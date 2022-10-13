Read full article on original website
CAPITALS PLACE RECENTLY SIGNED FORWARD ON WAIVERS
On Sunday, the Washington Capitals officially announced the signing of unrestricted free agent forward Sonny Milano and in order to get him some games in, they've decided to send him to the AHL. But before Milano can report to the Hershey Bears, he must clear waivers tomorrow (Monday) afternoon at...
SABRES PLACE FORWARD ON WAIVERS FOR PURPOSE OF AHL ASSIGNMENT
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Buffalo Sabres have placed depth forward Anders Bjork on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the Rochester Americans of the AHL. Bjork, 26, was a healthy scratch for Buffalo's first two games of the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 58 games for...
SAMMY BLAIS EXPECTED TO RETURN TONIGHT FOR THE RANGERS
After missing nearly all of the 21-22 NHL season, New York Rangers' forward Sammy Blais is expected to return to the Blueshirts' lineup tonight against the Anaheim Ducks. Blais has been through a rigorous rehabilitation process after tearing his ACL against the New Jersey Devils on November 14, 2021:. Blais...
NEW JERSEY ASSIGNS VETERAN FORWARD TO AHL AS CAPTAIN HISCHIER EYES RETURN
The New Jersey Devils have assigned forward Andreas Johnsson to the Utica Comets of the AHL, now that Captain Nico Hischier is set to return after dealing with a strained hamstring:. Johnsson, once a 20-goal scorer in Toronto, cleared waivers earlier this week. The Devils were likely hoping another team...
FLORIDA PANTHERS' 2022-23 REVERSE RETRO LEAKED, THOUGHTS?
The Florida Panthers' Reverse Retro jerseys have been leaked, thanks to Twitter user Ali Murji. The Cats are going with baby blue base and their unique palm tree logo:. Pretty nice threads, but ultimately I think opinions have to be held until the entire kit is worn on the ice. The Panthers' full-time threads, which they have worn since 2016, ranked 23rd in the NHL with a score of 5.5/10 in an internet fan survey:
TORONTO PLACES MATT MURRAY ON LTIR, RECALL GOALTENDER FROM AHL
Earlier today, Matt Murray was injured at the Leafs' practice and subsequently left the skate early. Dealing with a groin issue, Murray was placed on long-term injured reserve and is expected to miss at least four weeks. Källgren was banged up in the AHL Marlies' season opener, so his callup...
LINDY RUFF BOOED AT DEVILS' HOME OPENER, 'I THINK I'M GETTING BOOED'
For those unfamiliar with the residents of New Jersey and fans of the Devils, they are a ruthless bunch when it comes to failure. They booed former head coach John Hynes out of a job, and anyone who though Lindy Ruff would be safe, think again. During the introductory ceremony,...
WILD FORWARD MATS ZUCCARELLO PRETTY BLUNT ABOUT TEAM'S START - 'WE PLAY DEFENSE LIKE A F------G JUNIOR TEAM'
The Minnesota Wild are only two games into their 2022-23 season and frustration is beginning to mount, especially from veteran forward Mats Zuccarello. The Wild are currently tied with the Blue Jackets, Kings and Sharks for most goals allowed, but the difference is, Minnesota has only played twice, while the other teams have played three or four times. Minnesota is also the first team since the 1988 Chicago Blackhawks to allow seven goals in each of their first two games of a new season.
RED WINGS' FORWARD TO MISS 4-6 WEEKS, PER HEAD COACH
Detroit Red Wings' head coach Derek Lalonde announced today that forward Tyler Bertuzzi will miss the next 4-6 weeks after sustaining an upper-body injury in the team's game against New Jersey Saturday night. Bertuzzi left the game in the second period after blocking a shot from Devils' defenseman Ryan Graves....
HALL-OF-FAMER BORJE SALMING'S CONDITION DECLINING RAPIDLY; FAMILY FRUSTRATED WITH ACCESS TO CARE
Just two months after announcing he's dealing with ALS (also knows as Lou Gehrig's disease) it appears the health of NHL legend Borje Salming is in rapid decline. His family decided to grant an interview to Expressen, the first since he announced his diagnosis in early August. They state the Hockey Hall-of-Famer is already no longer able to speak or eat on his own.
NHL THROWS OUT GROOMING/ABUSE INVESTIGATION OF IAN COLE
The NHL released a statement today, indicating the league has found no substance to the allegations of sexual abuse and grooming facing Ian Cole. Per the release, the NHL made 'attempts' to contact the Twitter user known as Emily Smith, but they were unsuccessful. As such, the NHL has ceased...
DYLAN LARKIN'S BLATANT FLOP LEADS TO A DETROIT POWERPLAY (VIDEO)
Detroit was all over Montreal in this match, ultimately outshooting the Habs 40-29. The ice was tilted toward the Montreal zone for pretty much the entire sixty-minutes, and if not for Jake Allen this one could have gotten out of hand. So, for what reason Dylan Larkin felt the need...
RYAN CARPENTER SHOWS AFTERMATH OF TAKING SKATE BLADE TO THE SIDE OF THE HEAD
There were some scary moments for Ryan Carpenter of the New York Rangers earlier this week. On Friday, the Rangers were taking on the Winnipeg Jets, when Carpenter got hit in the corner. While it wasn't immediately evident, Carpenter was bleeding quite a bit. You can actually hear someone yelling that in the following video. Carpenter left the game and did not return.
J.T. MILLER NOT HAPPY WITH HIS RECENT PLAY - 'I FEEL LIKE I'M IRRELEVANT'
It's been a rough start to the 2022-23 season for Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller. In Vancouver's two games thus far, Miller has been on the ice for all eight of their goals allowed along with recording a goal and an assist. After Saturday's loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, Miller...
SPENCER KNIGHT ROBS SKINNER WITH EARLY SAVE-OF-THE-YEAR CANDIDATE (VIDEO)
The debate over Knight vs. Bobrovsky just took an interesting turn, when the former absolutely stiffed Jeff Skinner, who had the open net. A beautiful play between rookie J.J Peterka, Tage Thompson, and Skinner was ultimately foiled by the heroics of Knight, which held the Panthers' 3-2 lead. Wow, what...
CANADIENS CALL UP ROOKIE NETMINDER FROM LAVAL; JAKE ALLEN OUT FOR MONDAY'S GAME
The Montreal Canadiens announced on Monday morning that they've recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau from the Laval Rocket. Veteran netminder Jake Allen won't be in the line-up against the Penguins as his wife is expected to give birth to their child. Primeau, 23, has played in one game this season for...
NHL PHOTOGRAPHER BARELY EVADES PUCK THROUGH CAMERA PORT (VIDEO)
The odds of something like this happening have to be fairly slim, and this photographer is lucky he escaped without serious injury either to himself or his very expensive piece of equipment. Still a very cool moment, though.
