Effective: 2022-10-17 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: New Castle A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern New Castle, northwestern Salem, northwestern Camden, northwestern Gloucester, southeastern Montgomery, southeastern Chester, Philadelphia and Delaware Counties through 545 PM EDT At 513 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Greenville, or near Wilmington, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Wilmington, Gloucester City, Chester, Deptford, West Deptford, Lindenwold, Pennsville, Bellmawr, Yeadon, Westtown, Woodbury, Carneys Point, Conshohocken, Folcroft, Swarthmore, Elsmere, Paulsboro and Kennett Square. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike near exit 3. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 337 and 340. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 26. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 7 and 23. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 331 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 5 and 33. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 16. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE ・ 39 MINUTES AGO