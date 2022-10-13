SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport attorney Tom Arceneaux says he is running to be the next Mayor of Shreveport because he is very passionate about the city and has the experience to take leadership at City Hall head-on. “I think that Shreveport is at a critical time in its history, and it needs some mature experienced leadership to help it go to the next level,“ said Arceneaux.

