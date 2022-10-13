ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

TheDailyBeast

Kentucky Man Posted Abuse of Toddler on Snapchat: Cops

A Kentucky man has been arrested after posting a video of him abusing a 2-year-old kid on Snapchat. 23-year-old Benjamin Franklin was charged with criminal abuse of a child under 12 and strangulation. The child’s mother said she was at work when she was alerted by numerous people of the video of Franklin holding the kid by his neck and slamming him onto his bed. Franklin admitted to police he abused the child. He’s being held at the Carroll County Detention Center with a bond of $5,000 and he’s been ordered to have no contact with the child or his mother. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.Read it at WAVE
CARROLL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

John Tilley, former Kentucky lawmaker, indicted on first-degree rape charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Former Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary John Tilley will be arraigned on Oct. 28 for first-degree rape. Tilley was arrested on Aug. 8 and charged with rape from an incident on April 15. On Aug. 9, he pleaded not guilty and during his arraignment, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The case was then waived to a grand jury.
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties

Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WHAS 11

Kentucky court operations resuming in county after flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky county's court operations that have been closed since historic flooding in July will resume this month. The Knott County Office of Circuit Court Clerk will reopen Oct. 31 in the county Judicial Center. Circuit and district court proceedings will be conducted remotely due to ongoing repairs to the center.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

KSP launches seat belt usage program in 5 rural counties

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police has launched a program with five rural counties to increase seat belt usage. The five counties selected to take part in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety project are Madison, Grayson, Knott, Perry and Bourbon. They were chosen based on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crash data.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wkyufm.org

Grant applications for Kentucky opioid settlement funds are open

People and organizations can now apply for funding from Kentucky’s portion of a multi-state settlement with four drug companies accused of fueling the opioid crisis. The state is expected to receive $478 million over the next 18 years, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a Monday statement. It’s part...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

KSP Post 15 hiring telecommunicators

Kentucky State Police Post 15 is seeking to hire telecommunicators to serve the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland Counties. Applications must be submitted online to the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet website and should be received by October 23 at...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

What Amendments 1 and 2 mean for Kentucky's constitution

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky voters will see two different constitutional amendments on their ballots Nov. 8. The League of Women Voters held a forum Tuesday, explaining those amendments and how they would impact Kentucky. Amendment 1 is focused on the powers of the general assembly. If people vote “yes,”...
KENTUCKY STATE
People

97-Year-Old Woman Dies of a 'Broken Heart' Months After Home Destroyed in Kentucky Floods

"If it hadn’t been for the flood, if she hadn’t suffered that trauma, I think she would have still been with us,” Mae Amburgey's granddaughter said A Kentucky woman who lost her home in a flood died at the age of 97 "of a broken heart," her granddaughter said. Mae Amburgey died on Saturday, Oct. 8, Missy Amburgey-Crovetti told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Her death comes months after Amburgey was forced to leave her home on Highway 119 as waters poured during a historic flood in July. The natural disaster...
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

Kentucky’s Hank the Horse advances to the semi-finals

— Kentucky’s Hank the Horse has moved on to the Semi-Finals in America’s Favorite Pet contest, with the next round of voting running through Thursday, October 20. Votes can be cast at americasfavpet.com/2022/hank-the-horse. Hank, a Tennessee Walking Horse, is the organization’s first rescue namesake of For Hank’s Sake,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Kentucky’s county clerks deal with misinformation as election approaches

County clerk offices across Kentucky have seen a rise in open records requests ahead of the midterm elections, which they say have been fueled by conspiracy theories. Clerks are the frontlines of election security and administration in Kentucky, making sure balloting is accurate, safe and legal. Pulaski County Clerk Linda...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Trick-or-treat times around Kentucky, Indiana for 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your costumes ready. It's trick-or-treat season. Here, you'll find trick-or-treat times for places around Kentuckiana. Help us build the list by sending your neighborhood date and time to wlkydigital@hearst.com. Kentucky. This section will be updated. Indiana. Austin 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 28. Charlestown 6-9 p.m....
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

103 counties in green on COVID community level map

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest weekly COVID-19 Community Levels map, issued each Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, indicates the trend of a vast improvement that has occurred over the past month is continuing. The map, which is generated from data compiled by the U.S. Centers...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

County clerks leaving position amid election conspiracies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams says that county clerks across the state have been hit with open records requests for a high volume of election-related documents. “It seemed like these things were directly aimed at disrupting our election process to get all of these in at...
KENTUCKY STATE

