Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
Autoweek.com
This Is Where Honda Will Build Its American EV Hub
Honda revealed plans for new joint venture with LG Energy Solution that will produce battery modules in Ohio. The automaker plans to retool several of its plants in Ohio to produce EVs based on the e:Architecture platform set to arrive after 2025. The upcoming Honda Prologue and its Acura sibling...
Hyundai to break ground on $5.5 billion Georgia plant this month
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) said Friday it will break ground this month on a $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in the United States.
teslarati.com
Hyundai ‘Metaplant’ facility highlights global discomfort with U.S. policy
Hyundai has announced they will be breaking ground on their new Savanah, Georgia facility this month. Following the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) earlier this year, foreign auto manufacturers without significant manufacturing facilities in the U.S. have scrambled to open new facilities that can produce electric vehicles that qualify under the new federal incentives structure. The law now stipulates that EVs must be domestically produced to qualify for federal incentives. Hyundai is one brand looking to establish new EV production in the U.S. According to Reuters; they plan to break ground on their new facility later this month.
insideevs.com
Tesla's Reported Battery Issues In Germany Accelerate Move To Texas
A new report published by German media outlet Handelsblatt further substantiates earlier claims that Tesla is putting some plans on hold at its new factory in Berlin and shifting those plans to its other new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. The plans were specific to upcoming battery production, and now it seems we may have a better idea of what Tesla appears to be planning.
KGW
No, it doesn’t cost between $25-30K to replace most electric vehicle batteries
Electric vehicles are growing in popularity worldwide, with sales doubling in 2021 to a new record of 6.6 million, the International Energy Agency said in May. But some research has shown that it’s more costly to repair an electric vehicle than a gas-powered one. VERIFY reader Donald wants to...
Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes
Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
MotorAuthority
Sony-Honda joint venture to launch EVs starting in 2026
Sony and Honda on Thursday announced the formation of the new joint venture, Sony Honda Mobility (SHM), tasked with bringing to market advanced, software-led electric vehicles. The first vehicle will be built by Honda at a plant in North America and start deliveries in the U.S. by spring 2026. SHM...
Autoblog
VW investing $2.3 billion in Chinese autonomous driving venture
Volkswagen will invest €2.4 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to set up an autonomous driving joint venture with China’s Horizon Robotics Inc. to strengthen the automaker’s tech presence in its biggest market. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new unit will develop automated and assisted driving systems for China,...
motor1.com
Hyundai's new eM platform to offer 50% more range than current EVs
Hyundai Motor Group has made some big announcements regarding its next-generation EV platforms and software technology during a global online forum called "Unlock the Software Age." Starting off with the new EV platforms that will be introduced in 2025, the eM and eS, the Korean automaker said they will be...
teslarati.com
Tesla is building an employee gym on top of the Fremont Factory
Tesla is building a new employee gym on top of the Fremont Factory in Northern California. According to filings seen by Teslarati, Tesla is planning to build a new gym for employees on top of the “North IT building” of the Fremont Factory, replacing a previous fitness center located inside the electric vehicle production facility.
teslarati.com
Tesla reports Q3 earnings this week: Here’s what investors want to know
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reports earnings for Q3 2022 on Wednesday, October 19, after the market closes. Both institutional and retail investors are submitting questions that Tesla executives will answer on Wednesday about the company’s vehicle roadmap, expectations for growth, and details regarding the company’s extensive order log, which has pushed deliveries of some vehicle trim levels back to 2023.
Carscoops
Engine Parts Suppliers Facing Uncertain Future With Switchover To EVs
European auto parts suppliers, particularly those manufacturing parts for internal combustion engines, are facing an existential crisis as the continent gears up to switch over to EVs. Since battery-powered cars are yet to meet their full sales potential, suppliers are in a situation where they need to invest heavily in new equipment to cater to EV manufacturing while at the same time seeing their current income decline due to slowing conventional vehicle sales.
China indefinitely delays release of 3rd quarter economic stats
China announced on Monday that it would be indefinitely delaying the release of its third-quarter economic data, which was originally scheduled to publish on Tuesday. The economic data would have included third-quarter GDP and other economic monthly indicators, Bloomberg reports. No new release date has been provided at this time. This move by the National Bureau of Statistics was announced during China's national congress of the Communist party which occurs twice a decade, The New York Times reports. The delay has drawn suspicion that the data may be worse than expected. The Chinese economy has been facing a number of troubles including a...
Tesla will not start German mass battery production before 2024 -Handelsblatt
BERLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) will not start mass production of battery cells at its European gigafactory near Berlin before 2024, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday, citing experts, two of whom are close to the company.
TechCrunch
Sila’s Gene Berdichevsky on the ‘5-year roller coaster’ facing battery companies
The result? The price of raw materials has skyrocketed, and it might not come back down to earth for some time. Battery chemistry company Sila says it has a solution to relieve at least one of the current bottlenecks — replacing the graphite in a battery cell’s anode with silicon, which can be made anywhere. The startup finds itself in a perfect storm of product-market fit and is steadily advancing on its path to produce battery cells for automakers on U.S. soil.
retailbrew.com
Carhartt partners with robotics firm to automate fulfillment services
Carhartt wants to boost innovation and technology for its consumer-facing operations. But the company is also reimagining how it functions on the back end. The workwear brand recently automated a facility just outside Columbus, Ohio, with the help of Locus Robotics, a Massachusetts-based firm. Third-party logistics company DHL is a client of Locus and does end-to-end fulfillment for Carhartt across its retail, wholesale, and e-commerce businesses.
NASA suggests new space cooling technology could charge electric cars in 5 minutes
Wish your electric car didn't take so long to charge? NASA says a new piece of technology intended for space could change that.
US News and World Report
Toyota Launches Pilot Project for Flex Fuel Vehicle in India
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday unveiled its flex fuel hybrid sedan in India, kicking off a pilot project in a market where the government is pushing automakers to switch to clean fuels. The sedan, imported from Toyota Brazil, is powered by flex fuel technology, which allows...
The Verge
BMW will be the first automaker to use Amazon Web Services’ cloud platform
BMW will be the first automaker to use Amazon Web Services’ cloud software to manage data from its connected vehicles, the companies announced Thursday. BMW says it has roughly 20 million connected vehicles on the road today. The AWS software will be integrated into BMW’s “Neue Klasse” platform for its future lineup of electric vehicles. This platform will “process roughly triple the volume of vehicle data compared to the current generation of BMW models,” Nicolai Krämer, vice president of vehicle connectivity platforms at the BMW Group, said in a statement.
