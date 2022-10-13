Read full article on original website
Abrams attacks record that Kemp stands on in Georgia debate
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams painted different visions for the future of Georgia, clashing on the economy, crime, voting and education as they debated Monday night after more than 100,000 Georgians swarmed to the polls of the first day of early voting. Kemp issued perhaps his clearest commitment yet that he won’t pursue any new restrictions on abortion or birth control, clarifying his position on an issue he’s sometimes avoided as he seeks a second term. Abrams, pushing uphill to unseat the incumbent four years after she narrowly lost to Kemp, told voters that he had delivered little. “This is a governor who for the last four years has beaten his chest but delivered very little for most Georgia. He’s weakened gun laws and flooded our streets with guns. He’s weakened ... women’s rights, denied women’s access to reproductive care. The most dangerous thing facing Georgia is four more years of Brian Kemp. We need a governor who actually understands the math and the morality.”
GA candidates take the debate stage in Atlanta, Herschel Walker does not participate
ATLANTA — Candidates for both House and Senate squared off Sunday night in a series of debates hosted by the Atlanta Press Club. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was at those debates as it started with a fiery to-and-fro between Republican incumbent Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Democrat Marcus Flowers.
HAPPENING TODAY: Early voting begins for 2022 general election in Georgia
ATLANTA — Early voting kicks off in Georgia on Monday with the general election only 22 days away. Polls opened at 7 a.m. in many locations across Georgia for early voting, which runs until Friday, Nov. 4. In addition, there are two mandatory days of Saturday voting on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.
Early voting begins in Georgia for 2022 midterm election
ATLANTA - Georgians began to head to the polls Monday to cast their votes as early voting started for the upcoming midterm election. Monday was the first day of early voting and this year, Georgians headed to the polls under a new law passed by the Republican-led legislature following the party's defeat in the 2020 presidential election.
4 Georgia Senate debate moments everyone will be talking about
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The top two candidates in the Georgia Senate race pitched themselves to voters, answering questions that are the top of mind for voters in the upcoming 2022 midterms. All eyes were on the Georgia Senate debate on Friday and there were several moments that will have people talking. This race is […]
What’s on my ballot?
Should Georgia taxpayers have to pay state officeholders who are suspended from their jobs after being indicted for felonies?. Should local governments and school boards be allowed to grant temporary tax relief to those whose property is damaged or destroyed in a nationally declared disaster area?. Should the state grant...
Debate analysis: Political experts dig into Warnock, Walker answers on economy, abortion
Both campaigns claimed victory following the heated debate.
Former President Barack Obama set to campaign in Atlanta for Abrams, Warnock
ATLANTA — Former President Barack Obama will be in Atlanta to campaign with Democratic candidates on Friday, Oct. 28, according to Georgia Democrat. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution and University of Georgia poll, Gov. Kemp appears to have...
Ga. early voting begins Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Election Day is just a few weeks away and if you’re looking to get ahead of the curve and avoid long lines at the polls, you can vote early starting Monday in Georgia. People at the Board of Elections office say they expect most people...
Abortion fight highlights Georgia attorney general election
Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan is leading with her advocacy of abortion rights as she challenges incumbent Republican Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr
Early Voting Starts on Monday in Georgia
RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- Starting on Monday through Friday, November 4, Georgia voters will begin to cast their ballots in the state’s critical midterm elections in early voting. Most precincts will be opened from Monday-Saturday with some precincts having open hours on Sundays. To find your voting precinct use https://iwillvote.com/...
Georgia elections chief clarifies: No, you can’t challenge another voter’s eligibility at the polls
A state elections office bulletin sent out this week further inflamed charges of voter suppression and showcased some of the confusion surrounding Georgia’s voter challenge rules that state that any person can question the eligibility of an unlimited number of voters. Turns out you can’t lodge a challenge to...
Was Stacey Abrams' 2018 election stolen? Voters in Georgia refuse to give up on debunked claim
Voters in South Fulton, Georgia, largely supported Stacey Abrams' claim that the 2018 gubernatorial election was stolen from her, though they were non-committal.
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker Face a Pivotal Debate in Georgia
ATLANTA — One is a seasoned public speaker, accustomed to delivering sermons nearly every Sunday from the pulpit of the famed Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached. The other is a political novice whose meandering, often nonsensical oratory on the stump tends to inspire as much mockery as it does applause.
Georgia SHIP offers free Medicare beneficiaries assistance
VALDOSTA – The Georgia SHIP is now offering free assistance to Medicare beneficiaries during open enrollment. Medicare Open Enrollment runs from Saturday, Oct. 15, through Wednesday, Dec. 7. During this time, adults aged 65 and older and qualified people with disabilities under 65 can review their coverage options and make a choice that meets their health care needs.
Jill Biden joining Stacey Abrams on Friday | GOP plans Brian Kemp day of support
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - First Lady Jill Biden will appear Friday with Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams in Atlanta. According to her office, the First Lady will begin her day visiting service members at Fort Benning. She will appear with Abrams “at a political event in Atlanta,” her office said.
State Representative Henry ‘Wayne’ Howard passes away at 67
State Representative Henry 'Wayne' Howard has died, his family confirmed with WJBF NewsChannel 6 late Thursday evening.
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Georgia residents
As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of Georgia, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Georgia residents will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the...
Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
