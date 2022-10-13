The Minnesota Wild are only two games into their 2022-23 season and frustration is beginning to mount, especially from veteran forward Mats Zuccarello. The Wild are currently tied with the Blue Jackets, Kings and Sharks for most goals allowed, but the difference is, Minnesota has only played twice, while the other teams have played three or four times. Minnesota is also the first team since the 1988 Chicago Blackhawks to allow seven goals in each of their first two games of a new season.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO