Pennsylvania State

thecentersquare.com

Pennsylvania considers letting counties create tourism districts, levy hotel fee

(The Center Square) – To spur economic growth, some Pennsylvania legislators are considering allowing counties to create tourism improvement districts to fund marketing efforts to attract visitors. The Senate Community, Economic, and Recreational Development Committee met Monday to hear testimony on how TIDs can benefit the tourism industry. Committee...
abc27.com

How to return a mail-in, absentee ballot in Pennsylvania

(WHTM) — More than one million mail-in ballots have been distributed in Pennsylvania ahead of the 2022 election. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, as of Oct. 17, nearly a quarter million ballots have already been returned. Ballots will not be opened until Election Day and must be...
abc27.com

This Week in Pennsylvania: Dan Meuser

(WHTM) — This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens will talk about the undated ballot issue and how it is still unresolved. The US Supreme Court issues a ruling that impacts how the state processes mail in ballots that come in without at date and Owens will be discussing this topic.
thecentersquare.com

NFIB questions Oxfam's rating Illinois No. 10 best state to work

(The Center Square) – Illinois has taken the No. 10 spot on Oxfam's Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022. But some say it doesn’t paint a full picture. The index of all data is based on laws and policies in effect as of July 1, 2022, across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. The index consists of three dimensions: wage policies, which comprise 40% of the overall score; worker protection rights, which comprise 35% of the overall score; and rights to organize, which comprise 25% of the overall score. Illinois received index scores of 67.77 overall, 63.17 for wages, 53.57 for worker protection, and 95.00 for the right to organize.
WOLF

Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis make campaign stops within the commonwealth

POTTSVILLE,SCHUYKILL COUNTY. (WOLF) — “Its great to be here in Schuykill. Josh Shapiro and I have been Crisscrossing the state meeting voters where they are, to personally ask for their vote, earn their support. I feel really good about the campaign we built and the fact that we laid out a number of prioritize issues to actually address voters concerns”
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Continued COVID order modifies mask recommendation; Illinois corporate tax due date extended

Continued COVID order modifies mask recommendation. The state is encouraging Illinoisans to follow CDC masking recommendations. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 executive order, all individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance. The CDC says masks are optional in low transmission areas, which encompasses most of the state. The state's order will remain in effect through Nov. 12.
PennLive.com

Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
thecentersquare.com

WV to work with VA on nuclear technology

(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers and West Virginia lawmakers are in talks on how to collaborate on expanding nuclear energy and innovating nuclear technology. Earlier this month, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced his new energy policy, which seeks to expand the state’s nuclear energy capabilities by constructing small modular nuclear reactors, also known as SMRs, to provide power. The state may work with its neighbor West Virginia on getting these reactors up and running.
abc27.com

Are prepaid tolls tax exempt in Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A recent abc27 investigation revealed that Pennsylvania sales tax is sometimes improperly included in online purchases. So what about prepaid EZ-pass tolls?. Cam Fitzgerald of Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, noticed something wasn’t right when she bought a $7 EZ-pass transponder and $35 worth of prepaid tolls...
therecord-online.com

Request from Pennsylvania Republicans on mail-in ballots declined

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s expansion of mail-in voting in 2019 has left some ambiguity about which ballots get counted, and state Republicans are requesting clarity from the Department of State over the matter. While Republicans point to a recent federal ruling, the Department cites a state ruling to...
