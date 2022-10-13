ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Doctors seeing rise in RSV cases; increase in flu cases expected

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials say respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, could be on the rise. At least 33 states are seeing an uptick in the upper respiratory virus that is most common in children. In the ArkLaTex, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. John Vanchiere says they are...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man hit by car on E Texas Street in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering from his injuries after being hit by a car early Sunday morning. The Bossier City Police Department says it happened Sunday, Oct. 16 around 3:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of E Texas Street near Butler Street. Police say the man was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle that was headed east on E Texas Street. The man was reportedly not in a designated crosswalk when he was hit.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Coroner identifies last victim from 3 fatal shootings Tuesday night

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the third victim shot in three deadly Shreveport shootings Tuesday night. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Shreveport was shot multiple times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Fair Grounds Field demolition delayed until Dec. 1

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The scheduled demolition of Fair Grounds Field in Shreveport has been pushed back. The Caddo Parish Clerk of Court says the restraining order has been extended. A hearing set for Friday, Oct. 14 was delayed until Dec. 1 at 9:30 a.m. The restraining order has been extended until 5 p.m. on Dec. 1, meaning the demolition of the facility is currently on-hold.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier pedestrian to be cited after being hit by vehicle overnight

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police Departments Accident Investigation Team is investigating an early-Sunday morning pedestrian accident. When he is released, police say the victim will be issued a citation for a pedestrian in the roadway. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday Bossier Police responded to reports of an...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Residents looking to clear slate attend Caddo expungement summit

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents throughout the area were up early Friday morning, ready to get a fresh start at an event to clear misdemeanors from their criminal record at the Louisiana Fairgrounds. The free expungement summit was hosted by Caddo Parish and the Caddo Clerk of Court. Residents...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Practice home heating safety before the cooler temperatures set in

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The prospect of overnight lows in the 30s in some parts of the ArkLaTex this week likely has some thinking about their home heating needs. Industry experts, however, suggest that you first ensure everything is in working order before firing up your furnace, lighting up your fireplace or indoor stove or turning on your space heater.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner identifies victim in fatal shooting in Highland neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a man fatally shot Tuesday in the Highland neighborhood. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Caddo Street in Shreveport, was shot numerous times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport home destroyed in early morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire crews were called out to a fully involved house fire early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 17 on Perrin Street between Elder and Hartman streets around 4:30 a.m. More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department initially responded to the blaze. KSLA’s...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Real BBQ & More temporarily closed due to impact of inflation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Inflation continues to impact people and businesses. Recently, KSLA spoke with restaurant Real BBQ and More about their struggles with increased prices. Now, after nearly 12 years of business, the restaurant is closed to the public. Owner Harvey Clay says he couldn’t afford to keep the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Friday's fire west of downtown Shreveport rekindles Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters sprung into action Saturday morning at a familiar location. They were dispatched back to a small trucking business in the 1900 block of Sestin Street near Texas Avenue that caught fire on Friday. Firefighter said they placed more water on what was left of the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

UPDATE: Officials ID East Texas man who allegedly stabbed victim, assaulted 2 others with vehicle and set camper on fire

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was arrested after allegedly assaulting three people Sunday morning. According to the HCSO, on Sunday around 2:20 a.m., officials received multiple emergency calls regarding a large disturbance on Private Rd. 3454. Authorities say the caller...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX

