College of Charleston’s Women’s & Gender Studies Program Celebrates a Decade of Yes! I’m a Feminist

54-year family tradition continues at South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For many, the South Carolina State Fair is a tradition but few can say they haven't missed a single fair in the last 25 years. One Charleston family says they've been going consecutively since the 1990s. However, the tradition of attending the fair started much earlier.
The Post and Courier
A brief lesson on native american history in Charleston
Charleston, South Carolina is a city rich in history that spans many generations. With the recent celebration of Indigenous People’s Day, it’s important to reflect on how a large part of that Charleston history dates back to the day and age of Native Americans in South Carolina. According...
holycitysinner.com
Registration for STEM Saturday at Goose Creek Library Now Open
Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) in collaboration with the Coastal South Carolina Section Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) invites families with elementary-age students to participate in STEM Saturday on October 22, 2022 from 1 pm to 3 pm at the Goose Creek Library, located at 325 Old Moncks Corner Rd., Goose Creek.
holycitysinner.com
State Representative William Cogswell Announces Bid for Charleston Mayor
Local businessman and State Representative William Cogswell (right) today announced his candidacy for Mayor of Charleston in the 2023 election. He said his top priorities would be to tackle crime, flooding, infrastructure, and affordable housing issues. Cogswell has served Charleston for three terms in the SC Legislature. He has owned...
crbjbizwire.com
Charleston Mom Launches Bodysuit Biz For Women Like Her
CHARLESTON, S.C. - After having her first child, Charleston local Katie Maniscalco found herself with limited options for her body type and set out on an unexpected journey to launch her first business. Meet Kitty VALE, a fashion brand specializing in bodysuits meticulously designed to fit long torsos. In 2021, Katie Maniscalco, found herself frustrated with the lack of bodysuits on the market that offered enough length in the torso to fit her body type.
holycitysinner.com
New Recycling Bins at TD Arena Nudge Campus to a More Sustainable Future
When the College of Charleston men’s basketball team takes the court against Chattanooga at TD Arena for their first home game of the season on Nov. 7, 2022, fans will be able to score a few points of their own for sustainability. Thanks to graduate student Nicole Killen and her thesis project about recycling behavior within TD Arena, there will be $30,000 worth of new CofC branded recycling and trash receptacles throughout the facility – 17 total.
The Post and Courier
3 historical hidden gems in downtown Charleston to explore on your day off
The glint of a shiny wrought-iron gate, dangling moss from an ancient oak, a cobblestone path leading around the bend, the overlooked inscription on the base of a statue. Downtown Charleston is full of picturesque nooks, many with a deep history that is waiting to be explored. Here are a...
Faith, Family and Freedom GOP rally held in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Faith, family and freedom were the three main topics emphasized by the Berkeley County Republican Party during Saturday’s candidate rally. The organization says it hosted the event to educate and empower Lowcountry voters as we move closer to November 8th. The Berkeley County Republican Party is getting voters excited ahead […]
holycitysinner.com
Aaron Hines Returning to Charleston for EP Release Concert at The Commodore
Charleston’s Aaron Hines, who appeared on Season 21 of The Voice, is coming home to introduce his 7-song debut EP, “Love Now or Later,” with a concert at The Commodore on Sunday, November 13th. The performance will also include City Paper R&B Soul Artist of the Year nominees, LaFaye and Tommy Brown, as well as Jeremy Navar, BlackNoyze, and DJ Scrib.
live5news.com
5 crowned to represent Lowcountry at Miss SC, Miss SC Teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State now has a new Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston, Miss North Charleston Teen, and Miss Lowcountry after the five were crowned over the weekend. Sixteen women and teens, ranging in age from 13 to 25 competed for the four titles.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Charleston, South Carolina
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Charleston for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Charleston. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
violetskyadventures.com
Tour the Joseph Manigault House
Nearly demolished in 1920 to pave the way for a gas station, the Joseph Manigault House is a beautifully restored 19th century home. Among many of Charleston’s iconic mansions, this house stands out for its unique Adam style architecture. About. Joseph Manigault’s brother Gabriel had studied architecture extensively in...
The Post and Courier
New Charleston dining, drinking destinations signal a shift in the industry
As commercial rents continue to rise on Charleston’s peninsula, local restaurateurs are increasingly choosing off-the-beaten-path venues for their new ventures. Just this year, Nico Romo (NICO Oysters + Seafood and Bistronomy by Nico) opened Laura in Summerville, Ben and Kate Towill (Basic Kitchen and Post House) debuted Sullivan’s Fish Camp on Sullivan’s Island, and downtown darlings Minero and Tattooed Moose moved to Johns Island and Park Circle, respectively. And we can't forget about Bexley Fish & Raw Bar, a new Summerville restaurant that earned a rave review from The Post and Courier's contributing restaurant critic Robert. F. Moss.
The Post and Courier
SC dockworkers' union chief wants a resolution to Charleston port dispute
The man who beat the longtime local president of the International Longshoremen's Association in a membership election last fall thinks there's a good chance the union's labor dispute over work at the Port of Charleston's Leatherman Terminal could be resolved before a federal labor board takes up the matter. Charles...
The Post and Courier
3,600+ apartments coming online in Charleston area, with most in Summerville
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Summerville leads with most new multifamily units being delivered in metro Charleston this year. The multifamily market is...
holycitysinner.com
Starlight Yoga Under the Holiday Lights at James Island County Park
Charleston County Parks’ popular Starlight Yoga series returns for the last installment of the year – under the glow of the lights at James Island County Park, on Monday, November 7th. This Starlight Yoga session is held just a few days before the Holiday Festival of Lights officially...
The Post and Courier
Filing Notices - OCRM - Douglas Epp
PUBLIC NOTICE Douglas Epp has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for a permit to construct an erosion control structure. Specifically, the applicant seeks to build a 90 ft long bulkhead along the marshes of the Kiawah River. Where necessary, the bulkhead will be tied back with a timber pile deadman system, or other anchoring method, as applicable. The work described is for erosion control. The bulkhead is for private use and is located on and adjacent to the marshes of the Kiawah River at 299 Saltmeadow Cove, Kiawah Island, Charleston County, SC. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management, 1362 McMillan Ave, Ste 400, Charleston, SC 29405 by October 27, 2022. AD# 2027809.
idesignarch.com
Classic Contemporary Country Farmhouse with Unique Design
This unique country estate south of Charleston, South Carolina features a trapezoidal footprint that creates an entry courtyard. Guests enter the home through a grand, arched gateway that leads through the courtyard to the main house. The newly-built country home designed by LFA Architecture transcends traditional country farmhouse with a...
holycitysinner.com
Quintin’s Close-Ups: Dot Scott
Quintin Washington of Quintin’s Close-Ups recently spoke with Dot Scott, who after 21 years as president of the Charleston Branch of the NAACP, is retiring on October 15th. You can see the interview below. After you watch that, be sure to check out Washington’s other interviews here. He always...
charlestondaily.net
Thank you to The Head and the Heart and Firefly Distillery for creating a special moment for Charleston music fans
After The Head and the Heart show at Firefly Distillery on Tuesday, Matt Gervais, exhausted after a long set and longer national tour, spent time talking to the fans, taking selfies, and engaging in shared experiences. He selfless act of spending so much time with the Charleston fans reminded us why The Head and the Heart continues to bring crowds in every city and Charleston was no exception.
