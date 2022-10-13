Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
Frontier details $800 million fiber optic internet plan for Connecticut
Frontier Communications officials expect to spend $800 million in Connecticut through the 2025 as part of the Norwalk-based company's continued roll out of fiber optic cable to provide ultra high speed internet service to homes and businesses across the state. John Harrobin, Frontier's head of consumer products, said Wednesday that...
NewsTimes
Alex Jones arms for verdict fight against Sandy Hook parents this week; has ‘no need’ for bankruptcy
Alex Jones is not rushing into bankruptcy protection after a Connecticut jury ordered him to pay $965 million in defamation damages to eight Sandy Hook families last week, his attorney said on Monday. “[T]here is simply no need for a bankruptcy filing until the appellate courts have handled these cases...
NewsTimes
Why Yale New Haven Health's latest acquisition could mean higher costs for CT patients
Yale New Haven Health's recent announcement that it will purchase three additional hospitals has advocates worried that a spree of mergers in Connecticut healthcare will lead to higher costs for patients. "In terms of the pocket-book impact for families in Connecticut, it is usually not good news," Ted Doolittle, the...
NewsTimes
Respiratory viruses are sending dozens of CT children to the hospital: 'The COVID of pediatrics'
Respiratory viruses have filled emergency rooms at Connecticut's major children's hospitals, officials said Friday, with the worst of the season possibly still to come. "I've been doing this for a long time, and I've never seen the volumes that we're seeing now," said Dr. Juan Salazar, physician-in-chief at Connecticut Children's Medical center.
NewsTimes
CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;Sun and some clouds;58;38;W;9;48%;11%;4. Chester;Partly sunny;57;37;WSW;6;52%;33%;3. Danbury;Partly sunny;57;32;WSW;7;48%;9%;3. Groton;Mainly cloudy;58;38;W;9;65%;32%;2. Hartford;Sun and some clouds;58;35;WSW;7;52%;15%;3. Meriden;Sun and some clouds;59;33;WSW;6;50%;14%;3. New Haven;Partly sunny;58;40;W;8;52%;13%;3. Oxford;Partly sunny;54;33;W;7;52%;12%;4. Willimantic;Rather cloudy;58;33;WSW;7;56%;32%;3. Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;59;34;WSW;8;55%;14%;3. _____
