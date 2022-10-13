ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Peaky Blinders star admits he thought character's ending was "rough"

Peaky Blinders actor Harry Kirton describes Finn Shelby's fate as "rough". The youngest of the powerful Shelby clan, Finn spent the majority of the sixth and final season on the sidelines after damaging his relationship with brothers Tommy and Arthur, exiled from the family. From this week's National Television Awards...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Bobby Brazier responds to kissing rumours at the NTAs

EastEnders newcomer Bobby Brazier has responded to rumours that he was spotted kissing two women at the NTAs. The actor, who is the son of late Big Brother legend Jade Goody and TV presenter Jeff Brazier, recently joined the BBC One soap as Little Mo's son Freddie Slater, and attended the National Television Awards with the cast.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks return confirmed (Contains Spoiler)

It has been confirmed that Theo Graham is returning as Hunter McQueen - This is great news. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/hollyoaks/a41647466/hollyoaks-spoilers-theo-graham-hunter-mcqueen-return/. Posts: 2,581. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 17/10/22 - 17:08 #2. I’m surprised about this as he seemed to be doing quite well outside of the show. Posts: 45,695. Forum Member. ✭. 17/10/22...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks star Lily Best reveals future of Lizzie's dark storyline

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks villain Eric is going to continue to attack the women of the village next week, as his anger and misogyny spiral even further. After losing his job at the school, Eric gets a job at the Love Boat, and starts spiking drinks, as he did to Maxine this week. This time around, it's Lizzie who ends up as a victim, and actually gets taken to hospital after losing consciousness and hitting the floor.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon

House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Real’ Host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Strikes Talent & Development Deal With NBCUniversal

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, who was one of the hosts of the recently canceled daytime series The Real, is moving into primetime television with a talent and development deal at NBCUniversal. Bailon-Houghton, the first Latina daytime talk show host on English-language television, has struck the deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming and it includes unscripted opportunities across its networks and streaming service Peacock to serve as host and/or producer. NBCUniversal has struck similar talent deals with the likes of Miley Cyrus and Meghan Trainor. In addition to hosting The Real, Bailon-Houghton has her own YouTube channel, All Things Adrienne, hosts design show House to Home on...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks star Jessica Fox announces she's pregnant with first child

This article discusses miscarriage, which readers may find upsetting. Hollyoaks actress Jessica Fox has announced that she is pregnant with her first child. The soap star shared the news in an Instagram post featuring photos of herself and husband Nick wearing Mum and Dad caps and holding up baby scans.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

The House Across the Street - Channel 5 - 9pm Monday 17/10/22

Drama starring Shirley Henderson and Craig Parkinson. Claudia a lonely single mother becomes embroiled in the case of a missing child. She forges a relationship with George, an English teacher at her school and finds herself in the midst of a deepening mystery. Episode 2 tomorrow. Drama starring Shirley Henderson...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Line of Duty boss addresses show's future after Trigger Point success

Line of Duty mastermind Jed Mercurio has poured cold water on series 7 talk. In attendance at this week's National Television Awards, celebrating the success of ITV thriller Trigger Point, the screenwriter was asked for an update on the future of his anti-corruption police procedural. "There's no news!" he declared,...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EE - Should Chrissie Watts come back and reclaim the vic?

IMO it's time the queen of Albert Square returned. She would bring the soap fully into it's new era, and take the improving soap potentially back into it's best ever era. With so many 2005 characters back in the show, if only the recasted Zoe, for me, it is the perfect time for Chrissie to return.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Empire Co-Stars Grace and Trai Byers Expecting First Baby Together

Watch: Taraji P. Henson Talks Whirlwind "Empire" Premiere. Grace and Trai Byers are growing their empire. The Empire actress shared that she and her husband of six years are expecting their first child together, she wrote on Instagram on Oct. 14. In the sweet post, the couple is posed on the red carpet on opening night of Trai's Broadway show The Piano Lesson.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

MAFS UK star Adrian Sanderson reveals it “kicks off" in reunion episode

Married at First Sight UK star Adrian Sanderson has claimed that things "kick-off" in the special reunion episode that will air tonight. Sanderson, who was partnered with Thomas Hartley, put up a Q&A on his Instagram Stories, where someone asked him "Was the reunion torture? It looks like it." Sanderson...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders and Emmerdale win big at the Inside Soap Awards 2022

The Inside Soap Awards are back with an in-person ceremony this year, in time to celebrate 30 years of Inside Soap magazine. The prestigious soap awards returned wto a physical ceremony tonight (October 17) after being held virtually over the last two years. EastEnders and Emmerdale won big this year,...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Why The Watcher's finale had to end the way that it did

The Watcher on Netflix spoilers follow – including its ending. Ryan Murphy has knocked himself off the top spot on Netflix with his new release The Watcher, and viewers have been desperate to find out about the true story and the real family on which it is based. But...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy