Slog PM: Public Health Warns of COVID-19 Comeback, the Cops Piss and Moan, and Donald Trump Has a Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

LAURA INGRAHAM: The bad news keeps rolling in for Biden and the Democrats
Laura Ingraham discusses the growing number of independent voters that are moving to back the GOP as midterms approach on "The Ingraham Angle."
The Stranger
Slog PM: Fires Are Growing Larger, Norman Lear’s Still Making Shows, and an Algorithm Is Deciding Whether to Jack Up Your Rent
Student debt relief application is officially open. After a brief beta period, you can now log in to the official website to have your student loan debt (partially) wiped away. It’s easy, it’s quick, and it’ll change your life. We have sidewalks over six feet wide? SDOT...
The Stranger
Adrienne Buller’s The Value of a Whale Exposes the Dark Side of “Green Capitalism”
If you think long enough about it, Climate Pledge Arena stops looking like a sports/concert venue and starts looking like an existential threat. By which I mean, if we peel back the layers and look at the pledge behind the Climate Pledge—a smarmy, hyper-corporate response to the climate crisis that tries to legitimize itself through hockey games and Coldplay concerts—then we can see that the beliefs undergirding the arena’s namesake might eventually kill us.
China delays the release of GDP and other economic data without explanation amid Party Congress
China has abruptly delayed the publication of key economic data, one day before its scheduled release, as the ruling Communist Party gathers at a major political meeting against the backdrop of a faltering economy.
