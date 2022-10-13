Read full article on original website
COVID-19 cases ease slightly, but experts warn of potential winter surge
American Family Children's Hospital in Madison. (Wisconsin Examiner photo) The spread of COVID-19 has slowly diminished in Wisconsin since Memorial Day, but public health specialists and health care providers are watching for the likelihood of a new increase in the coming weeks. There are already signs that a rise in...
Iowa’s state revenue forecast is revised upward,
(The Center Square) – Revenue estimates for fiscal year 2023 net General Fund receipts have been adjusted upward $399.6 million over March adjusted estimate. The Revenue Estimating Conference estimates net General Fund receipts, including transfers, for the fiscal year that began July 1 is $9.53 billion, down $269.3 million from actual fiscal year 2022, the Legislative Services Agency October fiscal update said.
Minnesota Gov. Walz receives $6.3 million, with $8,000 donations topping list
In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board, the governor received $6,310,606 in total contributions and spent $2,642,137 between Jan. 1, 2021 and July 18, 2022. Walz is running for re-election in 2022.
Craig, Kistner vie for Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District
(The Center Square) – Political candidates are fighting for political advantage in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District in the Nov. 8 election. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan group that analyzes elections, ranks the 2nd Congressional District as a Democrat "toss up." The seat is up for grabs between incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner.
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Iowa Congressional Candidates, and Siouxlanders Struggle to Fill Events
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: The 1st District candidates lean into their core issues, debates past and future in the 2nd District, and Siouxlanders having trouble filling candidate events. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the...
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (two, twelve, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty)
Semi stolen, crashes near St. Joseph
(Avon, MN)--A man from Montana has been arrested after he crashed a stolen semi into a ditch late last week while being pursued by police along I-94. According to the report, a white semi-tractor pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer with a forklift on it was reported stolen from a parking lot in Fridley. The owner of the vehicle was following it.
