jocoreport.com

North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record For Ridership

RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase...
RALEIGH, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages

An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
GOLDSBORO, NC
FOX Carolina

$1 million ticket from Mega Millions drawing purchased in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone won $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing from a ticket purchased in Wayne County. Officials said the lucky ticket was bought at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, NC. According to officials,...
GOLDSBORO, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Sale closed in Raleigh: $1.8 million for a detached house

A house built in 2016 located in the 3600 block of Alleghany Drive in Raleigh has new owners. The 8,752-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 22, 2022. The $1,825,000 purchase price works out to $209 per square foot. The property sits on a 0.8-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been...
RALEIGH, NC
WFAE

What-a-melon: Winners announced in giant pumpkin and watermelon competition at NC State Fair

Cotton candy, carnival rides, games, fried everything…the NC State Fair is back. And earlier this week, they had what North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Public Information Officer Brandon Herring called “always a crowd favorite and maybe the most photographed spot on the fairgrounds during the fair” — the giant pumpkin and watermelon competition.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Man Won $1 Million, Then He Took Off Running

SELMA – After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.”
SELMA, NC
WBTW News13

These are North Carolina’s least safe and most safe cities

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Last-minute purchase gives North Carolina woman $501K lottery payday

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina woman’s late-night premonition led to a big payday in the state’s lottery promotion. With less than five minutes before Saturday night’s Cash 5 drawing, Stephanie Israel had a sudden urge to buy a lottery ticket. Her impulse online purchase resulted in a winning ticket worth $501,544, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.
BROWNS SUMMIT, NC
HuffPost

Teen Suspected Of Killing 5 In North Carolina In Critical Condition

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood in North Carolina’s capital city, then fled toward a walking trail where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others, police said Friday. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham tax preparer pleads guilty to filing fake returns, feds say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham tax preparer has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of aiding and assisting the filing of false returns, prosecutors say. Amanda Caldwell entered her plea Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday. She faces up to three years in prison Feb. 22 when she is sentenced by District Court Judge Thomas D. Schroeder in Winston-Salem.
DURHAM, NC

