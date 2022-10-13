Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yakima Herald Republic
Social media reacts to Mariners’ season, playoff run ending
The Mariners’ magical season may have come to an end Saturday, but not without a heck of a fight. The 6-hour, 22-minute contest that dragged on for 18 innings offered the sellout crowd the kind of euphoria and agony of playoff baseball that they’ve so desperately been waiting for.
Yakima Herald Republic
The Mariners’ season didn’t end how they wanted, but they have plenty to be proud of
If defying expectations is what defined the Mariners' season, they saw it to the very end. Because one would expect a team that just got swept in the American League Division Series to be mourning — miserable from the results of three games that spanned 36 innings. But the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Felix Hernandez returns to throw out first pitch before Mariners’ home playoff game in Seattle
The rumors started to circulate about an hour before the ceremonial first pitch on a surprise guest that the Mariners tried to keep a secret until it happened. Then he was spotted in the elevators pregame and walking in the hallways by the clubhouse. “Felix is here, I just saw...
Yakima Herald Republic
After 21 years, Seattle fans try to will Mariners to victory
Seattle's first taste of postseason baseball in 21 years was electric, exhilarating, excruciating, surreal, crushing and long. A city that had waited two decades for this game got the equivalent of two games. It had drama, nerves, heartbreak and smoke. It had a sellout crowd that stood for hours, never...
Yakima Herald Republic
Three things we learned from the Seahawks’ 19-9 win over the Cardinals
Here are three impressions from the Seahawks 19-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Seahawks defense looked much better than in weeks past, as Seattle sacked Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray six times for 51 yards, and kept the Cardinals from scoring an offensive touchdown. The Seahawks had eight sacks coming into Sunday's game.
Yakima Herald Republic
How to watch, stream, listen to Mariners vs. Astros in ALDS Game 3
The Mariners host the Astros at T-Mobile Park on Saturday in Game 3 of the ALDS, the first postseason game in Seattle since Oct. 18, 2001. Down 2-0 in the best-of-five series, Seattle faces elimination for the first time this postseason. First pitch is set for 1:07 p.m. with right-hander...
Yakima Herald Republic
George Kirby’s dominant start can’t be lost in Mariners’ scoreless stretch in Game 3
By the time all 18 innings of what was tied for the longest postseason game in Major League Baseball history was over, George Kirby was probably ready to pitch again. And by the time it was over after six hours and 22 minutes, it might have almost been possible to forget Kirby had ever pitched in the first place.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners bullpen ‘unbelievable’ in 18-inning loss to Astros
In the middle of the home clubhouse, Paul Sewald approached Andres Munoz and wrapped him in his arms. “I’m so proud of you,” Sewald said. Sewald and Munoz, two of the most important pitchers in the Mariners’ long-awaited return to the playoffs, were again at their best Saturday at T-Mobile Park, delivering one devastating pitch after another in a never-ending elimination game against the rival Houston Astros.
