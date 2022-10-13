Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KSLA
Red River Brewpub holds grand opening in new East Bank location
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — It’s been a decade of establishment and adaptation. Red River Brewpub started as a distribution brewery and now has made its way to Bossier City’s East Bank District. The homegrown brewery shuttered its location on Marshall Street in Shreveport in 2021. “Red...
KTBS
Hustler Hollywood Store draws continued criticism, drive-up petition planned
SHREVEPORT, La. - A drive-up petition is being held Monday, for those opposed to the location of the new Hustler Hollywood Store in Shreveport. The adult store on Financial Plaza, in the old IHOP is next door to a building zoned for a child care center and within walking distance from Huntington High School and Turner Elementary.
One Lane Of I-20 In Bossier Intermittently Closed Through Wednesday
Most people who travel I-20 in Bossier City would be in agreement that the stretch of interstate between Benton Road and Industrial Drive is one of the roughest patches anywhere in Louisiana. Though most of us would be equally split on which side is the roughest. Half would say the...
bossierpress.com
Brookshire Grocery Arena now charging for event parking
On Friday October 7, 2022 guests who attended the Luke Bryan concert at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City noticed a big change in the fact that there will now be a charge for arena parking. Parking at Brookshire Grocery Arena arena will now cost $12. Paying for parking...
KSLA
Man hit by car on E Texas Street in Bossier
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering from his injuries after being hit by a car early Sunday morning. The Bossier City Police Department says it happened Sunday, Oct. 16 around 3:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of E Texas Street near Butler Street. Police say the man was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle that was headed east on E Texas Street. The man was reportedly not in a designated crosswalk when he was hit.
KSLA
Fair Grounds Field demolition delayed until Dec. 1
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The scheduled demolition of Fair Grounds Field in Shreveport has been pushed back. The Caddo Parish Clerk of Court says the restraining order has been extended. A hearing set for Friday, Oct. 14 was delayed until Dec. 1 at 9:30 a.m. The restraining order has been extended until 5 p.m. on Dec. 1, meaning the demolition of the facility is currently on-hold.
KSLA
Shreveport home destroyed in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire crews were called out to a fully involved house fire early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 17 on Perrin Street between Elder and Hartman streets around 4:30 a.m. More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department initially responded to the blaze. KSLA’s...
KSLA
Shreveport to partner with Arlington company to create new multi-sport venue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Adrian Perkins made a big economic announcement for the City of Shreveport on Monday, Oct. 17. The mayor says the city is partnering with REV Entertainment, a company based out of Arlington, to create a new multi-sport facility separate from Fair Grounds Field. The new facility will house baseball and other sports and entertainment activities.
KTBS
Friday's fire west of downtown Shreveport rekindles Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters sprung into action Saturday morning at a familiar location. They were dispatched back to a small trucking business in the 1900 block of Sestin Street near Texas Avenue that caught fire on Friday. Firefighter said they placed more water on what was left of the...
Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area. "We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
KSLA
Real BBQ & More closed due to inflation costs
The average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January. It happened about 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. Living in Shreveport-Bossier, the B-52 or “Buff” as it’s affectionately known, is a common sight and sound for the area.
q973radio.com
Prices for Sam’s Club Memberships In The Shreveport-Bossier Area Are About To Go Up
Are you a member at Sam’s Club? Maybe you’re not a member but, you’ve been thinking about becoming one. Well, membership fees at ArkLaTex area Sam’s Club’s are about to go up!. According to KTAL NBC 6 News in Shreveport membership prices will go up...
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
hreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish.
arklatexweekend.com
Bigger and Better: The State Fair of Louisiana returns
Shreveport, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - One of Shreveport’s biggest events, the 116th Annual State Fair of Louisiana, returns bigger and better than ever. On Oct. 27, the State Fair of Louisiana will be opening its gates at the State Fair Grounds, located at 3701 Hudson...
KSLA
Pastor shares complaints about Hustler Hollywood store; planning commission says public is ‘misinformed’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some Shreveport community members are speaking out over the proposed opening of a store that sells adult products. Hustler Hollywood is slated to open in the Financial Plaza in west Shreveport. [RELATED: Hustler Hollywood coming to west Shreveport]. Pastor Juan Bryant with the Logos and Life...
KSLA
Practice home heating safety before the cooler temperatures set in
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The prospect of overnight lows in the 30s in some parts of the ArkLaTex this week likely has some thinking about their home heating needs. Industry experts, however, suggest that you first ensure everything is in working order before firing up your furnace, lighting up your fireplace or indoor stove or turning on your space heater.
41-Year-Old Marvin Champlain Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash On LA Hwy 527 (Webster Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 527 on October 15, Saturday. The victim was identified as 41-year-old Marvin Champlain. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by Champlain south Highway at a high rate of speed. For reasons unknown, Champlain veered off the road and was thrown from the motorcycle.
KSLA
Mayor announces Steven Goudeau Day to honor Shreveporter making waves in fashion industry
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport native is making his mark in the fashion world. In September, Steven Goudeau headlined his own fashion show in New York City for Fashion Week. And on Sunday, Oct. 16, he received a proclamation from the mayor declaring Oct. 16 as Steven Goudeau Day.
KTBS
Property standards sweep set for Thursday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continued Thursday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep in City Council District A. Inspectors from the Department of Property Standards concentrated their efforts on Shreveport's Cherokee Park, Agurs and North Highland neighborhoods and were to flagg structures for demolition. Shreveport police...
Bossier City Crime Stoppers Searching for Retail Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured. On September 22,2022 the unknown female entered into Ulta Beauty store in Bossier City. The subject concealed several items while inside the store and exited without paying for them. Anyone with information...
Comments / 0