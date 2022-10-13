ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

CD vs. Savings Account: Which Should You Choose?

Sometimes the hardest part of saving money is deciding where to park it. Two good options — both of which are low-maintenance and low-risk — are certificates of deposit, or CDs, and savings accounts. Though they're both easy and inexpensive to open, there's a tradeoff between access and flexibility and interest rates. Here's how to choose between a CD and a savings account.
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

Apple’s iPhone trade-in program again causes headaches for buyers

Over the last several years, Apple has increasingly focused on its iPhone trade-in program. By offering lucrative trade-in details, often in partnership with carriers, Apple can entice iPhone users to upgrade every year. This trade-in program, however, has caused users a number of headaches, and the situation doesn’t appear to be improving…
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Apple, Goldman Sachs introduce interest-bearing savings accounts

In a press release on Thursday, Apple stated the characteristic is predicted to launch within the “coming months,” and the FDIC-insured account will likely be administered by. , the financial institution and lender behind the Apple Card. Apple stated it is not saying an annual yield but as...
BUSINESS
Investopedia

Apple to Launch a High-Yield Savings Account

Apple has announced a new high-yield savings product for its Apple Card users. In the coming months, the tech giant will launch its Savings account with Goldman Sachs, allowing credit card holders to stash their Daily Cash rewards in an account with a high yield. Users will also be able to add more cash to the account through a linked bank account.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNET

I Bonds' New Rate Won't Be Over 9%, but It's Still Darn Good

This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation may have slowed in recent months, but it's still putting the pinch on budgets -- prices are on average 8.2% higher than last year. Even worse, most investments...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

4 Reasons You Need a Credit Card

Whether you are 18 and just beginning to hear about credit cards or 45 and have never thought about the benefits of cards, it’s important to start establishing credit. See Why: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans. Credit cards come with many benefits. They allow...
CREDITS & LOANS
BGR.com

3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret

IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Jumbo Money Market Accounts for October 2022

A jumbo money market account, like a jumbo certificate of deposit, requires a higher minimum deposit -- generally $100,000 or more -- to access a higher annual percentage yield, or APY, offered at the bank or credit union. A money market account combines the features and benefits of savings and checking accounts while providing convenient access to your deposits and earning more interest than a traditional checking account. The average interest rate, according to CNET's sister site Bankrate, is 0.13% for an MMA. It's possible to find rates 15 times higher at some banks or credit unions.
PERSONAL FINANCE
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 8 is down to the best price ever on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is now on sale with its deepest discount yet. The new Apple Watch Series 8 price has been dropped to as low as $349 on Amazon. As you can see in our roundup of the best Apple Watch deals online, this is the best bargain yet for this sleek new Apple Watch model.
YOGA
TechSpot

Microsoft debuts Surface Laptop 5 in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes

In brief: Microsoft at its Surface hardware event earlier today announced a refreshed version of its conventional laptop. The aptly-named Surface Laptop 5 is offered with two screen sizes. The more compact unit packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense 3:2 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 (201 PPI) and a contrast ratio of 1300:1.
COMPUTERS
motor1.com

9 Best Used Car Warranty Company: Coverage Breakdown (2022)

Get Started for $99 + Get $400 OFF with code 'Get400'. A used car warranty is a contract that pays for auto repairs if specified parts break or fail. Buying from the most dependable used car warranty companies can help you get the best value out of a plan and avoid scams.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Nissan Introduces New 5,000-Mile-A-Year, Pay-As-You-Go Lease Option

Nissan, through its Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp. subsidiary, has launched a new, ultra-low mile lease program for customers. The 5,000 miles (8,046 km) term, more akin to what supercar manufacturers offer than the brands for daily drivers, has been introduced as gas prices have risen and the pandemic has pushed people to work from home and drive less.
GAS PRICE
reviewed.com

7 ways to bounce back your credit after overspending

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It’s been a challenging couple of years for many Americans, and now there is the highest inflation to contend with in 40 years. If you turned to credit cards to get you through these tough financial times, your credit and your wallet might have taken a hit. If you’re ready to get out of debt, here are seven ways to bounce back your credit after overspending.
CREDITS & LOANS
DC News Now

Avoid paying for high credit card interest rates

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The ‘buy now, pay later’ convenience associated with credit cards is part of the attraction to add plastic to consumers’ wallets. At the same time, missed payments can lead to stiff penalties given high-interest rates. Macy’s informed one card holder–also a...
CREDITS & LOANS
TechSpot

Microsoft fixes two zero-day flaws in October 2022 Patch Tuesday

TL;DR: Microsoft released a new series of patches designed to fix bugs in Windows and other popular software products. The most significant updates remedy a couple of zero-day flaws, but the two Exchange bugs discovered in recent weeks are still a danger for mail servers worldwide. Patch Tuesday is an...
SOFTWARE
TechSpot

TechSpot

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy