$21,000 Reward for Information that Leads to Arrest / Conviction of Subject(s) Responsible for the Death of Mya Fuller from Murfreesboro

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: More Information Released in October 14th Smyrna Shooting
SMYRNA, TN / UPDATE — More news on the shooting that took place this past Friday in Smyrna. There, the Smyrna Police Department (SPD) continues their investigation into the incient that occurred on Friday evening, Oct. 14, 2022. On the day of the shooting, the Smyrna Police Department responded...
wgnsradio.com
Authorities Asking for the Publics Assistance in Identifying Subject After a Recent Theft
(LaVergne, Tenn.) La Vergne police are asking for help from the community in hopefully identifying and possibly arresting a retail theft suspect. Officers were alerted on September 15, 2022 that an adult male entered the La Vergne Walmart store on Murfreesboro Road and reportedly concealed items from the jewelry department. The unknown man allegedly left the store without paying for the merchandise. The suspect left the area in a red SUV, possibly a Jeep Patriot.
Sumner County authorities warn about scam calls involving bond payment, jury duty
The Sumner County Sheriff's Office issued an alert to community members about a recent rise in scam calls involving someone impersonating local law enforcement.
Silver Alert issued for Rutherford County man missing since Oct. 5
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert, on behalf of the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, for a man with a medical condition who hasn't been seen in more than a week.
wgnsradio.com
One Dead after Sunday Night Shooting in LaVergne
(La Vergne, Tenn.) One woman is dead following a late-night shooting in La Vergne. Officers were called to a home on Almondwood Place around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night, October 16. Officers say the victim was unresponsive when they arrived. She was transported to the hospital where she was later...
WSMV
Woman dies in late-night shooting in La Vergne
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Rutherford County after a woman died in a shooting late Sunday night. According to La Vergne Police, officers were called to a home on Almondwood Place around 11 p.m. on Sunday and found a woman shot and unresponsive. She was transported to the hospital where she died.
Man arrested for hiding runaway teen in his home
A man from Dekalb County was arrested after reportedly harboring a runaway teenager from Putnam County in his home.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Smyrna Shooting, 17-Year Old In Custody
(SMYRNA) Here's an update on the Friday (10/14/2022) evening shooting at an apartment near Smyrna High School. Police have arrested a 17-year old male in connection with the shooting that occurred around 5:00 o'clock in the Ridgemont Park Apartments. According to Smyrna police, an argument began between a father and...
Teen shot to death at North Nashville home; search for suspects underway
An investigation is underway after police say a teen was shot to death at a home in North Nashville early Sunday morning.
murfreesboro.com
Smyrna Police Department Investigates Shooting
October 14, 2022, SPD responded to a call at the Ridgemont Park Apartments behind Smyrna High School. Michael Stewart and his son arrived at the complex and upon arrival a verbal altercation occurred between Mr. Stewart and a 17 year old juvenile male residing at the complex. The juvenile male...
WSMV
Two correctional officers stabbed at Trousdale Co. prison
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two correctional officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center were flown to Nashville hospitals after being stabbed on Friday, according to the Trousdale County sheriff. Sheriff Ray Russell said one of the officers was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment while the second...
fox17.com
Father injured in domestic shooting at apartment near Smyrna school, son arrested
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE (10/15/22): Smyrna police said Friday's incident involved a father and his son who had a verbal altercation that escalated into a shooting. The 17-year-old shot his father, Michael Stewart, twice, police say. Stewart went to the hospital for his injuries. The extent of his...
WTVC
Father identifies 9-year-old boy shot in Tracy City; Says he's in a 'coma-like state'
Family members identify the shooting victim as 9-year-old Jax Coulter. His father, Johnny Coulter, tells us he was shot by his 9-year-old cousin and he thinks it was intentional. He says Jax is now in a "coma-like state" at Erlanger hospital in Chattanooga. Coulter says Jax currently has a feeding...
Wilson County teen center of AMBER Alert found safe; suspect in custody
The AMBER Alert for a Wilson County teen has been canceled after the teen was found safe in Murfreesboro, according to the TBI.
Missing Franklin County man found safe following Silver Alert
Just minutes after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert for a missing 65-year-old man with dementia, Franklin County authorities announced the man had been located.
Teen arrested in connection with shooting that injured man at Smyrna apartment complex
A 17-year-old was arrested after police say he shot a man at an apartment complex near Smyrna High School Friday afternoon.
WSMV
‘Special young man’ killed in crash involving homicide suspect
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Cheatham County community is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old killed in a Thursday night crash involving a homicide suspect. Landen Guye was in a Toyota RAV4 on Gallatin Pike as it was hit by Deandre Conway, who was speeding down the roadway. Conway is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Terry Farmer in Madison earlier in the night.
Investigation underway after shooting at Riverdale-Oakland High School football game
An investigation is underway after a shooting occurred at the Riverdale-Oakland High School football game Friday night at Riverdale High School.
Driver killed after striking semi at 100+ mph on I-65 in North Nashville
Metro police say the driver of a stolen vehicle has died after striking a semi-truck on I-65 late Sunday night in North Nashville.
Mothers Over Murder marches in Nashville to end gun violence
Middle Tennessee mothers are coming together to keep their children's memories alive, as well as put a stop to gun violence. News 2's Nikki McGee joined the Mothers Over Murder organization on Saturday as they walked to say "enough is enough."
Comments / 4