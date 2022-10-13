Read full article on original website
CNET
CD vs. Savings Account: Which Should You Choose?
Sometimes the hardest part of saving money is deciding where to park it. Two good options — both of which are low-maintenance and low-risk — are certificates of deposit, or CDs, and savings accounts. Though they're both easy and inexpensive to open, there's a tradeoff between access and flexibility and interest rates. Here's how to choose between a CD and a savings account.
9to5Mac
Apple’s iPhone trade-in program again causes headaches for buyers
Over the last several years, Apple has increasingly focused on its iPhone trade-in program. By offering lucrative trade-in details, often in partnership with carriers, Apple can entice iPhone users to upgrade every year. This trade-in program, however, has caused users a number of headaches, and the situation doesn’t appear to be improving…
daystech.org
Apple, Goldman Sachs introduce interest-bearing savings accounts
In a press release on Thursday, Apple stated the characteristic is predicted to launch within the “coming months,” and the FDIC-insured account will likely be administered by. , the financial institution and lender behind the Apple Card. Apple stated it is not saying an annual yield but as...
Investopedia
Apple to Launch a High-Yield Savings Account
Apple has announced a new high-yield savings product for its Apple Card users. In the coming months, the tech giant will launch its Savings account with Goldman Sachs, allowing credit card holders to stash their Daily Cash rewards in an account with a high yield. Users will also be able to add more cash to the account through a linked bank account.
Sony and Microsoft spend millions every month with no direct return to keep gaming subscribers happy
In context: In the current generation of console wars, a lot is riding on Sony's and Xbox's subscription services, maybe even more than ever. This supposition is supported by both companies recently restructuring PlayStation Plus and Game Pass. A filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reinforces this notion.
FIFA・
Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
CNET
I Bonds' New Rate Won't Be Over 9%, but It's Still Darn Good
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation may have slowed in recent months, but it's still putting the pinch on budgets -- prices are on average 8.2% higher than last year. Even worse, most investments...
4 Reasons You Need a Credit Card
Whether you are 18 and just beginning to hear about credit cards or 45 and have never thought about the benefits of cards, it’s important to start establishing credit. See Why: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans. Credit cards come with many benefits. They allow...
3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret
IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
CNET
Best Jumbo Money Market Accounts for October 2022
A jumbo money market account, like a jumbo certificate of deposit, requires a higher minimum deposit -- generally $100,000 or more -- to access a higher annual percentage yield, or APY, offered at the bank or credit union. A money market account combines the features and benefits of savings and checking accounts while providing convenient access to your deposits and earning more interest than a traditional checking account. The average interest rate, according to CNET's sister site Bankrate, is 0.13% for an MMA. It's possible to find rates 15 times higher at some banks or credit unions.
Apple Watch Series 8 is down to the best price ever on Amazon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is now on sale with its deepest discount yet. The new Apple Watch Series 8 price has been dropped to as low as $349 on Amazon. As you can see in our roundup of the best Apple Watch deals online, this is the best bargain yet for this sleek new Apple Watch model.
YOGA・
A Congresswoman Bought Double-Digit Dividend Stocks: Here's A Breakdown
Virginia Foxx is a Republican who serves as the U.S. representative for North Carolina's 5th Congressional District. Foxx has made 16 trades in the past 30 days and sits on the Committee of Education and Labor as well as the Committee for Oversight and Reform. Foxx filed a joint ownership...
Microsoft debuts Surface Laptop 5 in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes
In brief: Microsoft at its Surface hardware event earlier today announced a refreshed version of its conventional laptop. The aptly-named Surface Laptop 5 is offered with two screen sizes. The more compact unit packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense 3:2 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 (201 PPI) and a contrast ratio of 1300:1.
motor1.com
9 Best Used Car Warranty Company: Coverage Breakdown (2022)
Get Started for $99 + Get $400 OFF with code 'Get400'. A used car warranty is a contract that pays for auto repairs if specified parts break or fail. Buying from the most dependable used car warranty companies can help you get the best value out of a plan and avoid scams.
Carscoops
Nissan Introduces New 5,000-Mile-A-Year, Pay-As-You-Go Lease Option
Nissan, through its Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp. subsidiary, has launched a new, ultra-low mile lease program for customers. The 5,000 miles (8,046 km) term, more akin to what supercar manufacturers offer than the brands for daily drivers, has been introduced as gas prices have risen and the pandemic has pushed people to work from home and drive less.
reviewed.com
7 ways to bounce back your credit after overspending
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It’s been a challenging couple of years for many Americans, and now there is the highest inflation to contend with in 40 years. If you turned to credit cards to get you through these tough financial times, your credit and your wallet might have taken a hit. If you’re ready to get out of debt, here are seven ways to bounce back your credit after overspending.
Avoid paying for high credit card interest rates
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The ‘buy now, pay later’ convenience associated with credit cards is part of the attraction to add plastic to consumers’ wallets. At the same time, missed payments can lead to stiff penalties given high-interest rates. Macy’s informed one card holder–also a...
Microsoft fixes two zero-day flaws in October 2022 Patch Tuesday
TL;DR: Microsoft released a new series of patches designed to fix bugs in Windows and other popular software products. The most significant updates remedy a couple of zero-day flaws, but the two Exchange bugs discovered in recent weeks are still a danger for mail servers worldwide. Patch Tuesday is an...
TechRadar
New iPad Pros launching 'any day' – and there's a tablet twist in store
Apple is running out of months to get its 2022 iPad Pros launched actually in 2022, but they're said to be arriving "in a matter of days" – and Apple is also said to be working on a new role for all of its iPad tablets. This comes from...
DirectStorage 1.1 uses GPUs to optimize decompression performance and lower game load times
In a nutshell: Microsoft is on track to release DirectStorage 1.1 with GPU decompression to developers by the end of 2022. It's unclear which games will be the first to take advantage of it, but Microsoft promises to provide more API specifics and documentation with the release coming soon. For...
TechSpot
