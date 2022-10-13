Read full article on original website
Accidental shooting kills 4-year-old in Eastern Ky.
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers are investigating after a 12-year-old fatally shot their 4-year-old sibling. Troopers said the incident happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12. KSP believes the shooting was accidental and does not suspect foul play. The incident remains under investigation.
WSAZ
15 arrested in drug warrant sweep
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A drug warrant sweep netted 15 arrests in Wayne County and surrounding areas, Sheriff Rick Thompson said Monday. Thompson said the arrests followed investigations throughout the county by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. The sheriff identified the following suspects and their charges:. -...
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with the death of his mother-in-law
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman Saturday evening. Police say Zachary Curtis Ball, 22, of Stollings, WV, is accused of shooting his mother-in-law Lamanda Lynn Vance, 42. Logan County Sheriff Paul D. Clemens said the shooting happened just...
wymt.com
New distillery opens in Floyd County, gives back to families affected by Allen shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 1620 Distilling Company held its grand opening in Prestonsburg on Saturday. The business welcomed folks in to taste locally-made bourbons, whiskey, and wines. A family-owned and operated business, the Turners said the “1620″ in the company’s name has a rich history. “My...
wymt.com
Flood survivor at Perry County Park ‘fighting tooth and nail’ for help with trailer issues
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A chilly breeze sweeps through Perry County Park as the daily temperatures continue to drop. Almost three months since the flood, survivors are still adjusting to new circumstances. “It’s just not home, you know, it’s temporary,” flood survivor Michelle Reed said. “It’s living somewhere that’s meant...
WKYT 27
KSP launches program with 5 rural counties to increase seat belt use
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new program aimed at boosting seat belt usage in five rural Kentucky counties has been announced. Madison, Grayson, Knott, Perry and Bourbon counties have been selected to take part in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project, which is based on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crash data.
thelevisalazer.com
DRUG WARRANT SWEEP IN WAYNE COUNTY, WVA AND MARTIN COUNTY, KY NETS 15 ARRESTS
Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit coordinated with Road Patrol Deputies, WV State Police, Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, and Martin County Sheriff’s Department (KY) to arrest the suspects. Sheriff Thompson stated that the arrests stemmed from investigations by the Wayne County Sheriff DrugEnforcement...
indherald.com
Interrupting the drug flow: How the DEA went to battle against popular Oneida clinic
A Kentucky pharmacist named John Simkins was one of the first to alert federal authorities to what he considered a suspicious flow of prescription painkillers from a small medical clinic in Oneida. Simkins owned the since-closed Somerset Pharmacy. Located in Somerset’s historic downtown area, it was Pulaski County’s oldest pharmacy,...
WHAS 11
Kentucky court operations resuming in county after flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky county's court operations that have been closed since historic flooding in July will resume this month. The Knott County Office of Circuit Court Clerk will reopen Oct. 31 in the county Judicial Center. Circuit and district court proceedings will be conducted remotely due to ongoing repairs to the center.
WTVQ
12-year-old fatally shoots 4-year-old sibling; KSP investigating
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 12-year-old boy fatally shot his 4-year-old sister last week in Knott County, according to Kentucky State Police. The shooting, which occurred on Oct. 12 just before midnight, is still under investigation, but police say they don’t believe foul play is suspected and that this shooting was accidental.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 1-13, 2022
OCTOBER 14, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 1, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., OCTOBER 13, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 103 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
UPDATE: 12 year old missing in Logan County found
SAUNDERS FORK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Police are seeking assisted in determining the whereabouts of a 12 year old girl. Monday reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office indicate that Kaelynn Richardson, 12 of Saunders Fork, is currently missing. Richardson is reported to stand at 5’3” and weigh 111lbs....
wymt.com
Cumberland Police Dept. arrests one dozen people in large round-up
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Police Department made several arrests Saturday. A news release from the department stated 12 people were arrested in a “major theft case” and others were served warrants. Police said one person was wanted by the U.S. Marshals office. Police said a burglary...
wymt.com
‘We can be ourselves’: Pikeville Pride celebrations held Saturday
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Pride is back in action after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Thousands of people gathered at the Pikeville City Park to celebrate the LGBTQ Plus community. They showed their support and had fun with music, food and more. Volunteer organizer Emma Lowe said...
West Virginia man charged with murder in shooting death of mother-in-law
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after a deadly shooting in Logan County, West Virginia on Saturday evening. Logan County Sheriff Paul Clemens says the shooting happened in the community of Pecks Mill on Huffman Branch Rd. and that deputies were dispatched at around 8:30 p.m. 22-year-old Zachary Curtis Ball, of Stollings, was […]
Eastern Kentucky flood victims brace for winter
It is a race against the clock with many displaced people desperately hoping to get back into their homes before winter.
wymt.com
Bus crash reported in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Mingo County Board of Education reported a bus crash Monday morning. Officials said the crash happened during the Mingo Central morning run at Sulphur Creek. First responders said there were no injuries to students or staff. 12 students were on Bus...
wymt.com
Third annual Oktoberfest held in Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Live music along with vendors are lined up in downtown Hazard. Eastern Kentucky bands are playing while locals enjoy barbecue and drinks at the festivities. Regional Music Promoter Tim Parks said bringing the music acts to Hazard continues to be an exciting addition to the area.
WSAZ
Driver passes stopped school bus in Mingo County
Water quality debated at fiery Milton City Council meeting. Local author Carter Taylor Seaton to be at W.Va. Book Festival. Local author Carter Taylor Seaton to be at W.Va. Book Festival.
Death toll in Eastern Kentucky flooding goes to 43, two more dead; one still missing
Two more people were reported to have died related to the eastern Kentucky flooding back in July according to an update from Gov. Andy Beshear, bringing the death toll to 43, with one person still missing. “The deaths were caused by health conditions directly arising from the flooding. “These losses...
