ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 6

Related
CBS 42

EPA: Racial disparity in Louisiana’s ‘Cancer Alley’￼

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency said it has evidence that Black residents in an industrial section of Louisiana face an increased risk of cancer from a nearby chemical plant and that state officials have allowed air pollution to remain high and downplayed its threat. The agency’s 56-page letter to Louisiana officials describes early findings of racial […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Talk Radio 960am

As Louisiana Insurance Rates Rise, A Key Statewide Race Heats Up

Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance Jim Donelon hasn't announced if he is running for re-election in 2023, but if he does, he'll be facing a familiar opponent. Tim Temple, who spent $2 million of his own money in 2019 and got nearly 47 percent of the vote, announced Monday that he would be running for the job again in 2023. He was Donelon's only opponent in 2019.
LOUISIANA STATE
westcentralsbest.com

During National Teen Driver Safety Week, parents hold the keys to safe teen driving

BATON ROUGE, La. - National Teen Driver Safety Week goes through Saturday and Louisiana State Police, the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are encouraging parents to take the opportunity this week to talk with their teens about safe driving habits before handing over the keys.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Temple announces run for Louisiana Insurance Commissioner

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The race for Louisiana Insurance Commissioner may not be for another year, but it is now officially underway. Republican Tim Temple announced his candidacy to run in the 2023 election, citing Louisiana’s rising auto rates and the crisis involving homeowners insurance. Last week...
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

BBB warns about field test scams

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the Better Business Bureau of Northeast Louisiana, some field testing advertisements are confusing. Jo Ann Deal with the BBB said someone reported an advertisement that appeared misleading to the BBB. She said using the BBB’s AdTruth site can help you decipher between legitimate information...
LOUISIANA STATE
wwno.org

Why a constitutional amendment banning slavery is on November’s ballot in Louisiana

Louisiana voters are used to seeing a slew of proposed constitutional amendments on their ballots each fall. This year, they’ll decide whether or not the state rewrites the portion of the constitution that bans slavery and limits involuntary servitude. But the effort faces an unlikely opponent – the same lawmaker who got that question put on the ballot in the first place.
LOUISIANA STATE
Natchitoches Times

Is your name on list of those owed money?

Later this month, the Natchitoches Times will publish a list of parish residents owed money by the state of Louisiana. The state currently has millions of dollars it wants to return to its rightful owner, but first it has to locate those to whom money is owed, according to State Treasurer John M. Schroder Sr.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

What's On the Ballot: Constitutional Amendment 4

SHREVPORT,La._ A new constitutional amendment would allow cities to waive certain charges on water bills. Voters will get to decide whether to allow amendment 4 to be added in November. Under the amendment, If a bill goes up because of a broken meter or leaky pipes, the customer wouldn't have...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

COVID-19 in SWLA: October 14, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health changed their schedule for COVID-19 updates this week. Updates will now be weekly, and the next update will be October 19. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy