Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Herald Community Newspapers
Final preparations under way for annual Malverne Fall Festival
Anyone passing through Malverne on Oct. 6 may have seen the Malverne Fire Department raising a banner above the intersection of Hempstead Avenue and Broadway. The sign was one of finishing touches in preparation for the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Fall Festival coming this Sunday. Every year, the chamber...
Herald Community Newspapers
Baldwin stays hot, beats East Meadow
Baldwin’s Cedric Jean-Pierre made his presence felt on offense, defense and special teams in the Bruins’ convincing win in a Conference I football showdown at East Meadow last Saturday. The senior playmaker’s historic day included rushing, interception return and punt return touchdown. Reaching the end zone in all...
Herald Community Newspapers
North Shore edges West Hempstead
A much-anticipated matchup between the only two unbeaten teams in Nassau Conference IV football lived up to all the hype on a picture-perfect fall afternoon on Saturday. West Hempstead, which won its first five games for the first time since 2011, put up quite a fight against visiting North Shore in front of a packed crowd for both sides but fell short against the defending county and Long Island champions, 14-7.
Herald Community Newspapers
Oceanside ready for playoffs
The Oceanside girls’ soccer team could be a tough out in the Nassau Class AA playoffs thanks to a strong finish to the regular season and having its top players get hot at just the right time. The Sailors won three of their last four games and four of...
Herald Community Newspapers
Elmont ends drought at MacArthur
MacArthur High School’s football field has been a house of horrors for Elmont in recent years, but Friday night the Spartans played a dominant first half and held on for a 20-13 Conference II victory to exorcise some demons. “We lost five in a row on this field and...
Herald Community Newspapers
Calhoun aims to regain title
Calhoun is looking to regain Nassau County boys’ volleyball championship status after capturing the Class A title in the spring of 2021 and finishing runner-up to Roslyn last fall. The Colts, with 10 seniors including a handful who were a key part of the title run two seasons ago,...
Herald Community Newspapers
Four teenagers shot in a drive-by outside a Freeport party
First Squad detectives are currently investigating an assault that happened in Freeport on Saturday, Oct 15th at 11:57 p.m. A massive house party on Babylon Turnpike, according to authorities, spread onto the neighboring streets. An unidentified car was heading southbound on Babylon Turnpike near Independence Avenue. Multiple bullets were fired from the car, striking two 16-year-old males, a 16-year-old female, and a 14-year-old boy.
Herald Community Newspapers
Hewlett looking to make statement
The long-term possibilities that can come from a strong start to the season are endless. This holds true with the Hewlett boys’ volleyball team, which is looking to make a strong case of becoming one of the top teams in Conference 2C as the season winds down. A six-match...
Herald Community Newspapers
Two arrested for loaded gun in Inwood
After seeing a vehicle failing to remain in its lane heading east on Burnside Avenue in Inwood, police pulled over a 2018 Nissan Rogue at 10:50 p.m., on Oct. 16. The officers found a semi-automatic loaded gun inside the sport utility vehicle. The driver, Cameron Rasheed, 21, of Lincoln Road, Medford, and Courtney Palmer, 18, of Intervale Avenue, Bronx, were arrested.
Comments / 0