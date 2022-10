SPRINGFIELD — Greeneview flexed its strength with a dominant 51-0 win at Catholic Central. The Rams had its best rushing performance of the season, gaining 410 yards on the ground while averaging 9.3 yards per carry. Greeneview outgained the Irish by almost 400 yards as its defense held Daniel Kamara, the OHC’s leading rusher, to 29 total yards. It was the first time this season he did not reach 100.

JAMESTOWN, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO