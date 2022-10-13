Read full article on original website
Doctors seeing rise in RSV cases; increase in flu cases expected
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials say respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, could be on the rise. At least 33 states are seeing an uptick in the upper respiratory virus that is most common in children. In the ArkLaTex, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. John Vanchiere says they are...
Bossier City Crime Stoppers Searching for Retail Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured. On September 22,2022 the unknown female entered into Ulta Beauty store in Bossier City. The subject concealed several items while inside the store and exited without paying for them. Anyone with information...
Man hit by car on E Texas Street in Bossier
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering from his injuries after being hit by a car early Sunday morning. The Bossier City Police Department says it happened Sunday, Oct. 16 around 3:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of E Texas Street near Butler Street. Police say the man was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle that was headed east on E Texas Street. The man was reportedly not in a designated crosswalk when he was hit.
Coroner identifies last victim from 3 fatal shootings Tuesday night
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the third victim shot in three deadly Shreveport shootings Tuesday night. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Shreveport was shot multiple times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport...
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
hreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish.
Fair Grounds Field demolition delayed until Dec. 1
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The scheduled demolition of Fair Grounds Field in Shreveport has been pushed back. The Caddo Parish Clerk of Court says the restraining order has been extended. A hearing set for Friday, Oct. 14 was delayed until Dec. 1 at 9:30 a.m. The restraining order has been extended until 5 p.m. on Dec. 1, meaning the demolition of the facility is currently on-hold.
Bossier pedestrian to be cited after being hit by vehicle overnight
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police Departments Accident Investigation Team is investigating an early-Sunday morning pedestrian accident. When he is released, police say the victim will be issued a citation for a pedestrian in the roadway. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday Bossier Police responded to reports of an...
Hustler Hollywood Store draws continued criticism, drive-up petition planned
SHREVEPORT, La. - A drive-up petition is being held Monday, for those opposed to the location of the new Hustler Hollywood Store in Shreveport. The adult store on Financial Plaza, in the old IHOP is next door to a building zoned for a child care center and within walking distance from Huntington High School and Turner Elementary.
Bailiff in Louisiana Arrested and Fired After Allegedly Victimizing the Elderly
Bailiff in Louisiana Arrested and Fired After Allegedly Victimizing the Elderly. Shreveport, Louisiana – On October 14, 2022, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced that he had fired a ten-year deputy after detectives determined he participated in the exploitation of an elderly person. “I’m extremely disappointed in this person’s...
Residents looking to clear slate attend Caddo expungement summit
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents throughout the area were up early Friday morning, ready to get a fresh start at an event to clear misdemeanors from their criminal record at the Louisiana Fairgrounds. The free expungement summit was hosted by Caddo Parish and the Caddo Clerk of Court. Residents...
REPORT: Former aide hit, slung non-verbal child with autism at Marshall ISD school
MARSHALL, Texas — An aide in a special education classroom at what is now Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy in Marshall was fired a few days after a report that she abused a non-verbal child with autism in the classroom. The aide, Sara Davis, 52, of Jefferson was...
Practice home heating safety before the cooler temperatures set in
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The prospect of overnight lows in the 30s in some parts of the ArkLaTex this week likely has some thinking about their home heating needs. Industry experts, however, suggest that you first ensure everything is in working order before firing up your furnace, lighting up your fireplace or indoor stove or turning on your space heater.
Pastor shares complaints about Hustler Hollywood store; planning commission says public is ‘misinformed’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some Shreveport community members are speaking out over the proposed opening of a store that sells adult products. Hustler Hollywood is slated to open in the Financial Plaza in west Shreveport. [RELATED: Hustler Hollywood coming to west Shreveport]. Pastor Juan Bryant with the Logos and Life...
Coroner identifies victim in fatal shooting in Highland neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a man fatally shot Tuesday in the Highland neighborhood. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Caddo Street in Shreveport, was shot numerous times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shreveport home destroyed in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire crews were called out to a fully involved house fire early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 17 on Perrin Street between Elder and Hartman streets around 4:30 a.m. More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department initially responded to the blaze. KSLA’s...
Real BBQ & More temporarily closed due to impact of inflation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Inflation continues to impact people and businesses. Recently, KSLA spoke with restaurant Real BBQ and More about their struggles with increased prices. Now, after nearly 12 years of business, the restaurant is closed to the public. Owner Harvey Clay says he couldn’t afford to keep the...
Friday's fire west of downtown Shreveport rekindles Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters sprung into action Saturday morning at a familiar location. They were dispatched back to a small trucking business in the 1900 block of Sestin Street near Texas Avenue that caught fire on Friday. Firefighter said they placed more water on what was left of the...
UPDATE: Officials ID East Texas man who allegedly stabbed victim, assaulted 2 others with vehicle and set camper on fire
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was arrested after allegedly assaulting three people Sunday morning. According to the HCSO, on Sunday around 2:20 a.m., officials received multiple emergency calls regarding a large disturbance on Private Rd. 3454. Authorities say the caller...
Mayor announces Steven Goudeau Day to honor Shreveporter making waves in fashion industry
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport native is making his mark in the fashion world. In September, Steven Goudeau headlined his own fashion show in New York City for Fashion Week. And on Sunday, Oct. 16, he received a proclamation from the mayor declaring Oct. 16 as Steven Goudeau Day.
Escaped East Texas murder suspect captured in Caddo Parish
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that Cass County jail escapee Charles Spraberry was arrested Wednesday morning.
