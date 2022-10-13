ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS19

Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area. "We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
LONGVIEW, TX
arklatexweekend.com

Bigger and Better: The State Fair of Louisiana returns

Shreveport, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - One of Shreveport’s biggest events, the 116th Annual State Fair of Louisiana, returns bigger and better than ever. On Oct. 27, the State Fair of Louisiana will be opening its gates at the State Fair Grounds, located at 3701 Hudson...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Fair Grounds Field demolition delayed until Dec. 1

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The scheduled demolition of Fair Grounds Field in Shreveport has been pushed back. The Caddo Parish Clerk of Court says the restraining order has been extended. A hearing set for Friday, Oct. 14 was delayed until Dec. 1 at 9:30 a.m. The restraining order has been extended until 5 p.m. on Dec. 1, meaning the demolition of the facility is currently on-hold.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Tom Arceneaux

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport attorney Tom Arceneaux says he is running to be the next Mayor of Shreveport because he is very passionate about the city and has the experience to take leadership at City Hall head-on. “I think that Shreveport is at a critical time in its history, and it needs some mature experienced leadership to help it go to the next level,“ said Arceneaux.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Real BBQ and More closes temporarily

Inflation continues to impact people and businesses. The average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January. It happened about 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. KSLA Salutes: B-52 Chute. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Living in Shreveport-Bossier, the B-52 or “Buff”...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man hit by car on E Texas Street in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering from his injuries after being hit by a car early Sunday morning. The Bossier City Police Department says it happened Sunday, Oct. 16 around 3:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of E Texas Street near Butler Street. Police say the man was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle that was headed east on E Texas Street. The man was reportedly not in a designated crosswalk when he was hit.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Senior service expert breaks down upcoming Social Security increase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In 2023, millions of disabled and elderly Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% increase to their benefits. The boost is being administered to combat inflation costs which are now up 8%. The cost-of-living adjustment - the largest in more than 40 years - means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Residents looking to clear slate attend Caddo expungement summit

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents throughout the area were up early Friday morning, ready to get a fresh start at an event to clear misdemeanors from their criminal record at the Louisiana Fairgrounds. The free expungement summit was hosted by Caddo Parish and the Caddo Clerk of Court. Residents...
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Legislative auditor: Gibsland poses as town, but is really a village

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An investigative audit of the Town of Gibsland not only found irregularities and possible violations of state law, but it also found that Gibsland may not be a town at all. Released on Oct. 5 by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, the 45-page report claims...
GIBSLAND, LA
bossierpress.com

Brookshire Grocery Arena now charging for event parking

On Friday October 7, 2022 guests who attended the Luke Bryan concert at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City noticed a big change in the fact that there will now be a charge for arena parking. Parking at Brookshire Grocery Arena arena will now cost $12. Paying for parking...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Practice home heating safety before the cooler temperatures set in

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The prospect of overnight lows in the 30s in some parts of the ArkLaTex this week likely has some thinking about their home heating needs. Industry experts, however, suggest that you first ensure everything is in working order before firing up your furnace, lighting up your fireplace or indoor stove or turning on your space heater.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy