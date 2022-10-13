Read full article on original website
TCAT announces service reductions for bus maintenance
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Service reductions at TCAT begins today. The transit agency says a shortage of mechanics has resulted in a backlog of bus maintenance. The following reductions have been announced for this week:. Route 10 (Commons/Cornell Loop):. Eliminates late afternoon trips with the last trip departing Seneca...
Active shooter training at SUNY Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Civilian Response to Active Shooter Incidents, a Whole-Community Training. That’s what the program presented by the Office of Emergency Management is called. It will teach how to react and what to do in the event of an active shooter/mass shooting on school grounds. It happens Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Corey Union Function Room.
