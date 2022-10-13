Read full article on original website
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
holycitysinner.com
Aaron Hines Returning to Charleston for EP Release Concert at The Commodore
Charleston’s Aaron Hines, who appeared on Season 21 of The Voice, is coming home to introduce his 7-song debut EP, “Love Now or Later,” with a concert at The Commodore on Sunday, November 13th. The performance will also include City Paper R&B Soul Artist of the Year nominees, LaFaye and Tommy Brown, as well as Jeremy Navar, BlackNoyze, and DJ Scrib.
54-year family tradition continues at South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For many, the South Carolina State Fair is a tradition but few can say they haven't missed a single fair in the last 25 years. One Charleston family says they've been going consecutively since the 1990s. However, the tradition of attending the fair started much earlier.
holycitysinner.com
Starlight Yoga Under the Holiday Lights at James Island County Park
Charleston County Parks’ popular Starlight Yoga series returns for the last installment of the year – under the glow of the lights at James Island County Park, on Monday, November 7th. This Starlight Yoga session is held just a few days before the Holiday Festival of Lights officially...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Mimosa Festival Scheduled for Saturday at Johnson Hagood Stadium
On Saturday, October 15th, Charleston Wine Festivals presents the Charleston Mimosa Festival at Johnson Hagood Stadium from 1 pm to 5 pm. This is a 21 and up event. The event includes traditional Mimosas, some different Mimosa flavors, Brunch, punch, beer, wine, live music, and a DJ. Tickets include entry, entertainment, souvenir cup, and all drinks from 1 pm to 4:45 pm. Food costs extra.
The Post and Courier
150-unit apartment building proposed where pair of Charleston restaurants and bars operate
For nearly a decade, diners have enjoyed wings, burgers and a cold brew at Rutledge Cab Co. on Charleston's upper peninsula. Down the street on the same block, a collection of repurposed shipping containers forms Container Bar, with its rotation of food trucks over the past four years. But plans...
Check your tickets: Mega Millions ticket worth $10K sold in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- One lucky Charleston lottery player won $10,000 in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, but they have yet to come forward and claim their winnings. The winning ticket was sold at the Morills ABC on Skylark Drive. The player matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number to win the $10,000 prize. […]
The Post and Courier
3,600+ apartments coming online in Charleston area, with most in Summerville
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Summerville leads with most new multifamily units being delivered in metro Charleston this year. The multifamily market is...
holycitysinner.com
Frontier Lounge to Open on Friday
Frontier Lounge, a “new dive bar experience” that Holy City Sinner was the first to report on, is opening in downtown Charleston on Friday. The new venture, which called a “1970s dive bar with live music and cold beers” is located at 135 Calhoun Street in the former home of Mynt, which closed in April.
The Post and Courier
3 historical hidden gems in downtown Charleston to explore on your day off
The glint of a shiny wrought-iron gate, dangling moss from an ancient oak, a cobblestone path leading around the bend, the overlooked inscription on the base of a statue. Downtown Charleston is full of picturesque nooks, many with a deep history that is waiting to be explored. Here are a...
The Post and Courier
New Charleston dining, drinking destinations signal a shift in the industry
As commercial rents continue to rise on Charleston’s peninsula, local restaurateurs are increasingly choosing off-the-beaten-path venues for their new ventures. Just this year, Nico Romo (NICO Oysters + Seafood and Bistronomy by Nico) opened Laura in Summerville, Ben and Kate Towill (Basic Kitchen and Post House) debuted Sullivan’s Fish Camp on Sullivan’s Island, and downtown darlings Minero and Tattooed Moose moved to Johns Island and Park Circle, respectively. And we can't forget about Bexley Fish & Raw Bar, a new Summerville restaurant that earned a rave review from The Post and Courier's contributing restaurant critic Robert. F. Moss.
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Weekend Events
There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
holycitysinner.com
Registration for STEM Saturday at Goose Creek Library Now Open
Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) in collaboration with the Coastal South Carolina Section Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) invites families with elementary-age students to participate in STEM Saturday on October 22, 2022 from 1 pm to 3 pm at the Goose Creek Library, located at 325 Old Moncks Corner Rd., Goose Creek.
Summerville Skates not returning for 2022 season
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A portable ice skating rink will not return to Summerville this holiday season. The attraction, Summerville Skates, was put on by Summerville DREAM over the past three years to bring more visitors to the town between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays while also providing a fun winter activity for area residents. […]
The Post and Courier
A brief lesson on native american history in Charleston
Charleston, South Carolina is a city rich in history that spans many generations. With the recent celebration of Indigenous People’s Day, it’s important to reflect on how a large part of that Charleston history dates back to the day and age of Native Americans in South Carolina. According...
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Charleston, South Carolina
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Charleston for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Charleston. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
The Post and Courier
‘It’s paradise up there’
The yellow and green of spartina grass gives way to the slate blue of the Intracoastal Waterway, while salt marshes frame the sun-dappled waters of Bulls Bay in the distance. Long, spindly docks lead to pier heads and boat lifts, while egrets, ospreys and other coastal birds glide to and fro. The entire coastal panorama is so uniquely Lowcountry, so ideally tranquil, that it’s hard to believe that the hustle and bustle of northern Mount Pleasant is only a few miles away.
holycitysinner.com
New Charleston Restaurants (2022)
Last updated on: 10/14/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
The Post and Courier
Summerville townhomes sell for $54M; new multifamilty units planned on James Island
A newly built Summerville multifamily development is under new ownership after fetching $54 million. An affiliate of real estate development firm LyvWell Communities of Tampa, Fla., paid about $409,000 per key in early October for the 132-unit Chamberlain Pines Townhomes at 1060 Orangeburg Road, according to Dorchester County land records.
holycitysinner.com
Geobel Perez Jr.’s Late Goal Earns Battery Point in Sold-Out Finale
The Charleston Battery wrapped up their 2022 season on Saturday with a 1-1 draw with Loudoun United FC in front of a sold-out crowd at Patriots Point. Geobel Perez Jr. scored late in the match to earn the Battery a point. Saturday’s result closes the chapter on the club’s 30th season as the Black and Yellow will shift their focus to preparations for the 2023 campaign.
live5news.com
Salvation Army announces Angel Tree make-up dates
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Salvation Army will hold make-up days for their Angel Tree signups after Hurricane Ian impacted the original dates. The organization is offering three extra days to sign up for the program for those unable to sign up because of the storm. Sign-ups will be held...
