Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandfather Of Grammy Award-Winning Artist Will.I.Am Vanished In Los Angeles, California And Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Conditions for obtaining the Los Angeles housing lotteryDevoLos Angeles, CA
LA Burger Icon to Close After 65 Years This Week After Property SoldLet's Eat LASanta Monica, CA
Related
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Knows What’s Wrong With Team
It’s beating the dead horse at this point but it seems obvious the Dodgers have continued to struggle when it comes to scoring runs into the postseason. It’s something that the world sees and something that Mookie Betts feels all too familiar with. The Padres have stepped up...
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Keeps it Painfully Simple with Assessment of Team
The Dodgers are in a bad spot heading into game 4 of the NLDS against the Padres. You know it. I know it. They know it. The team mustered up 6 scattered hits en route to a 2-1 loss in San Diego. With runners on base, the offense went 0-9. The lone run scored on a sacrifice fly in the 5th inning.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Reveals His MLB Hall of Famer He Would Have Loved to Have Played With
Just because you are in the midst of the postseason doesn’t mean you can reminisce on your career a bit. That’s exactly what Mookie Betts has done. Last week, Betts took some time out of his schedule, which had been jam-packed with postseason preparation and celebrating his birthday, and gave fans some insight on some fun questions.
Braves front office praises Dansby Swanson, but return to Atlanta is no guarantee
The Atlanta Braves front office faces a looming decision on shortstop Dansby Swanson. While they want him back, it’s no guarantee. Atlanta’s backup plan for Swanson isn’t necessarily a proven one, as prospect Vaughn Grissom is likely to step into his shoes were the former No. 1-overall pick to leave in free agency. Either that, or the Braves would replace Swanson with another high-priced shortstop.
What's Next For The Braves Following Their NLDS Loss
David Samson and Matt Snyder break down what's next for the Braves after their loss against the Phillies in the NLDS.
MLB・
Dodgers Roster: Who is Returning, Retiring, or Becoming a Free Agent
The Dodgers should be gearing up to take on the Phillies in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Instead, the offseason has started much sooner than anyone expected. As has been the case in each of the last few winters, the chance for seismic change roster-wise is on the horizon for these Dodgers. With key names heading into free agency, and at least one or two players expected to retire, the 2023 ballclub could have a considerably different look.
Dodgers NLDS: The Padres Go All-In On Rally Goose
In what turned into a truly eventful evening, the Padres came out on top in a narrow 5-3 victory to tie the series 1-1. Brusdar Graterol made an incredible play and the Dodgers struggled to score with runners in scoring position, but the story of the night belongs to the goose who crash landed in Dodgers Stadium.
Dodgers News: Roberts Doesn’t Anticipate Being Desperate Enough to Use Urias Tonight
After Doc pulled Tony Gonsolin in the second inning yesterday, replacing him with Heaney, fans started to wonder what would happen if Tyler Anderson gets pulled early from Game 4. Who would take the cleanup spot? Last year, Doc gave Julio Urias a relief opportunity in the NLCS but the...
Dodgers Postseason: Astros Cheating Can’t Hide Even At A Kings Game
Playing professional sports automatically puts you in the realm of winning at all costs. Whether it’s training, practicing or being gifted you want to excel at your craft no matter what, but nobody likes a cheater. Part of what draws fans to the game is knowing (for the most...
Dodgers: Fans Blame Series on Roberts’ Decisions
The question all season long was if Roberts could help pull this team to a World Series title after only claiming one in his past 7 postseason runs. And once again he fell short of the goal, much sooner than many expected from the team who won 111 regular season games.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Shares About Season’s “Disappointing” Ending
Saturday night’s game has resulted in a loss of words for Dodgers fans, players, and coaches except, Freddie Freeman, who had a few thoughts to share after the loss. Freeman, who joined the team right after the lockout, shared the same end goal as his new teammates: to win a World Series.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Critical of Poor Approach with Runners on Base
In case you missed it, the Dodgers are down two games to one to the Padres in the NLDS. Yeah, it’s an ugly feeling. Pitching for the team has been good, but not great overall for the team. Focusing on the bullpen, it’s been basically lights out (2 earned runs over 14.2 innings).
Dodgers vs Padres NLDS Game 4: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for October 15
The most important game of the season for the Dodgers has finally arrived as they look to avoid elimination this early into the postseason. The Padres have stormed back after dropping game one and will look to complete the gentleman’s sweep at home. Dave Roberts risky decision of starting...
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Says Giants Will Pursue Trea Turner in Free Agency this Winter
The MLB playoff is full steam ahead but that won’t stop pundits from talking about next years free agency. Big players are set to hit the market with their futures remaining unknown and among the top talent brings Trea Turner and his future team. It was speculated that although...
Dodgers Fans Describing the 2022 Season in 3 Words is Frustrating and Heartbreaking
Losing in the postseason is tough for players. Several Dodgers waxed poetic about the proverbial rug being pulled out from under them almost unexpectedly. You’re playing and then suddenly there’s no tomorrow until next year. For fans, that losing feeling is tough as well. Your friends, your family,...
Dodgers Expected to Retain Dave Roberts as Manager
Since the end of last night’s game (and some can say even way before that), Dave Roberts seemed to be public enemy number 1. Fans were ready to kick to six-year Dodgers manager to the side of the road and placed some (if not all) of the blame solely on him and his management decisions for the team’s fall in Game 4.
Dodgers News: Victor Gonzalez Could Be Available for NLCS, if LA Gets There
The Dodgers have their backs against the wall, down two games to one in the National League Division Series against the Padres. Their season could end on Saturday if they can’t pull out a win and force Game 5. But before their Game 3 loss in San Diego, L.A....
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Continues to Torment Blake Snell
What do you see when you can’t sleep at night? Regrets from a long-lost relationship? The monster you imagine is under your bed? The evil wizard who murdered your parents and would have murdered you if not for the protective barrier cast by your mother’s love?. Blake Snell...
Dodgers News: Bellinger Left Out of Lineup for Second Consecutive Game
Cody Bellinger has been with the Dodgers since he made his debut in 2017 after being drafted by LA in 2013. But that was 5 years ago. Cody Bellinger was sat two games in a row in the team’s final series of the season just this past weekend. Bellinger took the outfield in Game 1 and 2 but his performances as well as lack of action all season long weren’t enough for Dave Roberts.
Dodgers vs Padres: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, How to Watch and More for October 15
The Dodgers officially have their back against the wall as a result of cold bats in crucial moments. Last night, the Padres gained a 2-1 advantage in the NLDS forcing the Dodgers into a win-or-get-eliminated situation for Saturday night’s game. The team who was so dominant all season long...
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 0