Yakima Herald Republic

Social media reacts to Mariners’ season, playoff run ending

The Mariners’ magical season may have come to an end Saturday, but not without a heck of a fight. The 6-hour, 22-minute contest that dragged on for 18 innings offered the sellout crowd the kind of euphoria and agony of playoff baseball that they’ve so desperately been waiting for.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

After 21 years, Seattle fans try to will Mariners to victory

Seattle's first taste of postseason baseball in 21 years was electric, exhilarating, excruciating, surreal, crushing and long. A city that had waited two decades for this game got the equivalent of two games. It had drama, nerves, heartbreak and smoke. It had a sellout crowd that stood for hours, never...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Three things we learned from the Seahawks’ 19-9 win over the Cardinals

Here are three impressions from the Seahawks 19-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Seahawks defense looked much better than in weeks past, as Seattle sacked Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray six times for 51 yards, and kept the Cardinals from scoring an offensive touchdown. The Seahawks had eight sacks coming into Sunday's game.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

How to watch, stream, listen to Mariners vs. Astros in ALDS Game 3

The Mariners host the Astros at T-Mobile Park on Saturday in Game 3 of the ALDS, the first postseason game in Seattle since Oct. 18, 2001. Down 2-0 in the best-of-five series, Seattle faces elimination for the first time this postseason. First pitch is set for 1:07 p.m. with right-hander...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Mariners bullpen ‘unbelievable’ in 18-inning loss to Astros

In the middle of the home clubhouse, Paul Sewald approached Andres Munoz and wrapped him in his arms. “I’m so proud of you,” Sewald said. Sewald and Munoz, two of the most important pitchers in the Mariners’ long-awaited return to the playoffs, were again at their best Saturday at T-Mobile Park, delivering one devastating pitch after another in a never-ending elimination game against the rival Houston Astros.
