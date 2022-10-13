Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Peaky Blinders star admits he thought character's ending was "rough"
Peaky Blinders actor Harry Kirton describes Finn Shelby's fate as "rough". The youngest of the powerful Shelby clan, Finn spent the majority of the sixth and final season on the sidelines after damaging his relationship with brothers Tommy and Arthur, exiled from the family. From this week's National Television Awards...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Bobby Brazier responds to kissing rumours at the NTAs
EastEnders newcomer Bobby Brazier has responded to rumours that he was spotted kissing two women at the NTAs. The actor, who is the son of late Big Brother legend Jade Goody and TV presenter Jeff Brazier, recently joined the BBC One soap as Little Mo's son Freddie Slater, and attended the National Television Awards with the cast.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks return confirmed (Contains Spoiler)
It has been confirmed that Theo Graham is returning as Hunter McQueen - This is great news. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/hollyoaks/a41647466/hollyoaks-spoilers-theo-graham-hunter-mcqueen-return/. Posts: 2,581. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 17/10/22 - 17:08 #2. I’m surprised about this as he seemed to be doing quite well outside of the show. Posts: 45,695. Forum Member. ✭. 17/10/22...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Lily Best reveals future of Lizzie's dark storyline
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks villain Eric is going to continue to attack the women of the village next week, as his anger and misogyny spiral even further. After losing his job at the school, Eric gets a job at the Love Boat, and starts spiking drinks, as he did to Maxine this week. This time around, it's Lizzie who ends up as a victim, and actually gets taken to hospital after losing consciousness and hitting the floor.
15 Actors From Horror Films Who Were Traumatized By The Experience Long After Cameras Stopped Rolling
"People don't even think about it. I think a lot of people just think, Oh, it's just a movie. You're just going to do it. It's not real. ... It's f***ing real when you're there."
Austin Stoker, star of ‘Assault on Precinct 13’ and ‘Sheba, Baby,’ dies at 92
Austin Stoker, a veteran actor who most notably starred in John Carpenter’s sophomore feature “Assault on Precinct 13” and co-starred with Pam Grier in the 1975 blaxploitation feature “Sheba, Baby,” died Friday of renal failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 92.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
‘The Real’ Host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Strikes Talent & Development Deal With NBCUniversal
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, who was one of the hosts of the recently canceled daytime series The Real, is moving into primetime television with a talent and development deal at NBCUniversal. Bailon-Houghton, the first Latina daytime talk show host on English-language television, has struck the deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming and it includes unscripted opportunities across its networks and streaming service Peacock to serve as host and/or producer. NBCUniversal has struck similar talent deals with the likes of Miley Cyrus and Meghan Trainor. In addition to hosting The Real, Bailon-Houghton has her own YouTube channel, All Things Adrienne, hosts design show House to Home on...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Jessica Fox announces she's pregnant with first child
This article discusses miscarriage, which readers may find upsetting. Hollyoaks actress Jessica Fox has announced that she is pregnant with her first child. The soap star shared the news in an Instagram post featuring photos of herself and husband Nick wearing Mum and Dad caps and holding up baby scans.
digitalspy.com
The House Across the Street - Channel 5 - 9pm Monday 17/10/22
Drama starring Shirley Henderson and Craig Parkinson. Claudia a lonely single mother becomes embroiled in the case of a missing child. She forges a relationship with George, an English teacher at her school and finds herself in the midst of a deepening mystery. Episode 2 tomorrow. Drama starring Shirley Henderson...
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon's secret Alicent and Larys moment is worse than the Rhaenyra scandal
House of the Dragon episode 9 spoilers below. Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Larys (Matthew Needham) have entered a weird phase in their…'relationship' and we definitely didn't see that coming. Quite frankly it's more eyebrow raising than the Rhaenyra-Daemon incest situation. Something peculiar was already brewing between these two right...
digitalspy.com
Line of Duty boss addresses show's future after Trigger Point success
Line of Duty mastermind Jed Mercurio has poured cold water on series 7 talk. In attendance at this week's National Television Awards, celebrating the success of ITV thriller Trigger Point, the screenwriter was asked for an update on the future of his anti-corruption police procedural. "There's no news!" he declared,...
digitalspy.com
EE - Should Chrissie Watts come back and reclaim the vic?
IMO it's time the queen of Albert Square returned. She would bring the soap fully into it's new era, and take the improving soap potentially back into it's best ever era. With so many 2005 characters back in the show, if only the recasted Zoe, for me, it is the perfect time for Chrissie to return.
Empire Co-Stars Grace and Trai Byers Expecting First Baby Together
Watch: Taraji P. Henson Talks Whirlwind "Empire" Premiere. Grace and Trai Byers are growing their empire. The Empire actress shared that she and her husband of six years are expecting their first child together, she wrote on Instagram on Oct. 14. In the sweet post, the couple is posed on the red carpet on opening night of Trai's Broadway show The Piano Lesson.
digitalspy.com
MAFS UK star Adrian Sanderson reveals it “kicks off" in reunion episode
Married at First Sight UK star Adrian Sanderson has claimed that things "kick-off" in the special reunion episode that will air tonight. Sanderson, who was partnered with Thomas Hartley, put up a Q&A on his Instagram Stories, where someone asked him "Was the reunion torture? It looks like it." Sanderson...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's anniversary death horror and 8 more big soap moments for next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every week Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: A storm is brewing on Kim and Will's wedding day. (Sunday at 7pm on ITV) Emmerdale...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders and Emmerdale win big at the Inside Soap Awards 2022
The Inside Soap Awards are back with an in-person ceremony this year, in time to celebrate 30 years of Inside Soap magazine. The prestigious soap awards returned wto a physical ceremony tonight (October 17) after being held virtually over the last two years. EastEnders and Emmerdale won big this year,...
digitalspy.com
Why The Watcher's finale had to end the way that it did
The Watcher on Netflix spoilers follow – including its ending. Ryan Murphy has knocked himself off the top spot on Netflix with his new release The Watcher, and viewers have been desperate to find out about the true story and the real family on which it is based. But...
25 Badly-Cast Older/Younger Versions Of Characters That Honestly Just Confused Me
Slapping on some makeup and copying a hair color does NOT make up for bad casting!
People Are Sharing Awkward Celebrity Encounters They've Had, And Oh Lord, I'm So Embarrassed For Them
To the person who stepped on Tina Fey's toes during a photo op after a Saturday Night Live episode: I'm so, so sorry.
Comments / 0