahkeem Mesidor was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player...
West Virginia Basketball Offers Pair of 2024 Texas Guards
West Virginia’s coaching staff has extended offers to a pair of 2024 Texas guards, Dink Pate and Daniel Tuck, on Sunday night. Pate is a 5-star out of Dallas and Tuck is a 3-star from Rockwall, Texas. “All glory to God. Offered. West Virginia University,” Pate said on Twitter....
Sunday Morning Thoughts: Is a Strong Finish in Store for WVU?
Final thoughts from West Virginia's win over Baylor.
2024 G Daniel Tuck Stock Rising With West Virginia Offer
2024 G Daniel Tuck received an offer from West Virginia on Sunday night, making that the first Power-5 offer to the high school junior. Tuck (6-foot-4) is a 3-star prospect who currently plays at BigTyme Sports Prep Academy in Rockwall, Texas. Tuck spoke with WV Sports Now about his most...
Watch: Highlights from the Mountaineers Thursday Night Victory Over Baylor
The night may have changed the course of West Virginia’s season and be a moment Mountaineers fans remember for years to come. WVU beat Baylor 43-40 in a back and forth shootout that was also aided by points from the defense. The below tweet includes highlights from the big...
Is Baylor Win Neal Brown’s Biggest Victory at WVU?
In terms of big wins, a frustration for fans often extends to the fact West Virginia hasn’t had enough of them in recent years. This is then used as a criticism of head coach Neal Brown’s tenure as a whole. And while more are definitely needed, there have been a few wins under Brown that could argue as “big” ones, or they at least garnered that label at the time.
The Case for West Virginia’s Next Director of Athletics
Morgantown, West Virginia – What we’ve learned very clearly over the past several seasons of West Virginia sports is that Shane Lyons ain’t it. Lyons, who has been the director of athletics at West Virginia University since 2015, has made decisions that have put the athletic department in quite a bind.
Three Takeaways from WVU’s Gold-Blue Debut Scrimmage
West Virginia men’s basketball played in front of the public for the first time for the 2022-23 season on Friday night. The gold team defeated the blue team 37-31 behind Mohamed Wague and Jamel King scoring in double-figures. Emmitt Mathews (shoulder), Tre Mitchell (foot) and Patrick Suemnick (knee) did...
Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle went home to be with his HeavenlyFather on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Waynesburg Pa. on November 3rd, 1952, to the late Rev. 0.G. Pyle and Viola “Vickie” (Lahew) Pyle.Cam worked at many jobs over the years and was last employed as store manager for Rider Pharmacy in Fairmont. He was assistant Pastor at Sunrise Chapel in Monongah and was a member of Fairmont #9 Masonic Lodge in Fairmont. He served 4 years in the U.S. Navy.Cam loved and enjoyed his family and working around hishome. Over the years he had sang with The Gospel Ambassadors, The Rising Sons, Perfect Harmony and was currently singing with Gideons Call.In addition to his parents, Cam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 1/2 years, Dorothy (Dottie) Holepit Pyle; his in laws, Edward and Dorothy Holepit and his brother, Butch Pyle.Cam is survived by his son, Spencer (Cam) Pyle II and his wife, Teresa Brumage Pyle of Monongah, his daughter, Wendy M. Pyle Comer of Fairmont. Four beautiful granddaughters which he loved and enjoyed, Cameron Pyle and Delayne Pyle of Monongah, Kaylee Comer and Kenzee Comer of Fairmont. Six brothers and sisters, Helen Triplett and late her husband, Sennett of Morgantown, Sioux Ryan and her late husband, Buddy of Fairmont, Mary Pyle-Prince and her husband, Bill of Fairmont, Ray Pyle and his wife, Debbie of Fairmont, Martha Johnson and her husband, Roger of Fairmont and Mattie Vincent and her husband, Bud of Fairmont; his sister in law, Debbie Rogers and her husband, Bill of VirginiaBeach Va. A brother in law, Eddie Holepit and his wife, Sandy of Morgantown. Several nieces and nephews and his family at Rider Pharmacy.Family and friends may call at Carpenter and Ford FuneralHome on Merchant St. in Fairmont on Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Snyder, officiating. Intermit will follow at Peaceful Valley Cemetery at Mt. Harmony Community Church. Masonic Rites will be given at the grave site by Fairmont Lodge #9.Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
10 best Italian restaurants near Clarksburg, West Virginia, according to Yelp
According to Yelp, these are the best Italian restaurants in the Clarksburg area.
Man killed in Preston County, West Virginia motorcycle accident identified
The West Virginia State Police Monday released the identity of the man who died after a motorcycle crash in Preston County on Friday.
Groundbreaking ceremony set for Menards in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After several years of delays due to COVID and supply chain issues, the long-promised Menards is about to become reality. Although a permit has yet to be filed, plenty of activity has taken place in recent days to let you know it is going to happen.
The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Waco, Texas – (With Photos)
Waco, Texas is home to some of the best breakfast joints in the state. From hearty country cooking to lighter fair, there’s something for everyone in Waco. So whether you’re looking for a leisurely weekend brunch or a quick bite before hitting the town, be sure to check out these top breakfast spots in Waco.
Kohl’s announces opening date for new West Virginia location
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Residents of the Westover and Morgantown area will soon have another place to shop as Kohl’s has announced that their new store in Monongalia County will officially open its doors to the public on Friday, November 4th. The 35,000-square-foot store will offer self-returns...
2 seriously injured in head-on collision with 18-wheeler in West Virginia
Two people were hurt in a head-on collision between a UPS 18-wheeler truck and a car that shut down part of Interstate 79 in Lewis County for several hours on Thursday afternoon.
Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls
Lake Waco is at its second-lowest level since it was expanded in 2003, sitting at just 58.1% full Saturday. With little relief in the forecast, water authorities continue to wrestle with widespread effects of a yearlong drought and look toward the possibility they will have to tighten water-use restrictions soon.
Shrinking Lake Waco: Aerial views on Oct. 14, 2022
Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls. From above, land is visible dividing Lake Waco from the rivers and streams that fill it. Small pools appear cut off from the shrunken reservoir that supplies Waco's drinking water.
