College of Charleston’s Women’s & Gender Studies Program Celebrates a Decade of Yes! I’m a Feminist

PUBLIC NOTICE Douglas Epp has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for a permit to construct an erosion control structure. Specifically, the applicant seeks to build a 90 ft long bulkhead along the marshes of the Kiawah River. Where necessary, the bulkhead will be tied back with a timber pile deadman system, or other anchoring method, as applicable. The work described is for erosion control. The bulkhead is for private use and is located on and adjacent to the marshes of the Kiawah River at 299 Saltmeadow Cove, Kiawah Island, Charleston County, SC. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management, 1362 McMillan Ave, Ste 400, Charleston, SC 29405 by October 27, 2022. AD# 2027809.

