North Charleston, SC

holycitysinner.com

Aaron Hines Returning to Charleston for EP Release Concert at The Commodore

Charleston’s Aaron Hines, who appeared on Season 21 of The Voice, is coming home to introduce his 7-song debut EP, “Love Now or Later,” with a concert at The Commodore on Sunday, November 13th. The performance will also include City Paper R&B Soul Artist of the Year nominees, LaFaye and Tommy Brown, as well as Jeremy Navar, BlackNoyze, and DJ Scrib.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Mimosa Festival Scheduled for Saturday at Johnson Hagood Stadium

On Saturday, October 15th, Charleston Wine Festivals presents the Charleston Mimosa Festival at Johnson Hagood Stadium from 1 pm to 5 pm. This is a 21 and up event. The event includes traditional Mimosas, some different Mimosa flavors, Brunch, punch, beer, wine, live music, and a DJ. Tickets include entry, entertainment, souvenir cup, and all drinks from 1 pm to 4:45 pm. Food costs extra.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

3,600+ apartments coming online in Charleston area, with most in Summerville

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Summerville leads with most new multifamily units being delivered in metro Charleston this year. The multifamily market is...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Frontier Lounge to Open on Friday

Frontier Lounge, a “new dive bar experience” that Holy City Sinner was the first to report on, is opening in downtown Charleston on Friday. The new venture, which called a “1970s dive bar with live music and cold beers” is located at 135 Calhoun Street in the former home of Mynt, which closed in April.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

New Charleston dining, drinking destinations signal a shift in the industry

As commercial rents continue to rise on Charleston’s peninsula, local restaurateurs are increasingly choosing off-the-beaten-path venues for their new ventures. Just this year, Nico Romo (NICO Oysters + Seafood and Bistronomy by Nico) opened Laura in Summerville, Ben and Kate Towill (Basic Kitchen and Post House) debuted Sullivan’s Fish Camp on Sullivan’s Island, and downtown darlings Minero and Tattooed Moose moved to Johns Island and Park Circle, respectively. And we can't forget about Bexley Fish & Raw Bar, a new Summerville restaurant that earned a rave review from The Post and Courier's contributing restaurant critic Robert. F. Moss.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Weekend Events

There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Registration for STEM Saturday at Goose Creek Library Now Open

Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) in collaboration with the Coastal South Carolina Section Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) invites families with elementary-age students to participate in STEM Saturday on October 22, 2022 from 1 pm to 3 pm at the Goose Creek Library, located at 325 Old Moncks Corner Rd., Goose Creek.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville Skates not returning for 2022 season

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A portable ice skating rink will not return to Summerville this holiday season. The attraction, Summerville Skates, was put on by Summerville DREAM over the past three years to bring more visitors to the town between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays while also providing a fun winter activity for area residents. […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

A brief lesson on native american history in Charleston

Charleston, South Carolina is a city rich in history that spans many generations. With the recent celebration of Indigenous People’s Day, it’s important to reflect on how a large part of that Charleston history dates back to the day and age of Native Americans in South Carolina. According...
CHARLESTON, SC
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Charleston, South Carolina

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Charleston for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Charleston. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

‘It’s paradise up there’

The yellow and green of spartina grass gives way to the slate blue of the Intracoastal Waterway, while salt marshes frame the sun-dappled waters of Bulls Bay in the distance. Long, spindly docks lead to pier heads and boat lifts, while egrets, ospreys and other coastal birds glide to and fro. The entire coastal panorama is so uniquely Lowcountry, so ideally tranquil, that it’s hard to believe that the hustle and bustle of northern Mount Pleasant is only a few miles away.
AWENDAW, SC
holycitysinner.com

New Charleston Restaurants (2022)

Last updated on: 10/14/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Geobel Perez Jr.’s Late Goal Earns Battery Point in Sold-Out Finale

The Charleston Battery wrapped up their 2022 season on Saturday with a 1-1 draw with Loudoun United FC in front of a sold-out crowd at Patriots Point. Geobel Perez Jr. scored late in the match to earn the Battery a point. Saturday’s result closes the chapter on the club’s 30th season as the Black and Yellow will shift their focus to preparations for the 2023 campaign.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Salvation Army announces Angel Tree make-up dates

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Salvation Army will hold make-up days for their Angel Tree signups after Hurricane Ian impacted the original dates. The organization is offering three extra days to sign up for the program for those unable to sign up because of the storm. Sign-ups will be held...
CHARLESTON, SC

