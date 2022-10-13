ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
The Mendocino Voice

Large prescribed burn happening near SR 20 from Oct. 17 – 28

MENDOCINO Co., 10/16/22 — Cal Fire Mendocino is planning a broadcast burn in the vicinity of State Route 20 between October 17 through October 28, from 12 – 5 p.m. daily, depending on conditions, and smoke will be visible in the area.. The burn will take place east of Fort Bragg, north of Parklin Fork Conservation Camp, north of Highway 20, and west of Willits.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Lady of the Lake: About algae

The lake is always green and there is so much algae, it’s everywhere. We are visiting another lake this weekend, will there be algae there too? How do we find out?. Thank you for asking this question, it’s timely and very important! There is also a lot of confusion around “algae” and what is commonly mistaken for algae. What you are probably concerned about is actually cyanobacteria. However, what you are noticing about your lake happens every summer, and not just in Clear Lake, but in other places around the state, around the Country, and around the world.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Caltrans Allocates $3 Million for Highway 101 Work in Northern Mendocino County

The following is a press release issued by Caltrans:. The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $123 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department Says It Seized 200,000 Plants and 30 Tons of Processed Marijuana

Letter from Sheriff Matt Kendall Posted on the Facebook page of the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department:. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has been working extremely hard this year. With all your help the Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team has seized over 200,000 marijuana plants, almost 30 tons [of] processed marijuana and 43 firearms. We have been forced to focus our efforts on the most egregious violators due to the extreme shortage in personnel which most law enforcement agencies are facing. This was just a drop in the bucket. We are looking much better than we were last year in many areas, however we have a long way to go until we have this problem cleaned up. I continue to receive calls from residents concerned about violence and environmental degradation. Please understand we are trying very hard to get to all of the problem locations.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

190K cannabis plants eradicated at 18 different Mendocino County grow sites by CAMP in 2022

MENDOCINO Co., 10/12/22 — Mendocino County won a dubious honor in cannabis eradication this year, with 190,018 cannabis plants destroyed at 18 different grow sites raided under the auspices of the Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) 2022. That figure is significantly higher than any other California county — representing nearly 20 percent of the 973,894 plants seized statewide, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the California Department of Justice.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Inundated with animal surrenders, Mendocino shelters in ‘quite a whirlwind’

MENDOCINO Co, 10/13/22 — In the course of necessary operations, the Mendocino Coast Humane Society (MCHS) regularly accumulates deficits of more than $10,000 each month. This summer, Mendocino County Animal Care Services came closer to euthanizing animals for space than it has in years. The Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County (HSIMC) is in the middle of a six-week suspension of new animal intakes.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
viatravelers.com

19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Fort Bragg, California

Fort Bragg, officially known as the City of Fort Bragg, is a small town along the West Coast. Although the population is less than 7,000, Fort Bragg is the largest town on the beautiful Mendocino coast. Located in Mendocino County along the Shoreline Highway, Fort Bragg is a tourist destination...
FORT BRAGG, CA
The Mendocino Voice

O’Neill: Sometimes it all comes together (column)

This is our farm column from farmer Casey O’Neill. O’Neill is the owner operator of HappyDay Farms north of Laytonville, and a long time advocate for the cannabis community in Mendocino Co; more of his writing can be found here. The opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor feel free to write to [email protected].
LAYTONVILLE, CA
Lake County News

Helping Paws: Many new puppies

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has many more new puppies and dogs it’s working to find homes for this week. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of American blue heeler, border Chihuahua, collie, dachshund, German shepherd, husky, Labrador retriever, pit bull and Rottweiler.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

What Is Up With That Fence Being Built Along Highway 101 Near Ukiah?

Though seemingly innocuous, an ongoing construction project along Highway 101 between two major Ukiah arteries has many readers asking, “what exactly is going on?” Well, you asked, and we got some answers. Starting this summer, Caltrans has been installing a black, mesh fence along both the north and...
UKIAH, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Missing Laytonville teen’s remains exhumed from shallow grave in Potter Valley — bail set at $800K

UPDATE, 10/7/22 — Bail has been set at $800,000 for 19-year-old Christopher Franklin Hill, who has been charged with murder in the killing of Aaron Joseph Vossler, 18. Court records allege the murder weapon was a firearm. Hill remains in custody, and is scheduled to appear in court for plea entry at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The defendant is being represented by the Mendocino County Public Defender.
POTTER VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy