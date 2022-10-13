Read full article on original website
EPA: Racial disparity in Louisiana’s ‘Cancer Alley’￼
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency said it has evidence that Black residents in an industrial section of Louisiana face an increased risk of cancer from a nearby chemical plant and that state officials have allowed air pollution to remain high and downplayed its threat. The agency’s 56-page letter to Louisiana officials describes early findings of racial […]
As Louisiana Insurance Rates Rise, A Key Statewide Race Heats Up
Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance Jim Donelon hasn't announced if he is running for re-election in 2023, but if he does, he'll be facing a familiar opponent. Tim Temple, who spent $2 million of his own money in 2019 and got nearly 47 percent of the vote, announced Monday that he would be running for the job again in 2023. He was Donelon's only opponent in 2019.
Louisiana’s Winter Outlook Includes Snow – Here’s What to Expect
Many residents of Louisiana will be making joyful noise later today and certainly later this week. That noise is the sound of gumbo pots clanging against large metal spoons as Mother Nature is finally ushering in some bonafide, Grade-A, gumbo weather this week. If you're not from Louisiana or new...
During National Teen Driver Safety Week, parents hold the keys to safe teen driving
BATON ROUGE, La. - National Teen Driver Safety Week goes through Saturday and Louisiana State Police, the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are encouraging parents to take the opportunity this week to talk with their teens about safe driving habits before handing over the keys.
Unintended consequences: Louisiana project highlights unknowns around carbon capture
This story is published in partnership with Floodlight News. A carbon capture project proposed for a central Louisiana power plant has been dubbed “Project Diamond Vault” by its owner, Louisiana utility Cleco. The utility says the project will have “precious value” to the company, customers and state.
$100,000 bond for Louisiana woman who allegedly set seven acres on fire
A woman has been arrested after setting several fires in Louisiana, including one that engulfed seven-acre, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Foresty (LDAF).
Temple announces run for Louisiana Insurance Commissioner
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The race for Louisiana Insurance Commissioner may not be for another year, but it is now officially underway. Republican Tim Temple announced his candidacy to run in the 2023 election, citing Louisiana’s rising auto rates and the crisis involving homeowners insurance. Last week...
BBB warns about field test scams
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the Better Business Bureau of Northeast Louisiana, some field testing advertisements are confusing. Jo Ann Deal with the BBB said someone reported an advertisement that appeared misleading to the BBB. She said using the BBB’s AdTruth site can help you decipher between legitimate information...
Why a constitutional amendment banning slavery is on November’s ballot in Louisiana
Louisiana voters are used to seeing a slew of proposed constitutional amendments on their ballots each fall. This year, they’ll decide whether or not the state rewrites the portion of the constitution that bans slavery and limits involuntary servitude. But the effort faces an unlikely opponent – the same lawmaker who got that question put on the ballot in the first place.
A Strong Cold Front Will Have South Louisiana Residents Grabbing Their Jackets This Week
You could see temperatures get as low as the upper 30s this week.
NBC 10 News Today: Early Voting for Arkansas and Louisiana
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Mya Hudgins gives early voting information for Louisiana and Arkansas. For more details, be sure to watch the clip above.
Governor Edwards Invites 67-Year Louisiana State Employee to Governor's Mansion
Governor John Bel Edwards wanted to congratulate Roland Babin and thank him and his family for his decades-long dedication to the State of Louisiana.
Louisiana students receive medical attention after participating in online ‘One Chip Challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
East Baton Rouge Parish could soon be getting a specialized court for military veterans
It’s a diversionary program designed to treat military veterans with addiction woes and mental health issues who’ve fallen on the wrong side of the law. An alternative to the traditional criminal justice standard, it aims to give former servicemen and servicewomen a second chance. A pair of judges...
Is your name on list of those owed money?
Later this month, the Natchitoches Times will publish a list of parish residents owed money by the state of Louisiana. The state currently has millions of dollars it wants to return to its rightful owner, but first it has to locate those to whom money is owed, according to State Treasurer John M. Schroder Sr.
Food insecurity in southwest Louisiana persists, despite progressing disaster recovery
LAKE CHARLES — Gus Rodrigue, director of the food pantry at Glad Tidings Church, opens the lid of a freezer in the storage area of the small one-story building. Normally filled with meat donated by grocery stores, the chest is bare. A nearby meat locker also sits empty. “A...
‘The race of the state’: A rare competitive battle for an Alabama senate seat
Few Alabama legislative districts are viewed as competitive on November 8. There are even fewer opportunities for Republicans to flip a Democratic district given the GOP’s supermajority status in the Legislature. Read more on Election 2022 in Alabama:. Alabama election 2022: What’s the earliest you can vote?. But...
What's On the Ballot: Constitutional Amendment 4
SHREVPORT,La._ A new constitutional amendment would allow cities to waive certain charges on water bills. Voters will get to decide whether to allow amendment 4 to be added in November. Under the amendment, If a bill goes up because of a broken meter or leaky pipes, the customer wouldn't have...
COVID-19 in SWLA: October 14, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health changed their schedule for COVID-19 updates this week. Updates will now be weekly, and the next update will be October 19. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19...
15-year-old killed outside Louisiana high school football game: report
A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting outside of a high school football game in Louisiana Friday night, according to local news reports. Multiple gunshots rang out during Bogalusa High School's homecoming night game with Jewel-Sumner, which sent both teams running, according to WVUE-TV. ...
