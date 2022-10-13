ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peaky Blinders star admits he thought character's ending was "rough"

Peaky Blinders actor Harry Kirton describes Finn Shelby's fate as "rough". The youngest of the powerful Shelby clan, Finn spent the majority of the sixth and final season on the sidelines after damaging his relationship with brothers Tommy and Arthur, exiled from the family. From this week's National Television Awards...
MAFS UK star Adrian Sanderson reveals it “kicks off" in reunion episode

Married at First Sight UK star Adrian Sanderson has claimed that things "kick-off" in the special reunion episode that will air tonight. Sanderson, who was partnered with Thomas Hartley, put up a Q&A on his Instagram Stories, where someone asked him "Was the reunion torture? It looks like it." Sanderson...
Corrie - moments in 2022 where you almost felt like giving up watching!

I feel like the show has hit a few new lows during 2022 and at times it feels unwatchable so whilst the plotlines haven't been particularly memorable this year I will do my best to remember some of the moments where the show seemed to have reached a new level of cringe or bad storywriting than it's ever suffered before. Here's what I can recall from my Corrie 2022 viewing.
Hollyoaks star Jessica Fox announces she's pregnant with first child

This article discusses miscarriage, which readers may find upsetting. Hollyoaks actress Jessica Fox has announced that she is pregnant with her first child. The soap star shared the news in an Instagram post featuring photos of herself and husband Nick wearing Mum and Dad caps and holding up baby scans.
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon

House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Semi Final (Double Unmasking) - October 15 - 6.30pm - ITV1

And then there were 5 as we head into the semi final, and it's a double unmasking. Unmasked so far - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/631890-the-masked-dancer-spoilers-who-has-been-revealed-so-far-2022-contestants.html. Episode 6 recap and unmasking - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/636759-the-masked-dancer-recap-watch-all-the-performances-and-reveals-from-episode-six.html. Pearly King, Scissors, Sea Slug, Odd Socks and Onomatopoeia will be dancing for the audience votes to take them to next...
EastEnders star Bobby Brazier responds to kissing rumours at the NTAs

EastEnders newcomer Bobby Brazier has responded to rumours that he was spotted kissing two women at the NTAs. The actor, who is the son of late Big Brother legend Jade Goody and TV presenter Jeff Brazier, recently joined the BBC One soap as Little Mo's son Freddie Slater, and attended the National Television Awards with the cast.
Hollyoaks star Lily Best reveals future of Lizzie's dark storyline

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks villain Eric is going to continue to attack the women of the village next week, as his anger and misogyny spiral even further. After losing his job at the school, Eric gets a job at the Love Boat, and starts spiking drinks, as he did to Maxine this week. This time around, it's Lizzie who ends up as a victim, and actually gets taken to hospital after losing consciousness and hitting the floor.
Your unknown celebs that you grew to love on Strictly

HRVY - just thought he’d be annoying based on how he spells his name lol but he was my 2020 favourite in the end, plus I loved how he got Janette to the final!. Rhys - he radiated positivity even after facing a few DOs (apart from Halloween week when you could tell his confidence was knocked). Plus his AT lives in my mind rent free.
Hollyoaks return confirmed (Contains Spoiler)

It has been confirmed that Theo Graham is returning as Hunter McQueen - This is great news. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/hollyoaks/a41647466/hollyoaks-spoilers-theo-graham-hunter-mcqueen-return/. Posts: 2,581. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 17/10/22 - 17:08 #2. I’m surprised about this as he seemed to be doing quite well outside of the show. Posts: 45,695. Forum Member. ✭. 17/10/22...
Which was the best panel the show had?

Strictly’s had a fair few judging panels- just wondering which one everybody’s liked the best- I’m including the 5 judge guest panel from S7 here because that was a span of several weeks rather than a one-off guest judge stint. Same with Anton’s S18 stand-in duty though the circumstances weren’t planned. Not including Cynthia’s guest stint as she filled in for two separate judges; Jennifer Grey only judged one episode; and despite Alfonso judging multiple times he never appeared in consecutive episodes.
Stranger Things star reveals DC superhero he wants to play

Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin has revealed he would love to play a certain DC superhero. Speaking during a Q+A at 2022’s Heroes Comic Con in Brussels, McLaughlin said his dream is to play Static Shock. “What other movie would I like… I want to do a superhero film,”...
Percy Jackson series adds The Flash and Shameless stars to cast

Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians has added some new members to the cast, including stars from The Flash and Shameless US. As reported by Variety, wrestler and Arrowverse star Adam Copeland will play the God of War, Ares, in a recurring role. The synopsis describes his character as "handsome...
Rings of Power bosses reveal scrapped Star Trek 4 plot

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's showrunners have shared their scrapped plans for Star Trek 4 — and it sounds like it would've been an emotional ride. JD Payne and Patrick McKay, who oversee the Lord of the Rings prequel series, were previously on board to write a fourth film in the Star Trek franchise. That movie, first announced in 2016, would have marked Chris Hemsworth's return to the Trek universe as George, the father of Chris Pine's James T Kirk.
