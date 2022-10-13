Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance Jim Donelon hasn't announced if he is running for re-election in 2023, but if he does, he'll be facing a familiar opponent. Tim Temple, who spent $2 million of his own money in 2019 and got nearly 47 percent of the vote, announced Monday that he would be running for the job again in 2023. He was Donelon's only opponent in 2019.

