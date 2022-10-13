ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Abrams attacks record that Kemp stands on in Georgia debate

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams painted different visions for the future of Georgia, clashing on the economy, crime, voting and education as they debated Monday night after more than 100,000 Georgians swarmed to the polls of the first day of early voting. Kemp issued perhaps his clearest commitment yet that he won’t pursue any new restrictions on abortion or birth control, clarifying his position on an issue he’s sometimes avoided as he seeks a second term. Abrams, pushing uphill to unseat the incumbent four years after she narrowly lost to Kemp, told voters that he had delivered little. “This is a governor who for the last four years has beaten his chest but delivered very little for most Georgia. He’s weakened gun laws and flooded our streets with guns. He’s weakened ... women’s rights, denied women’s access to reproductive care. The most dangerous thing facing Georgia is four more years of Brian Kemp. We need a governor who actually understands the math and the morality.”
Early voting begins in Georgia for 2022 midterm election

ATLANTA - Georgians began to head to the polls Monday to cast their votes as early voting started for the upcoming midterm election. Monday was the first day of early voting and this year, Georgians headed to the polls under a new law passed by the Republican-led legislature following the party's defeat in the 2020 presidential election.
4 Georgia Senate debate moments everyone will be talking about

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The top two candidates in the Georgia Senate race pitched themselves to voters, answering questions that are the top of mind for voters in the upcoming 2022 midterms. All eyes were on the Georgia Senate debate on Friday and there were several moments that will have people talking. This race is […]
What’s on my ballot?

Should Georgia taxpayers have to pay state officeholders who are suspended from their jobs after being indicted for felonies?. Should local governments and school boards be allowed to grant temporary tax relief to those whose property is damaged or destroyed in a nationally declared disaster area?. Should the state grant...
Ga. early voting begins Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Election Day is just a few weeks away and if you’re looking to get ahead of the curve and avoid long lines at the polls, you can vote early starting Monday in Georgia. People at the Board of Elections office say they expect most people...
Early Voting Starts on Monday in Georgia

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- Starting on Monday through Friday, November 4, Georgia voters will begin to cast their ballots in the state’s critical midterm elections in early voting. Most precincts will be opened from Monday-Saturday with some precincts having open hours on Sundays. To find your voting precinct use https://iwillvote.com/...
Georgia SHIP offers free Medicare beneficiaries assistance

VALDOSTA – The Georgia SHIP is now offering free assistance to Medicare beneficiaries during open enrollment. Medicare Open Enrollment runs from Saturday, Oct. 15, through Wednesday, Dec. 7. During this time, adults aged 65 and older and qualified people with disabilities under 65 can review their coverage options and make a choice that meets their health care needs.
Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
