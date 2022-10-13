Read full article on original website
Man Shot, Run Over by Gunman in Bronx - New Video of Gunman Running, Shooting at VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Subway Psycho Pushes Man onto Tracks as Train Bears DownBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Rage in New York City Subways: Another Man Pushed into the Path of an Oncoming Train and Dies (Opinion)justpene50New York City, NY
Woman Sold Covid Vax Cards on Twitter - DA Says Teacher Charged with Submitting Phony Vax CardBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Rosa Mendes Would Only Return To WWE In A Royal Rumble For Charity
Rosa Mendes names the terms to which she would return to the ring for WWE. Rosa has now said in a recent interview with Ring The Belle that she would return for the Royal Rumble Match as long as her paycheck went to charity. “Okay, so I said that I...
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Phoenix, AZ (10/15/22)
WWE held a live event from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on October 15. You can read the full results below. – Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis) def. Maximum Male Models (ma.çé and mån.sôör) – Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna...
NJPW Battle Autumn Results (10/16/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night three of its Battle Autumn tour on October 16 from Niigata/Aore Nagaoka. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results are found below. – Great Bash Heel (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe) def. Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita. – CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano & Tomohiro...
AEW Announces Free Meet And Greet Opportunity With Tony Khan
Here’s your chance to meet the President of All Elite Wrestling. Earlier today the promotion Tweeted out that Tony Khan will be taking part in a free meet and greet with fans on Thursday, October 20 in Jacksonville. Per the announcement, fans must present their ticket for Rampage (set...
WWE SmackDown Records Slight Increase In Final Viewership While Key Demo Remains Steady This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of WWE’s blue brand. On October 17, Brandon Thurston reported that WWE SmackDown’s final numbers ended up being an average of 2.274 million viewers, along with a final key demo rating of 0.54. The viewership number is a slight increase from last week’s final numbers, which came around to average 2.243 million viewers. Furthermore, this week’s key demo rating is the same as last week’s rating.
WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Set To Appear On 10/17 WWE Raw
A familiar face is reportedly set to appear on the October 17 episode of WWE Raw. According to a new report from Fightful Select, John Bradshaw Layfield is scheduled to appear on tonight’s show. JBL, who was seen last month on SmackDown recruiting Happy Corbin, will be given his full entrance, limousine and all, per Sean Ross Sapp. As always, however, plans can change.
NWA USA Results (10/15/22)
Season 4, Episode 6 of NWA USA was held on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The full episode can be seen on the NWA YouTube channel. You can read the full results below. Non-Title: Missa Kate and Madi def. NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy)
New Anthem Sports & IMPACT Wrestling Executive Hypes Joe Doering Merchandise
Anthem Sports & Entertainment’s new VP of Marketing, Lou D’Angeli, posted a picture of himself with a new Joe Doering t-shirt, and hypes the collection of shirts supporting Joe Doering in his fight against brain cancer. Lou was confirmed last month to be hired on full time as...
AEW Rampage Viewership For 10/14 Rises, Key Demo Also Sees Increase
Viewership numbers for the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage have been revealed. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Friday’s episode drew 458,000 viewers. This is up from the October 7 episode which was watched by 404,000. Furthermore, the 18-49 demographic also saw an increase from 0.13 to 0.17. It finished 9th on the day among cable originals.
Producers For This Week’s SmackDown And Other Backstage Notes
This week’s edition of SmackDown saw several matches and segments that furthered multiple major storylines on the blue brand. Fightful Select provided the producer list from this past week’s SmackDown. Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn: Abyss. Braun Strowman squash: Jason Jordan. LA Knight vs. månsôör: Adam Pearce...
Penta & Fenix in AEW
The Lucha Bros. are one of the best tag teams of the world and one of the most over acts that AEW has to offer, and yet, both wrestlers are far from the singles scene; and let alone the world title scene and they should be there. Most fans of the AEW product will agree that both Penta and Fenix should be on that world title scene, and even have runs with the world title.
Toni Storm Puts Over Skye Blue And More: “I Think She’s One Who Will Be A Huge Star.”
Toni Storm believes Skye Blue is going to be a huge star. The young talent is reportedly signed to a deal with AEW and is considered to be one of the hottest prospects in AEW’s women’s division and apparently she has caught the attention of AEW Interim World Champion Toni Storm.
Ethan Page Recalls AEW Moment As “One Of The Scariest Moments Of His Life”
Ethan Page isn’t looking to get involved in another Coffin Match anytime soon. Back in 2021, Page and Darby Allin settled a score in AEW’s first-ever Coffin match in the main event of “AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 1.”. During a recent interview with Daily Hive ahead...
Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Dante Martin, More Set For 10/18 AEW Dark With A Special Start Time
AEW announced the following matches for the October 18 episode of AEW Dark, which is set to air at a special start time of 12 p.m. EST. Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, & 10) vs. Tyler Tirva, Shayne Hawke, Zak Patterson, & Jordano. Willow Nightingale vs. Seleziya...
Bobby Fish Was Recently Backstage At NXT Event
It looks like Bobby Fish could find his way back to WWE after all. Bobby Fish left AEW a short time ago upon his contract with the promotion expiring and while he has competed in IMPACT, the reactions he has received have been mocked by many fans due to the fact he has got little to no reactions in the promotion.
JBL And Baron Corbin Return To Monday Night RAW
This week’s edition of Monday Night RAW continued the returns as two Wrestling God’s returned to WWE. First, WWE Hall Of Famer JBL would make his way to the ring to a large ovation from the crowd. However the cheers quickly turned to boos as JBL turned on the heel. After drawing the ire of the Oklahoma crowd, JBL would introduce the returning Baron Corbin.
EC3 Recalls His Appearance On A Moment Of Bliss, Tells Vince McMahon To Enjoy His Retirement
EC3’s appearance on ‘A Moment Of Bliss’ was never meant to lead anywhere. In February 2019, EC3 appeared on Alexa Bliss’ Raw talk show, A Moment Of Bliss, during which he was interrupted every time he tried to talk. For those who thought that perhaps this was the start of what turned out to be a discarded angle, EC3 has some bad news for you.
NEW The Show With No Name Results (10/15/22)
Northeast Wrestling held its The Show With No Name event on October 15 from Bethany Town Hall in Bethany, CT. The event will air on Highspots. You can see full results for the show below. – Matt Taven def. Love Doug. – The Cure” Chase (w/ J-Heru) def. Greg Baylor...
AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament Results (10/15/22)
AAW: Professional Wrestling Redefined held its AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2022 night two event on October 15 from Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, IL. The event aired on Highspots. Full results for the event can be found below. – Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament Quarter Final: Gnarls Garvin def. Hakim...
Chris Jericho Comments On Bray Wyatt’s SmackDown Promo: “I Don’t Buy A Word Of It!”
Chris Jericho comments on Bray Wyatt’s first promo since returning to WWE. On Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt would make his return to the Blue Brand to close the show and cut a promo that blurred the lines between shoot and work. He would thank fans while speaking of how he felt. Just as Wyatt appeared to be wrapping up the promo, a figure appeared on the titantron and taunted Wyatt.
