WEST SEATTLE SMOKE: Not just from one fire
1994 October 16, 2022 (8:24 pm) I will be so happy when the rains return. Everything is very dry and dusty, and the weeks of lingering smoke just make it worse!. miws October 16, 2022 (8:40 pm) On at least one occasion in recent weeks among the WSB stories related...
Calling coho – and volunteers – to Fauntleroy Creek, one year after near-record spawning season
As pleasant as it was to gather in warm, dry weather for today’s annual event to call coho home to Fauntleroy Creek, the prevailing hope was for rain to arrive soon. As creek steward Judy Pickens explained it, salmon arriving near the mouth of the creek, south of the Fauntleroy ferry dock, need that flow of fresh water to “sniff out” where to go.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday begins
After record heat on Sunday, the forecast says sunshine will continue today but the high temperature will be in the 60s. Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) so far today. The West Seattle Water Taxi...
THINK WINTER! Holiday-greens fundraiser
The winter-holiday season, hard as it is to envision after an 88-degree October day, is just a little more than one month away. Hope Lutheran School is taking orders for a holiday-greens fundraiser, and the deadline is Friday. Here’s the announcement:. Holiday wreaths, greens, and poinsettias – ON SALE...
WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 7 of our feathered neighbors
Thanks for the ongoing bird photos! We have seven more to share on this football afternoon, starting above with the “real” Seahawk – an Osprey – photographed by Steve Bender. Next, a bird that never seems to look the same in any two photos, a Great Blue Heron, first by Michael Ostrogorsky:
CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle doctor retiring after 33 years
In our photo at right is West Seattle podiatrist Dr. Michael Vickers, who’s about to retire and hand over his patients to Dr. Ryan Schwanke (left). Here’s the announcement from West Seattle Foot & Ankle Clinic:. fter caring for the West Seattle community for over 33 years, Dr....
Drumming for salmon, community meeting with school-board rep, 12 other notes for your West Seattle Sunday
(Side effect of our warm weather: Late-blooming flowers, like Waikikigirl’s hibiscus) Here’s what to know today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. AIR QUALITY ALERT: The regional alert for wildfire smoke continues. CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s list here....
HELPING: Rotary Viewpoint Park gets TLC from its namesakes
Rotary Viewpoint Park is cleaner this afternoon thanks to local Rotarians. Martha Sidlo sent the photos and report:. This morning, the Rotary Club of West Seattle spruced up Rotary Viewpoint Park at 35th and Alaska. The project was coordinated by Gina Topp, the club’s Community Service Chairwoman. Rotarians planted new...
Here’s why research vessel Thomas G. Thompson is off West Seattle today
Lots of questions about why the R/V Thomas G. Thompson has been off west-facing West Seattle all day. It’s a 274-foot research vessel belonging to the Office of Naval Research and operated by the University of Washington; we’ve reported on it a few times before, including this note in 2010. We contacted the UW Oceanography department to ask about today’s mission; according to the reply from Su Tipple, it’s “on a 12-hour day cruise to video-document the most active methane seeps in the vent field off Alki Point, as well as taking methane and other water measurements.” We’ve reported on the methane research before, after another UW research vessel, R/V Rachel Carson, was seen in local waters, studying the bubbles as part of research that could eventually assist in earthquake prediction (detailed here in 2020; published in a study earlier this year, also summarized here). The plumes of methane bubbles are most prolific off Alki Point – rising more than 650 feet to the surface – and Kingston, according to researchers, but the methane’s source remains a mystery.
COUNTDOWN: West Seattle Ski Swap next weekend (not just skis)!
Sooner or later, we’ll see rain (maybe even next Friday). And when we do, the mountains will (likely) get snow. So you might as well be ready for snow-sports season. We’re now one week away from this year’s West Seattle Ski Swap, a tradition dating back more than a decade. Next Saturday and Sunday (October 22-23), Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) will present the event at the West Seattle VFW Hall (3601 SW Alaska, across the street from M2SO). It’s a chance to sell and/or buy gear. If you’re selling, the dropoff hours are 3-7 pm Friday (October 21) – first, register here, For browsing/buying, the Ski Swap hours will be 10 am-5 pm next Saturday and 10 am-4 pm next Sunday. And it’s more than skis – the Ski Swap brings an opportunity to buy/sell snowboards, boots, apparel, and other winter accessories.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 stolen pickup trucks; vandalized electric-vehicle charging cord
Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:. Sometime between midnight and 11 am our 1992 blue/white Ford F-150 was stolen off the street in front of our house on Delridge Way SW & SW Kenyon St. We’ve had the vehicle for less than a year. This truck was bought with wedding gift money after we had to postpone our ceremony over a year and a half due to the pandemic, so it’s pretty devastating to my husband and I. If people could be on the lookout for it we’d greatly appreciate it. If spotted please call 911 as well as Derek at 406-249-9073 (yes, it’s 406, not 206). Thank you!!
