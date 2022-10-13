ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Raf Simons RTW Spring 2023

By Tianwei Zhang
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNSvb_0iYDUzSl00
Raf Simons RTW Spring 2023 Yu Fujiwara/WWD

The Raf Simons fashion/rave party experience finally arrived in London on Thursday night. The designer postponed his show last month due to the national mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, and staged his spring 2023 show instead during Frieze, along with brands including Alexander McQueen and Roksanda.

More than 1,000 guests gathered at Printworks, the cult party venue in Canada Water, southeast London, where Simons conjured a Berghain-style moment.

Guests gathered in the vast, cavernous venue around long black bars and drank beer and cocktails out of paper cups. Just before the show began, those bars were transformed into one long runway. It wasn’t the first time that Simons’ show guests were forced to stand and look up at his creations. He staged similar shows in Florence, New York, and at a warehouse in Montreuil, in the east of Paris.

The designer’s obsession with mega-shoulders and big proportions appears to be over. Instead there were lots of clean lines, minimal tailored jackets and skirts paired with bright leggings in primary colors. A lineup of romper suits was made from fine-gauge knits, as light as lingerie, or breezy cotton.

Simons’ role as cocreative director at Prada is getting under his skin, and it’s clear that Miuccia Prada is influencing his aesthetic.

Fans, though, would still recognize this as a Raf Simons show, albeit a more stripped-down version. Models strode down the elevated bar-cum-catwalk in sleeveless coats in bright red or pale blue; classic double-breasted coats that Simons does every season; fishnet T-shirts, and cotton dresses and sleeveless tops with graffiti artwork, the fruit of a collaboration with the estate of the late Belgian painter Philippe Vandenberg.

Simons said in his liner notes that the artist’s work, albeit dark, always comes with a glimpse of hope, with phrases such as “Let’s drink the sea and dance.” The collaboration pieces will be cobranded when they hit the shop floor next year.

Simons’ new less-is-more approach, so different from his previous highly curated and sometimes overproduced shows, paid off. He’s now able to play to a new set of older, and more affluent, customers who are getting to know him from his Prada job, while still staying true to the loyal fans who’ve been following him since the early 2000s.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2023

Elie Saab ventured into new materials this season, exploring crochet in crisp whites on miniskirts, jackets, halter tops and gowns. He also lightened up sweatshirts and bomber jackets with lace fronts and floral appliqués, and worked with a sheer silk and tweed pattern. Other looks were in crisp cotton, a burst of white light, to open the show. It was a casual departure for the couturier, and the crispness was heightened by the stark white room of the Palais de Tokyo.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Dsquared2 RTW Spring 2023

Dean and Dan Caten brought their surfboards along for the ride this season with this collection that was all about wave running and a never-ending summer. The designer brothers, who wake board and wake surf in Mykonos, layered lots of beachy pieces into this fresh, fun collection that came in a kaleidoscope of color.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Lanvin RTW Spring 2023

Lanvin rolled out a quieter brand of chic for spring 2023, hinged on pristine tailoring, pert cocktail dressing and carefully measured dollops of embellishment. The historic French house, still led by designer Bruno Sialelli, had already pointed to a more customer-focused, less fashion-driven product strategy with its resort collection, when its new deputy general manager Siddhartha Shukla summed up the new direction as “restoring elegance and sophistication to the everyday.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week

Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Paris Jackson's Completely Shredded Dress Was Designed to Turn Every Head

Paris Jackson is taking the granny chic trend to a whole new level at Paris Fashion Week. The famous daughter of Michael Jackson turned heads at the Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show in France while wearing a floral crocheted sweater dress with distressed yarn strands hanging artfully from the mini number. The model and actress shared an Instagram Reel showing off her playful personality and fun fashion week look. She paired camel-colored, calf-length wedge booties and a sparkling burgundy purse with her multi-colored distressed dress, matching her edgy winged eyeshadow to the emerald green in her outfit. Her blonde tresses were...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Brooke Shields on Celebrating Your Full Self

New beginnings are to Brooke Shields what impossible things are to Alice in Wonderland — on any given day, she’s dreamt up to six of them before breakfast. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW OK, not literally, but such is the premise behind the actress-turned-entrepreneur’s lifestyle platform, Beginning is Now, which promotes the idea of opportunity and positivity among women ages 40 and up, who are often met with the very opposite messaging.   “The minute I hit 40, I was...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

John Richmond RTW Spring 2023

The now Web3-focused John Richmond was expected to host a “phygital” runway experience this September with NFT galore, fashion crafted in the metaverse and IRL counterparts paraded on the runway. But digital fashion can have its supply snafus, too, and so the brand mounted a party extravaganza inviting...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Rolling Stone

Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show

Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Bella Hadid Wore a Pair of Shorts So Tiny, They Look Like Underwear

Bella Hadid once again proved she is the queen of microtrends, this time in a true “micro” sense. When stepping out for a slice of pizza in New York City, the supermodel rocked a statement motorcycle jacket, her sister’s go-to boots, and a pair of shorts so short we’re not quite sure they can be classified as such. While others are embracing the microskirt trend, Bella is on to bigger and better things, putting her own spin on one of the year’s most popular styles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

Keep Dry With the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield

Recent trends in golf footwear have witnessed brands exploring silhouettes traditionally associated with skateboarding, basketball, running and tennis, but one path less traveled is hiking and outdoor wear. This is where the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield comes in, which has been updated for 2022 in shades of black, gunmetal, neon orange and electric blue.⁠
APPAREL
Elle

Zendaya Wears Sheer Bodysuit With Sequined Blazer to Valentino Show In Paris

On Sunday, October 2, Zendaya made a stunning appearance at the Valentino spring/summer 2023 collection show during Paris Fashion Week and took a front seat to the runway. The Spider-Man star was wearing a sheer bodysuit covered in tiny crystals covering a pair of black short-shorts. Over the ensemble, she wore an oversized black blazer, also glimmering with sparkling sequins and patterned in the same alternate V-shapes as the sheer suit.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Spring 2023 Trend: Sheer Fashion

In a season full of stand-out shows, frantic news cycles, star-studded front rows and an array of directional messages, sheer fashion dominated the trend conversation. “We love the idea of ‘deconstructed grandeur,’ where sheer layers (ubiquitous across the collections) reveal corsetry and bustier construction in ways that feel distinctly modern,” said Moda Operandi’s April Hennig on the trends of the season. Bergdorf Goodman’s Linda Fargo called it “body-pride inspired dressing,” referring to the transparent layers and outward undergarments.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trend: SheerDeveaux RTW Spring 2023Batsheva RTW Spring 2023 The Rick Owens show, a fashion-industry favorite, delivered some of the best sheer...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Kaia Gerber’s Alaïa Look Is Worthy of a ’90s Supermodel

Last night in Los Angeles, the who’s who of Hollywood came out to attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala. The glittering array of superstars celebrated the museum’s work to preserve film history—and paraded down the red carpet in all their high fashion finery. But one of the most striking looks of the evening came from a fashion phenomenon in her own right: the 21-year-old model Kaia Gerber.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

WWD

40K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy