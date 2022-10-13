Read full article on original website
Related
jocoreport.com
North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record For Ridership
RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase...
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something to find there for everyone.
Kayaks falling from trailer triggers deadly North Carolina wreck
An NCDOT traffic camera is showing all southbound lanes just south of the U.S. 64 interchange are closed.
carolinacoastonline.com
North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages
An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
wfmynews2.com
68th Anniversary | Historic Hurricane Hazel slams Myrtle Beach and NC coast October 15, 1954
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the 65th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Oct.15 marks the 68th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Hazel struck the coast of the state line between North and South Carolina in 1954 as a Category four storm,...
FOX Carolina
$1 million ticket from Mega Millions drawing purchased in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone won $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing from a ticket purchased in Wayne County. Officials said the lucky ticket was bought at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, NC. According to officials,...
cbs17
New central NC severe thunderstorm warnings include Wake, Durham counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for multiple central North Carolina counties as of 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. The alert is currently for Orange and Alamance counties until 6:45 p.m. Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Sutphin, Cane Creek Reservoir and Saxapahaw...
Raleigh News & Observer
Sale closed in Raleigh: $1.8 million for a detached house
A house built in 2016 located in the 3600 block of Alleghany Drive in Raleigh has new owners. The 8,752-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 22, 2022. The $1,825,000 purchase price works out to $209 per square foot. The property sits on a 0.8-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been...
What-a-melon: Winners announced in giant pumpkin and watermelon competition at NC State Fair
Cotton candy, carnival rides, games, fried everything…the NC State Fair is back. And earlier this week, they had what North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Public Information Officer Brandon Herring called “always a crowd favorite and maybe the most photographed spot on the fairgrounds during the fair” — the giant pumpkin and watermelon competition.
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Man Won $1 Million, Then He Took Off Running
SELMA – After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.”
These are North Carolina’s least safe and most safe cities
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
WSOC Charlotte
Last-minute purchase gives North Carolina woman $501K lottery payday
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina woman’s late-night premonition led to a big payday in the state’s lottery promotion. With less than five minutes before Saturday night’s Cash 5 drawing, Stephanie Israel had a sudden urge to buy a lottery ticket. Her impulse online purchase resulted in a winning ticket worth $501,544, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.
NC State Fair begins Thursday: What you need to know
If it’s not the 96 rides, it may be the nearly 40 new types of fair food that will have people excited to visit the N.C. State Fair.
cbs17
Check your tickets! Winner of $1M Mega Millions bought ticket in Wayne County, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Check your tickets!. Someone who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket in a Wayne County convenience store has won a $1 million prize in Friday’s drawing, according to a press release from lottery officials. It says the lucky winner bought the $2 ticket at...
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Treasurer puts the brakes on hiring of new Spring Lake town manager
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve payment for Spring Lake's newly hired town manager Justine Jones. Based on her previous experiences with Kenly and Richland County, S.C., Folwell doesn't believe she is the right fit for the town. Spring Lake has faced two audits in 10 years that...
HuffPost
Teen Suspected Of Killing 5 In North Carolina In Critical Condition
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood in North Carolina’s capital city, then fled toward a walking trail where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others, police said Friday. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson...
At sunrise, a familiar Raleigh neighborhood wakes to a tragedy
”I know exactly where he was killing people.... My dog knows dogs on that trail. There’s dads every quarter mile. But, well, if there’s a kid with a gun, he’s got a killing field.”
cbs17
Durham tax preparer pleads guilty to filing fake returns, feds say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham tax preparer has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of aiding and assisting the filing of false returns, prosecutors say. Amanda Caldwell entered her plea Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday. She faces up to three years in prison Feb. 22 when she is sentenced by District Court Judge Thomas D. Schroeder in Winston-Salem.
Police chief names victims of Raleigh mass shooting; 5 dead, 2 injured
Officials are gathering for an 8:30 a.m. press conference Friday to share new details of the mass shooting that killed five and injured two in Raleigh on Thursday.
The 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' is Oct. 29 and Greensboro businesses are getting ready
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Regardless of where your loyalty lies, we can't deny the impact North Carolina A&T has when it comes to homecoming celebrations. Aside from bringing loads of fun and pride to the city...the "Greatest Homecoming on Earth" -- also referred to as "GHOE" brings in the dollars too.
Comments / 0