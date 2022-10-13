Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Jessica Fox announces she's pregnant with first child
This article discusses miscarriage, which readers may find upsetting. Hollyoaks actress Jessica Fox has announced that she is pregnant with her first child. The soap star shared the news in an Instagram post featuring photos of herself and husband Nick wearing Mum and Dad caps and holding up baby scans.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale: How do you rate the 50th Anniversary episode?
I've yet to see the episode myself. I have taped it & am wondering what everyone thought? Been thinking maybe I should binge watch it at the end of the week. Was it any good? Should I bother?. I enjoyed it, but for the big anniversary ep, there wasn't too...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Maisie Smith explains how Celebrity SAS helped romance with Strictly co-star
EastEnders star Maisie Smith has explained how Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins helped her romance with Strictly Come Dancing co-star Max George. Speaking to The Sun, the former Strictly contestant said that she fully opened up to her boyfriend, The Wanted singer Max, during her time on the gruelling reality show which brought them closer together.
digitalspy.com
Soaps - Two People Born Onscreen Who Had A Child Together Onscreen?
Jamie Tate and Gabby Thomas from Emmerdale were both born on our screens and then had Thomas Tate together who was also born on screen. Daniel Osbourne and Bethany Platt in Corrie bonked, but they didn't have a child... Daniel Osbourne and Bethany Platt in Corrie bonked, but they didn't...
digitalspy.com
Corrie - moments in 2022 where you almost felt like giving up watching!
I feel like the show has hit a few new lows during 2022 and at times it feels unwatchable so whilst the plotlines haven't been particularly memorable this year I will do my best to remember some of the moments where the show seemed to have reached a new level of cringe or bad storywriting than it's ever suffered before. Here's what I can recall from my Corrie 2022 viewing.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders and Emmerdale win big at the Inside Soap Awards 2022
The Inside Soap Awards are back with an in-person ceremony this year, in time to celebrate 30 years of Inside Soap magazine. The prestigious soap awards returned wto a physical ceremony tonight (October 17) after being held virtually over the last two years. EastEnders and Emmerdale won big this year,...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Bobby Brazier responds to kissing rumours at the NTAs
EastEnders newcomer Bobby Brazier has responded to rumours that he was spotted kissing two women at the NTAs. The actor, who is the son of late Big Brother legend Jade Goody and TV presenter Jeff Brazier, recently joined the BBC One soap as Little Mo's son Freddie Slater, and attended the National Television Awards with the cast.
digitalspy.com
Not happy with Call backs format
Too much like X-Factor - guest mentors/judges. Much prefer previous battle rounds and then knock outs.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks return confirmed (Contains Spoiler)
It has been confirmed that Theo Graham is returning as Hunter McQueen - This is great news. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/hollyoaks/a41647466/hollyoaks-spoilers-theo-graham-hunter-mcqueen-return/. Posts: 2,581. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 17/10/22 - 17:08 #2. I’m surprised about this as he seemed to be doing quite well outside of the show. Posts: 45,695. Forum Member. ✭. 17/10/22...
digitalspy.com
Why everyone left EastEnders this year
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders is no stranger to the regular comings and goings of actors in the soap world, and the revolving door has been working overtime in 2022. While we've been introduced to some exciting new characters over the last 10 months, we've also seen a handful of cast regulars bow out as well.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's anniversary death horror and 8 more big soap moments for next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every week Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: A storm is brewing on Kim and Will's wedding day. (Sunday at 7pm on ITV) Emmerdale...
digitalspy.com
The One Show's Alex Jones forced to apologise after guest Lewis Capaldi swears twice live on air
The One Show host Alex Jones was forced to apologise after guest Lewis Capaldi swore twice in last night’s (October 14) episode. Appearing opposite hosts Jones and Roman Kemp, Capaldi was on the show to perform his latest single, ‘Forget Me’, which currently tops the UK Singles Chart.
digitalspy.com
Line of Duty boss addresses show's future after Trigger Point success
Line of Duty mastermind Jed Mercurio has poured cold water on series 7 talk. In attendance at this week's National Television Awards, celebrating the success of ITV thriller Trigger Point, the screenwriter was asked for an update on the future of his anti-corruption police procedural. "There's no news!" he declared,...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Lily Best hints at dark side to Dave Chen-Williams
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Lily Best has dropped a bombshell about Dominic Power's Dave Chen-Williams. Next week, Dave is faced with the dark truth over Maya Harkwell's death, in that his half-brother Ethan had some involvement, but in a move of self-preservation, Ethan threatens to share Dave's "secret" if he goes to the police.
digitalspy.com
The House Across the Street - Channel 5 - 9pm Monday 17/10/22
Drama starring Shirley Henderson and Craig Parkinson. Claudia a lonely single mother becomes embroiled in the case of a missing child. She forges a relationship with George, an English teacher at her school and finds herself in the midst of a deepening mystery. Episode 2 tomorrow. Drama starring Shirley Henderson...
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon's secret Alicent and Larys moment is worse than the Rhaenyra scandal
House of the Dragon episode 9 spoilers below. Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Larys (Matthew Needham) have entered a weird phase in their…'relationship' and we definitely didn't see that coming. Quite frankly it's more eyebrow raising than the Rhaenyra-Daemon incest situation. Something peculiar was already brewing between these two right...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale airs Cain and Moira Dingle outcome after Faith death row
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale couple Cain and Moira Dingle have reconciled after their bitter row over Faith's death. The pair hit the rocks earlier this week after Cain realised that Moira had kept quiet about Faith's plans to end her own life. Last month, terminally-ill Faith told Moira that she...
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 - Week 4 Thread - Sat 15 October at 6:30pm & Sun 16 October at 7:15pm
Afternoon all and welcome to this week's Strictly thread. Bit of a shock result last week. I couldn't say for sure who'll go next. Ellie and Johannes: Viennese Waltz to Boom Bang A Bang by Lulu. Jayde and Karen: American Smooth to Wind Beneath My Wings by Bette Midler. Hamza...
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing's Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova share first photo of their new puppy
Strictly Come Dancing stars Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova have shared the first picture of a new furry addition to their family. In a photo posted to Instagram, we can see Kai and Nadiya standing together in a garden holding their new pet bulldog. “We have managed to keep it...
PETS・
Comments / 0