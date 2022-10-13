Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
CAPITALS PLACE RECENTLY SIGNED FORWARD ON WAIVERS
On Sunday, the Washington Capitals officially announced the signing of unrestricted free agent forward Sonny Milano and in order to get him some games in, they've decided to send him to the AHL. But before Milano can report to the Hershey Bears, he must clear waivers tomorrow (Monday) afternoon at...
markerzone.com
SABRES PLACE FORWARD ON WAIVERS FOR PURPOSE OF AHL ASSIGNMENT
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Buffalo Sabres have placed depth forward Anders Bjork on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the Rochester Americans of the AHL. Bjork, 26, was a healthy scratch for Buffalo's first two games of the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 58 games for...
markerzone.com
FLORIDA PANTHERS' 2022-23 REVERSE RETRO LEAKED, THOUGHTS?
The Florida Panthers' Reverse Retro jerseys have been leaked, thanks to Twitter user Ali Murji. The Cats are going with baby blue base and their unique palm tree logo:. Pretty nice threads, but ultimately I think opinions have to be held until the entire kit is worn on the ice. The Panthers' full-time threads, which they have worn since 2016, ranked 23rd in the NHL with a score of 5.5/10 in an internet fan survey:
markerzone.com
FORMER 6TH OVERALL NHL DRAFT PICK ACCUSED OF MATCH-FIXING IN HIS HOME COUNTRY
A bizarre story out of Russia Saturday involving a hockey player who was drafted sixth overall in 2008. Nikita Filatov was a highly-touted prospect taken in the first round by the Columbus Blue Jackets. Filtov fizzled quickly, managing just 53 games in the NHL before going back to Russia. Now, several reports out of that country state Filatov has been accused of aiding in match-fixing in the MHL and VHL, two developmental leagues in Russia.
markerzone.com
SAMMY BLAIS EXPECTED TO RETURN TONIGHT FOR THE RANGERS
After missing nearly all of the 21-22 NHL season, New York Rangers' forward Sammy Blais is expected to return to the Blueshirts' lineup tonight against the Anaheim Ducks. Blais has been through a rigorous rehabilitation process after tearing his ACL against the New Jersey Devils on November 14, 2021:. Blais...
markerzone.com
FIGHT BREAKS OUT IN STANDS DURING MINNESOTA V. LOS ANGELES (VIDEO)
The Minnesota Wild - Los Angeles Kings game played on Saturday night was absolutely bonkers. After two periods, the score was 6-4 and it felt like both team's defenses just took the night off. However, the highlight of the night happened in the 200s section of Xcel Energy Center, where a couple of ladies had...a disagreement.
markerzone.com
HABS ROOKIE KAIDEN GUHLE TAKES ON ANTHONY MANTHA LATE IN THIRD; CHAOS ENSUES AFTER FINAL WHISTLE (VIDEOS)
The Montreal Canadiens lost their second game in as many nights, this time by a score of 3-1 against the Washington Capitals. Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki opened the scoring with his 50th career goal before the Capitals stormed back with three-straight. The game got pretty rough late in the third...
markerzone.com
J.T. MILLER NOT HAPPY WITH HIS RECENT PLAY - 'I FEEL LIKE I'M IRRELEVANT'
It's been a rough start to the 2022-23 season for Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller. In Vancouver's two games thus far, Miller has been on the ice for all eight of their goals allowed along with recording a goal and an assist. After Saturday's loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, Miller...
markerzone.com
MATT MURRAY DEPARTS LEAFS' PRACTICE EARLY AFTER APPARENT INJURY
Per David Alter of Sports Illustrated, Matt Murray was seen limping off the ice at the Maple Leafs' practice this morning, clearly laboring one of his legs. Murray consulted Toronto's goalie coach, Curtis Sanford and, after the two chatted a bit, headed departed practice immediately. Whether or not the decision was simply precautionary remains to be seen.
markerzone.com
TORONTO PLACES MATT MURRAY ON LTIR, RECALL GOALTENDER FROM AHL
Earlier today, Matt Murray was injured at the Leafs' practice and subsequently left the skate early. Dealing with a groin issue, Murray was placed on long-term injured reserve and is expected to miss at least four weeks. Källgren was banged up in the AHL Marlies' season opener, so his callup...
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CANADIENS SEND FIRST-ROUND PICK TO JUNIORS TO CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT
The Montreal Canadiens have decided that one of their most recent first-round draft picks would be better off continuing his development in the Junior leagues. Montreal has loaned Filip Mesar, the 26th overall pick in 2022, to the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL. Mesar, 18, played one game with the...
markerzone.com
NHL THROWS OUT GROOMING/ABUSE INVESTIGATION OF IAN COLE
The NHL released a statement today, indicating the league has found no substance to the allegations of sexual abuse and grooming facing Ian Cole. Per the release, the NHL made 'attempts' to contact the Twitter user known as Emily Smith, but they were unsuccessful. As such, the NHL has ceased...
markerzone.com
RED WINGS' FORWARD TO MISS 4-6 WEEKS, PER HEAD COACH
Detroit Red Wings' head coach Derek Lalonde announced today that forward Tyler Bertuzzi will miss the next 4-6 weeks after sustaining an upper-body injury in the team's game against New Jersey Saturday night. Bertuzzi left the game in the second period after blocking a shot from Devils' defenseman Ryan Graves....
markerzone.com
WILD FORWARD MATS ZUCCARELLO PRETTY BLUNT ABOUT TEAM'S START - 'WE PLAY DEFENSE LIKE A F------G JUNIOR TEAM'
The Minnesota Wild are only two games into their 2022-23 season and frustration is beginning to mount, especially from veteran forward Mats Zuccarello. The Wild are currently tied with the Blue Jackets, Kings and Sharks for most goals allowed, but the difference is, Minnesota has only played twice, while the other teams have played three or four times. Minnesota is also the first team since the 1988 Chicago Blackhawks to allow seven goals in each of their first two games of a new season.
markerzone.com
CANADIENS CALL UP ROOKIE NETMINDER FROM LAVAL; JAKE ALLEN OUT FOR MONDAY'S GAME
The Montreal Canadiens announced on Monday morning that they've recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau from the Laval Rocket. Veteran netminder Jake Allen won't be in the line-up against the Penguins as his wife is expected to give birth to their child. Primeau, 23, has played in one game this season for...
markerzone.com
JACK CAMPBELL'S TIME IN EDMONTON OFF TO WRETCHED START
Earlier in the summer, Oilers' GM Ken Holland signed Jack Campbell to a five-year, $25 million contract in hopes that the American backstop would be the answer to Edmonton's goaltending question. Well, through Campbell's first four periods in an Oilers' sweater the situation looks a lot like it did a...
markerzone.com
NHLPA SCOLDS LEAGUE FOR SUSPENDING IAN COLE; 'GROSSLY UNFAIR'
The union representing NHL players has responded to the league reinstating Ian Cole after it could find no evidence to corroborate allegations of sexual assault. The NHLPA is happy the suspension is over, but not so pleased over the fact that Cole was ever suspended in the first place. In a statement, the union made it clear that players should never be suspended due to unsubstantiated allegations. Here's the PA's statement in full:
markerzone.com
DYLAN LARKIN'S BLATANT FLOP LEADS TO A DETROIT POWERPLAY (VIDEO)
Detroit was all over Montreal in this match, ultimately outshooting the Habs 40-29. The ice was tilted toward the Montreal zone for pretty much the entire sixty-minutes, and if not for Jake Allen this one could have gotten out of hand. So, for what reason Dylan Larkin felt the need...
markerzone.com
EVANDER KANE THREATENS NAZEM KADRI JUST MINUTES INTO FIRST BATTLE OF ALBERTA OF 2022-23
The Battle of Alberta is underway tonight, and the sparks started flying immediately. Dating back to last year's playoff between the two sides, the biggest storyline was the Kane-Kadri drama. For those with short memories, let us revisit. Since then, Kadri has won a Stanley Cup, secured a $50 million...
markerzone.com
FORMER 5TH OVERALL PICK SIGNS IN FINLAND AFTER UNSUCCESSFUL PTO
When he was selected fifth overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, expectations were pretty high for Michael Dal Colle. But ultimately, he never reached the potential many scouts expected he would. After parts of seven seasons in the Islanders organization, Dal Colle became a free agent this summer. Contracts...
Comments / 0