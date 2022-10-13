Read full article on original website
Kentucky Man Posted Abuse of Toddler on Snapchat: Cops
A Kentucky man has been arrested after posting a video of him abusing a 2-year-old kid on Snapchat. 23-year-old Benjamin Franklin was charged with criminal abuse of a child under 12 and strangulation. The child’s mother said she was at work when she was alerted by numerous people of the video of Franklin holding the kid by his neck and slamming him onto his bed. Franklin admitted to police he abused the child. He’s being held at the Carroll County Detention Center with a bond of $5,000 and he’s been ordered to have no contact with the child or his mother. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.Read it at WAVE
WTVQ
John Tilley, former Kentucky lawmaker, indicted on first-degree rape charge
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Former Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary John Tilley will be arraigned on Oct. 28 for first-degree rape. Tilley was arrested on Aug. 8 and charged with rape from an incident on April 15. On Aug. 9, he pleaded not guilty and during his arraignment, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The case was then waived to a grand jury.
Violence against animals on the rise in Kentucky
With violent crime on the rise in Lexington, Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control said violence against animals is, unfortunately, following the same trend.
k105.com
Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties
Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
WHAS 11
Kentucky court operations resuming in county after flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky county's court operations that have been closed since historic flooding in July will resume this month. The Knott County Office of Circuit Court Clerk will reopen Oct. 31 in the county Judicial Center. Circuit and district court proceedings will be conducted remotely due to ongoing repairs to the center.
WTVQ
KSP launches seat belt usage program in 5 rural counties
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police has launched a program with five rural counties to increase seat belt usage. The five counties selected to take part in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety project are Madison, Grayson, Knott, Perry and Bourbon. They were chosen based on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crash data.
View the general election 2022 sample ballot for your Kentucky county
Are you looking to familiarize yourself with the ballot before the 2022 general election in Kentucky on Tuesday, Nov. 8?
Email Scams – Examples and How to Avoid Becoming a Victim in KY, IN and IL
Every single day, both on my personal and work email, I get unsolicited emails from unfamiliar sources. I always delete them. If I don't know them, they are gone. But, there are emails I get that look really legit. You know the ones. The emails look like they come from...
wkyufm.org
Grant applications for Kentucky opioid settlement funds are open
People and organizations can now apply for funding from Kentucky’s portion of a multi-state settlement with four drug companies accused of fueling the opioid crisis. The state is expected to receive $478 million over the next 18 years, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a Monday statement. It’s part...
lakercountry.com
KSP Post 15 hiring telecommunicators
Kentucky State Police Post 15 is seeking to hire telecommunicators to serve the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland Counties. Applications must be submitted online to the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet website and should be received by October 23 at...
wnky.com
Beshear announces some Kentucky residents can apply for marijuana possession pardons
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky residents who only have a misdemeanor charge for a simple marijuana possession conviction on their record may apply for a pardon. The governor spoke on the topic during his Team Kentucky update Thursday, saying his administration is considering the next steps...
'Representation matters': Community activist comes out of retirement after Kentucky official requests her assistance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman is no stranger to the community, as a longtime advocate and activist. Marta Miranda Straub answered the call and continues to advocate for those who have no voice. Straub is the commissioner for the Department of Community Based Services for the state of Kentucky....
What Amendments 1 and 2 mean for Kentucky's constitution
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky voters will see two different constitutional amendments on their ballots Nov. 8. The League of Women Voters held a forum Tuesday, explaining those amendments and how they would impact Kentucky. Amendment 1 is focused on the powers of the general assembly. If people vote “yes,”...
97-Year-Old Woman Dies of a 'Broken Heart' Months After Home Destroyed in Kentucky Floods
"If it hadn’t been for the flood, if she hadn’t suffered that trauma, I think she would have still been with us,” Mae Amburgey's granddaughter said A Kentucky woman who lost her home in a flood died at the age of 97 "of a broken heart," her granddaughter said. Mae Amburgey died on Saturday, Oct. 8, Missy Amburgey-Crovetti told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Her death comes months after Amburgey was forced to leave her home on Highway 119 as waters poured during a historic flood in July. The natural disaster...
lanereport.com
Kentucky’s Hank the Horse advances to the semi-finals
— Kentucky’s Hank the Horse has moved on to the Semi-Finals in America’s Favorite Pet contest, with the next round of voting running through Thursday, October 20. Votes can be cast at americasfavpet.com/2022/hank-the-horse. Hank, a Tennessee Walking Horse, is the organization’s first rescue namesake of For Hank’s Sake,...
wkyufm.org
Kentucky’s county clerks deal with misinformation as election approaches
County clerk offices across Kentucky have seen a rise in open records requests ahead of the midterm elections, which they say have been fueled by conspiracy theories. Clerks are the frontlines of election security and administration in Kentucky, making sure balloting is accurate, safe and legal. Pulaski County Clerk Linda...
WLKY.com
Trick-or-treat times around Kentucky, Indiana for 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your costumes ready. It's trick-or-treat season. Here, you'll find trick-or-treat times for places around Kentuckiana. Help us build the list by sending your neighborhood date and time to wlkydigital@hearst.com. Kentucky. This section will be updated. Indiana. Austin 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 28. Charlestown 6-9 p.m....
kentuckytoday.com
103 counties in green on COVID community level map
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest weekly COVID-19 Community Levels map, issued each Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, indicates the trend of a vast improvement that has occurred over the past month is continuing. The map, which is generated from data compiled by the U.S. Centers...
Kentucky’s Largest Outdoor Haunted Attraction Voted Top 10 in the U.S.
It is rumored the screams from this Kentucky haunted outdoor attraction can be heard for miles and miles. We got a look inside and we are absolutely terrified. The Hill of Terror is Kentucky's largest outdoor haunted attraction and one of the most popular for many reasons including the scares, zombies, live music, food, community, and so much more.
WKYT 27
County clerks leaving position amid election conspiracies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams says that county clerks across the state have been hit with open records requests for a high volume of election-related documents. “It seemed like these things were directly aimed at disrupting our election process to get all of these in at...
