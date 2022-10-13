A much-anticipated matchup between the only two unbeaten teams in Nassau Conference IV football lived up to all the hype on a picture-perfect fall afternoon on Saturday. West Hempstead, which won its first five games for the first time since 2011, put up quite a fight against visiting North Shore in front of a packed crowd for both sides but fell short against the defending county and Long Island champions, 14-7.

