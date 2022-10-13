ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

At least 5 killed in shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina

By CBS Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Five people, including an off-duty police officer, were killed and at least two more were wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in a residential neighborhood in Raleigh, North Carolina.
A suspect has been taken into custody.

A Raleigh police K9 officer was among the at least two people who were wounded, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said during a press conference late Thursday night. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

The shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. local time along the Neuse River Greenway trail in the east Raleigh neighborhood of Hedingham, Baldwin said.

Baldwin said at the press conference that local and federal law enforcement had the suspect "contained in a residence in the area." Police then tweeted at 9:40 p.m. that the suspect had been taken into custody.

Raleigh police Lt. Jason Borneo would not elaborate on the barricade situation, only calling it an "active investigation."

Activity at Wake Med emergency room, following a shooting in Raleigh, N.C., on Oct. 13, 2022. Chris Seward / AP

No details were provided on the circumstances of the shootings or a possible motive.

As the situation was unfolding, Raleigh police initially reported that "multiple law enforcement agencies" had responded to an "active shooting." The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted just after 7:30 p.m. that its special agents were responding to an "active shooter scene."

Residents were advised by police "to remain in their homes," while drivers were also asked to avoid the area.

Nearby Hedingham Golf Club told CBS affiliate WNCN-TV that it closed the club and pulled all golfers off the course.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted that "state and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe."

NBC News

Family of North Carolina mass shooting victim wants answers

Newly released 911 calls describe the chaos and horror that unfolded during the deadly mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday. The alleged shooter remains hospitalized in critical condition as police search for a motive. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson speaks with Rob Steele, who lost his fiancé Mary Marshall during the shooting.Oct. 15, 2022.
RALEIGH, NC
Vice

A 15-Year-Old Mass Shooter Killed 5 People in Raleigh

A 15-year-old boy shot and killed five people on a walking trail in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday evening. The teenager evaded police capture for hours before he was finally cornered and arrested. The alleged shooter was later identified in multiple local reports as 15-year-old Austin Thompson. Eye-witnesses told local media that the shooter was dressed in camouflage gear.
RALEIGH, NC
WSPA 7News

Here are North Carolina’s least safe and safest cities

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Los Angeles, CA
