ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

$21,000 Reward for Information that Leads to Arrest / Conviction of Subject(s) Responsible for the Death of Mya Fuller from Murfreesboro

By WGNS News
wgnsradio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: More Information Released in October 14th Smyrna Shooting

SMYRNA, TN / UPDATE — More news on the shooting that took place this past Friday in Smyrna. There, the Smyrna Police Department (SPD) continues their investigation into the incient that occurred on Friday evening, Oct. 14, 2022. On the day of the shooting, the Smyrna Police Department responded...
SMYRNA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Authorities Asking for the Publics Assistance in Identifying Subject After a Recent Theft

(LaVergne, Tenn.) La Vergne police are asking for help from the community in hopefully identifying and possibly arresting a retail theft suspect. Officers were alerted on September 15, 2022 that an adult male entered the La Vergne Walmart store on Murfreesboro Road and reportedly concealed items from the jewelry department. The unknown man allegedly left the store without paying for the merchandise. The suspect left the area in a red SUV, possibly a Jeep Patriot.
LA VERGNE, TN
wgnsradio.com

One Dead after Sunday Night Shooting in LaVergne

(La Vergne, Tenn.) One woman is dead following a late-night shooting in La Vergne. Officers were called to a home on Almondwood Place around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night, October 16. Officers say the victim was unresponsive when they arrived. She was transported to the hospital where she was later...
LA VERGNE, TN
WSMV

Woman dies in late-night shooting in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Rutherford County after a woman died in a shooting late Sunday night. According to La Vergne Police, officers were called to a home on Almondwood Place around 11 p.m. on Sunday and found a woman shot and unresponsive. She was transported to the hospital where she died.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Smyrna Shooting, 17-Year Old In Custody

(SMYRNA) Here's an update on the Friday (10/14/2022) evening shooting at an apartment near Smyrna High School. Police have arrested a 17-year old male in connection with the shooting that occurred around 5:00 o'clock in the Ridgemont Park Apartments. According to Smyrna police, an argument began between a father and...
SMYRNA, TN
murfreesboro.com

Smyrna Police Department Investigates Shooting

October 14, 2022, SPD responded to a call at the Ridgemont Park Apartments behind Smyrna High School. Michael Stewart and his son arrived at the complex and upon arrival a verbal altercation occurred between Mr. Stewart and a 17 year old juvenile male residing at the complex. The juvenile male...
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Two correctional officers stabbed at Trousdale Co. prison

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two correctional officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center were flown to Nashville hospitals after being stabbed on Friday, according to the Trousdale County sheriff. Sheriff Ray Russell said one of the officers was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment while the second...
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN
WSMV

‘Special young man’ killed in crash involving homicide suspect

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Cheatham County community is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old killed in a Thursday night crash involving a homicide suspect. Landen Guye was in a Toyota RAV4 on Gallatin Pike as it was hit by Deandre Conway, who was speeding down the roadway. Conway is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Terry Farmer in Madison earlier in the night.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy