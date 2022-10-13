ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Red River Brewpub holds grand opening in new East Bank location

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — It’s been a decade of establishment and adaptation. Red River Brewpub started as a distribution brewery and now has made its way to Bossier City’s East Bank District. The homegrown brewery shuttered its location on Marshall Street in Shreveport in 2021. “Red...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

Brookshire Grocery Arena now charging for event parking

On Friday October 7, 2022 guests who attended the Luke Bryan concert at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City noticed a big change in the fact that there will now be a charge for arena parking. Parking at Brookshire Grocery Arena arena will now cost $12. Paying for parking...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Man hit by car on E Texas Street in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering from his injuries after being hit by a car early Sunday morning. The Bossier City Police Department says it happened Sunday, Oct. 16 around 3:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of E Texas Street near Butler Street. Police say the man was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle that was headed east on E Texas Street. The man was reportedly not in a designated crosswalk when he was hit.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Fair Grounds Field demolition delayed until Dec. 1

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The scheduled demolition of Fair Grounds Field in Shreveport has been pushed back. The Caddo Parish Clerk of Court says the restraining order has been extended. A hearing set for Friday, Oct. 14 was delayed until Dec. 1 at 9:30 a.m. The restraining order has been extended until 5 p.m. on Dec. 1, meaning the demolition of the facility is currently on-hold.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport home destroyed in early morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire crews were called out to a fully involved house fire early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 17 on Perrin Street between Elder and Hartman streets around 4:30 a.m. More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department initially responded to the blaze. KSLA’s...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport to partner with Arlington company to create new multi-sport venue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Adrian Perkins made a big economic announcement for the City of Shreveport on Monday, Oct. 17. The mayor says the city is partnering with REV Entertainment, a company based out of Arlington, to create a new multi-sport facility separate from Fair Grounds Field. The new facility will house baseball and other sports and entertainment activities.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Friday's fire west of downtown Shreveport rekindles Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters sprung into action Saturday morning at a familiar location. They were dispatched back to a small trucking business in the 1900 block of Sestin Street near Texas Avenue that caught fire on Friday. Firefighter said they placed more water on what was left of the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area. "We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

Real BBQ & More closed due to inflation costs

The average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January. It happened about 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. Living in Shreveport-Bossier, the B-52 or “Buff” as it’s affectionately known, is a common sight and sound for the area.
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

Bigger and Better: The State Fair of Louisiana returns

Shreveport, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - One of Shreveport’s biggest events, the 116th Annual State Fair of Louisiana, returns bigger and better than ever. On Oct. 27, the State Fair of Louisiana will be opening its gates at the State Fair Grounds, located at 3701 Hudson...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Practice home heating safety before the cooler temperatures set in

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The prospect of overnight lows in the 30s in some parts of the ArkLaTex this week likely has some thinking about their home heating needs. Industry experts, however, suggest that you first ensure everything is in working order before firing up your furnace, lighting up your fireplace or indoor stove or turning on your space heater.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Nationwide Report

41-Year-Old Marvin Champlain Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash On LA Hwy 527 (Webster Parish, LA)

Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 527 on October 15, Saturday. The victim was identified as 41-year-old Marvin Champlain. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by Champlain south Highway at a high rate of speed. For reasons unknown, Champlain veered off the road and was thrown from the motorcycle.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Property standards sweep set for Thursday in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continued Thursday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep in City Council District A. Inspectors from the Department of Property Standards concentrated their efforts on Shreveport's Cherokee Park, Agurs and North Highland neighborhoods and were to flagg structures for demolition. Shreveport police...
SHREVEPORT, LA

