Portland Black Music Expo focuses on talented local artists
After hearing artists’ express their frustrations with Portland venues that don’t highlight Black music, the PBME founders created something of their own.
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Oct. 14-16
PORTLAND, Ore. — The weather forecast this weekend is looking eighty-fine, but hopefully this is the last weekend of warm weather in Portland. Nonetheless fall events shall continue — you've got a snack fest, the Portland Film Festival, the Giant Pumpkin Regatta and even a haunted house on deck for this weekend. What will be your pick?
Vancouver home providing Halloween thrills for 37 years
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - It’s that time of year where everyone is looking for a fright and one spot in Vancouver is going above and beyond. It is decked from sidewalk to roof in all kinds of scary things and encourages those who are daring enough to brave the doorstep to come on by.
Visiting This Oregon College Is Like Going To Hogwarts
Reed College isn’t a magical castle with a headmaster who has a long gray beard, though it certainly feels like a magical place when you walk past it’s majestic old buildings. This pretty college in Portland Oregon, founded in 1908 doesn’t have a Forbidden Forest like Hogwarts, though it does have a lake and towering stately trees for students to admire, and a long history as one of the best schools in the Pacific Northwest.
‘No place to go’: woman, 97, and daughters face eviction from NE Portland home
The letter startled Mary Louise Austin when it appeared on her front door in July, and her surprise turned to panic as she rushed back to the entrance to see who had left the notice. Austin, 63, frantically looked down Rodney Avenue in Northeast Portland, but the messenger was already...
Hundreds ‘Light the Night’ in Portland’s South Waterfront
Once again hundreds of cancer survivors, their friends and family gathered along Portland's South Waterfront to Light the Night.
15 Best Things to Do in Milwaukie, OR
Milwaukie is a city and a suburb of Portland, Oregon, primarily located in Clackamas County, with a small fraction extending to Multnomah County. This former mill town, founded in 1847 along the Willamette River, once competed with Portland’s shipping industry during the 19th century. Milwaukie is the birthplace of...
October record: Portland never warmer this late in year
Rain could finally make a return to the Portland area next weekend with temperatures returning to normal.While Saturday set new high temperature records in various locales around Oregon, there is one record truly noteworthy: Portland has never been this warm this late in the year. Records stretch as far back as 1940 at the Portland International Airport. Records were set all across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington on Saturday — Portland hit 87 degrees on Oct. 15, shattering the old record of 80 degrees set back in 2015. In Salem, the high of 92 shattered a record that went back...
Portland, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Portland. The Roosevelt High School football team will have a game with McDaniel High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00. The Jefferson High School - Portland football team will have a game with Franklin High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00.
Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow Returns Saturday After Two Years of Cancellations
The Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow returns on Saturday after skipping two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in its two-decade history, the event will be held in Cowlitz County, at the Cowlitz County Event Center in Longview. The pow wow was held in Toledo for 18 years before moving to the Clark County Fairgrounds in 2019.
Watch elephants at Oregon Zoo smashing pumpkins
Elephants at Portland's Oregon Zoo helped usher in the Halloween season by tackling some giant pumpkins donated by a local growers' club.Oct. 14, 2022.
11 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Portland, Oregon
You are reading: Best hikes in portland | 11 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Portland, Oregon. We may earn a commission from affiliate links () Portland is an urban oasis with many hiking trails in and around the city. The largest urban forest in the country occupies over 5,000 acres in Portland, aptly named Forest Park. And outside of the 80-plus miles of trails here, several other areas for hiking dot the city.
Neighbors, business owners pack Vancouver City Hall to speak on proposed 3rd Safe Stay Community
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - City Hall was a packed house Saturday morning, filled with Vancouver community members eager to comment on the latest proposed Safe Stay site. There are two Safe Stay Communities in Vancouver already, one at Northeast 51st Circle and another on East Fourth Plain Boulevard. The third...
Portland, Oregon, Is Having a New Kind of Coffee Moment
More than a decade ago, Portland, Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee led the third wave specialty coffee movement, which focused on boutique, quality coffee over mass-production from brands like Starbucks. These days, Stumptown can be found in grocery stores around the nation, and has given way to the fourth wave. Coffee aficionados aren’t exactly sure what the larger fourth wave will look like, but in Portland, the focus is on education, supporting coffee-growing and coffee-consuming regions, an emphasis on “snob-free coffee,”and more people of color owning coffee shops that tap into their heritage. Portland, right now, might have one of the best coffee scenes in America.
City of Portland responds to homeless sidewalk camping ADA lawsuit
Early last month, a group of Portlanders with mobility disabilities filed a lawsuit against the city. The city has since responded.
Portland weather Sunday brings poor air, high of 82 — and rain when?
It is not August, but it continues to feel like it in Portland. Sunday’s temperatures in the Portland area may reach a high of 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. You may want to rethink some of your outdoor activities, however.
Breathtaking European Style Oswego Lakefront Dream Home
This spectacular waterfront luxury estate in Lake Oswego, Oregon was inspired by European architecture. The house has been extensively renovated and rebuilt over the years. The interior features custom woodwork and Old World elegance. Most of the rooms have a serene vista of Oswego Lake. The outdoor spaces include a...
2 people found dead in car in Clackamas County
Portland’s newest streetwear brand Unless Collective produces designs that are stylish and – biodegradable!. If you're a fan of the "Ghostbusters," we have found the ultimate destination for you - and it's right here in Portland! Learn more here: https://www.vacasa.com/discover/book-a-stay-at-a-ghostbusters-firehouse-in-portland. People take advantage of warm Pacific Northwest weather.
Good Morning, News: Biden Visits Portland (and Eats the Wrong Ice Cream), Mayor Wheeler Doesn't Know Who to Support for Gov, and Clark County Fire Grows
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! If you remember...
Mayor Will Announce Plan to Ban Unsanctioned Camping Across Portland and Build 500-Capacity Homeless “Campuses”
WW has learned that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler plans next week to announce a sweeping strategy to ban unsanctioned camping across the city and build three massive sanctioned camping areas, called “campuses,” each with capacity for 500 people. Each campus would be divided into four camps with a...
