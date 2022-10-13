COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, the ultimate event for horse and hound lovers as The Camden Hunt presents the Horse & Hound Expo. Lynn Evans is the chairwoman of the inaugural Camden Horse and Hound Expo presented by The Camden Hunt. She serves as a committee member on The Camden Hunt Advisory Board. Amanda Malanuk is the executive director of Carolina Therapeutic Riding which is one of the beneficiaries of the Camden Horse & Hound Expo. They joined Soda City Live to explain to viewers how this family-friendly event was created from scratch to bring Camden, Columbia, and surrounding towns together to show the relationship between horses, dogs, and humans.

CAMDEN, SC ・ 7 HOURS AGO