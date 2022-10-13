Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: PAALS Paaloween fundraising event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services will host a fun adult Halloween event to raise money for dogs will disabilities. The funds will go towards their care and other services. Paaloween is a costume party, scheduled to take place Saturday, October 29th from 6...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Nonprofit Leadership Conference
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you are a current or aspiring leader of a nonprofit- there is an upcoming conference just for you. The Non-Profit Leadership conference presented by Journey Towards Purpose Global institute aims to provide an opportunity for you to increase knowledge from industry leaders and gain support from existing nonprofits in the community.
WIS-TV
Journey, Toto coming to the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Journey, the popular rock band, is stopping by Columbia as part of its Freedom Tour 2023. The band will perform with Toto at the Colonial Life Arena on February 10. You can buy tickets starting Friday (10/21) at 10 a.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: The ultimate event for horse and hound lovers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, the ultimate event for horse and hound lovers as The Camden Hunt presents the Horse & Hound Expo. Lynn Evans is the chairwoman of the inaugural Camden Horse and Hound Expo presented by The Camden Hunt. She serves as a committee member on The Camden Hunt Advisory Board. Amanda Malanuk is the executive director of Carolina Therapeutic Riding which is one of the beneficiaries of the Camden Horse & Hound Expo. They joined Soda City Live to explain to viewers how this family-friendly event was created from scratch to bring Camden, Columbia, and surrounding towns together to show the relationship between horses, dogs, and humans.
WIS-TV
City of Columbia to hold annual Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the City of Columbia will be hosting its annual Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence. The event will be in person on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Page Ellington Park (2220 Gregg St, Columbia, SC 29207). Participants are asked to...
Big spending during Pride and SC State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 33rd annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride and the S.C. State Fair meant big business in Columbia over the weekend, with attendees spending big bucks. Both events regularly bring thousands of people to the South Carolina Midlands. At the Pride Festival, 80,000 people were expected...
WIS-TV
South Carolina releases 2022 School Report Card ratings
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said the 2022 South Carolina School Report Card results are being released Monday. This is the first time the reports include ratings since 2019. The announcement was made at the Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School in Prosperity. The results can be viewed at the website linked here. The report cards provide information about every school and district. These include test performance, teacher qualifications, student safety, parental involvement, and awards.
Well, how did you end up in Newberry?
Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
WIS-TV
Historic bowling alley in Orangeburg on track to reopen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A historic bowling alley in Orangeburg is on track to re-open and will be fully operational. The Center for Creative Partnerships, a non-profit organization, Is heading a project that will renovate the All-Star Triangle bowling alley in Orangeburg county. The bowling alley was at the center of a massacre that killed three Black students at SC state and wounded 28 others.
WIS-TV
Late veteran’s estate liquidated, $2M donated to Prosperity
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A family-owned tractor supply company has liquidated its property as instructed in the will of Larry Miller Spotts. The founder of Spotts Tractor Company, Inc. on Counts Sausage Rd. died of cancer in March. Per his request, over $2,000,000 worth of equipment and property was auctioned...
abcnews4.com
SC State celebrates first homecoming parade since pandemic Saturday
ORANGEBURG S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina State University students and alumni are thrilled to celebrate after waiting years for the return of their homecoming. The event is the first homecoming parade since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Festivities began at 9 a.m. at the Edisto Memorial Gardens, and...
abccolumbia.com
COMET CEO Derrick Huggins funeral set for Oct. 17
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The funeral for the interim CEO of the COMET has been set. Derrick Huggins’ funeral starts Monday, October 17 at the journey United Methodist Church in Columbia at 11 am. The COMET says Huggins died unexpectedly last week. He also served as a transportation executive...
coladaily.com
Gilbert winemakers continue blue ribbon winning streak at SC State Fair
Some say the states typically known for producing quality wines across the country are California, New York, North Carolina, and Washington. However, here in the Midlands, we have a wine producer who has been vinting quality wine since 1999. Sally Jackson and her husband Ray first became interested in wine...
Mazeo Bennett Announces College Decision
South Carolina wide receiver target Mazeo Bennett has officially announced his college decision.
The Latest On Nyckoles Harbor
Edge rusher Nyckoles Harbor is one of the premier prospects in America, and South Carolina has kept an eye on him.
coladaily.com
Oscar Mayer's 'Winermobile' to visit local grocery stores in the Midlands
Hot dog lovers, get ready as the Oscar Mayer Winermobile will make its way across the Midlands. Oscar Mayer officials recently announced that the 27 ft long Winermobile is scheduled to arrive in the Midlands Sunday and Monday. Attendees can expect a picture with the Wienermobile, a free Wiener Whistle and memories.
FOX Carolina
New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted. Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. According...
kool1027.com
Pisgah Baptist Announces Fall Fest
Pisgah Baptist Church will be hosting a Community Fall Festival on Saturday October 22nd from 2pm-330pm. Twelve local churches from Kershaw, Lee, and Sumter counties come together to show God’s love. There will be trunks with candy and treats, family fun with food, prizes, games, a cake walk, bouncy slide, photo booth and more at this FREE event. Special guests include members of the Kershaw, Sumter and Richland County Sheriff’s Department, SCDNR, and Rembert, Sumter and Kershaw County fire departments. Pisgah Baptist Church is located 8295 Black River Road in Rembert.
WIS-TV
Construction worker transported from Irmo High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A construction worker is being taken to the Augusta Burn Center Thursday afternoon. Officials said the 39-year-old man was shocked at the Irmo High School. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
New restaurant coming to old Yesterday's location in Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Yesterday's is gone and now a new brunch chain is moving into the iconic Five Points location. Ruby Sunshine, a Louisiana-based restaurant chain specializing in brunch, will be opening at 2024 Devine St. sometime during the summer of 2023. A representative from the company says a formal announcement will be made soon but did confirm reports that is the site of Columbia's first location. There is a Ruby Sunshine in at 171 E Bay St in downtown Charleston and plans for another restaurant later this quarter at 835 Savannah Hwy in the Avondale neighborhood in Charleston.
Comments / 0