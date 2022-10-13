Read full article on original website
Liverpool ace Van Dijk reveals how he stopped Haaland as Man City star fires blank for only second Prem game of season
VIRGIL VAN DIJK has explained how he dealt with Erling Haaland during Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. The Norwegian striker, 22, came into the match having scored a remarkable 20 goals in 13 games since arriving at Manchester City - including 15 in nine Premier League matches.
BBC
Guardiola prepared for 'biggest atmosphere' at Anfield
Pep Guardiola has dismissed any suggestion Manchester City's 13-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table will give them a psychological advantage when the sides play at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds have already lost twice in the league this season and have been vulnerable defensively, but Guardiola...
Manchester United Monitoring AC Milan Forward
Manchester United are said to be monitoring an extremely talented AC Milan forward ahead of next year.
BBC
Liverpool 1-0 Man City: 'Why Liverpool had to wait for Joe Gomez to get back to his best' - Martin Keown analysis
Liverpool's entire defence was exceptional in their win over Manchester City, but I was especially pleased with Joe Gomez's performance alongside Virgil van Dijk. It's four years since they were first paired together at centre-half for the Reds, when Gomez was 21. Back then, in November 2018, I said we might be seeing the start of one of the all-time great Premier League partnerships in central defence.
BBC
Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape and assault
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling behaviour and assault. The forward was arrested in January following allegations that emerged in images and videos posted online. He was arrested again on Saturday for allegedly breaching his bail. Prosecutors said the charges all related...
FIFA・
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Week 11 of the Premier League season did not disappoint from Friday all through to Sunday. Ivan Toney showed off his class as Brentford got the best of Brighton to start the weekend, but It was Liverpool’s ability to keep Erling Haaland off the scoreboard that would gather headlines by the end of the weekend.
BBC
'I'm growing into my face like a fine wine' - Chelsea manager Graham Potter on his 'glow up'
Chelsea boss Graham Potter joked that he is "growing into his face like a fine wine" when it was suggested he has had a 'glow up' since arriving at Stamford Bridge. During Potter's news conference before Chelsea's trip to Aston Villa on Sunday, his sartorial choices were an unexpected point of discussion.
SB Nation
Klopp Explains “Probably Deserved” Red Card
Mohamed Salah not getting free kicks despite obvious fouls committed against him has been an ongoing theme for the Egyptian’s entire tenure at Liverpool. Many referees just do not award him blatant, obvious fouls, and that trend continued in LFC’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City at Anfield today.
BBC
History - the past and the future
History repeats itself. It's a cliche. And if it's true, then Liverpool are nailed on to get something at Anfield when they face City on Sunday. The blues did win there in 2021 but it was behind closed doors. They're last win with fans in the stadium on Merseyside was 2003. Yes, almost 20 years ago!
FOX Sports
Juventus wins derby at Torino to relieve pressure on Allegri
MILAN (AP) — Juventus relieved a bit of the pressure on coach Massimiliano Allegri by beating Torino 1-0 in a Serie A derby on Saturday. Dušan Vlahović scored 16 minutes from time for a Juventus side which has been struggling. Juventus had been in a punitive retreat...
BBC
Analysis: Liverpool 1-0 Man City
Liverpool rose to the occasion to revive their Premier League season as they demonstrated once again that they are Manchester City’s most dangerous opponents when at their best. Jurgen Klopp’s side have been disappointing so far this ternm, with stellar names such as Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk...
European roundup: Dusan Vlahovic scores winner for Juventus at Torino
The Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic scored with 16 minutes left to secure a 1-0 win at local rivals Torino in Serie A after both teams struggled to create clearcut chances. The pressure was on for Juve and their manager, Massimiliano Allegri, after a 2-0 Champions League loss at Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday, but their lacklustre performance in the first half gave the injury-hit visitors little cause for optimism.
UEFA・
‘Delay was worth it’: Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal’s fight and VAR after power cut
Mikel Arteta had cause to both curse and applaud VAR on Sunday as the technology proved central to a dramatic, controversy packed, afternoon at Leeds where the excellent Bukayo Saka scored the only goal to ensure Arsenal remain top of the Premier League. A brief power cut at Elland Road...
ESPN
Union Berlin outclass Borussia Dortmund to extend Bundesliga lead
Union Berlin's Janik Haberer scored twice in 13 minutes as the Bundesliga leaders cruised past Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Sunday to open up a four-point lead at the top of the league table. Haberer first pounced when Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel miskicked the ball, to tap in from close range...
MLS・
ESPN
Antoine Griezmann strike sees Atletico edge Bilbao
Antoine Griezmann struck early in the second half to earn Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao, moving above their opponents into third place in LaLiga on Saturday. After a first half of very few chances, Atletico took the lead through Griezmann in the 47th minute when the forward received a neat pass from Alvaro Morata and sent a low first-time shot past goalkeeper Unai Simon.
MLS・
