thecentersquare.com
Pennsylvania considers letting counties create tourism districts, levy hotel fee
(The Center Square) – To spur economic growth, some Pennsylvania legislators are considering allowing counties to create tourism improvement districts to fund marketing efforts to attract visitors. The Senate Community, Economic, and Recreational Development Committee met Monday to hear testimony on how TIDs can benefit the tourism industry. Committee...
Pa. election 2022: Where Mastriano, Shapiro stand on the opioid epidemic, medical marijuana, and other health issues
HARRISBURG — As a freshman state senator, Doug Mastriano (R., Franklin) rose to prominence by vocally opposing the Wolf administration’s COVID-19 shutdown orders, mask mandates, and other efforts to slow the spread of the disease. Now a candidate for governor, Mastriano continues to tout that record and criticize...
abc27.com
How to return a mail-in, absentee ballot in Pennsylvania
(WHTM) — More than one million mail-in ballots have been distributed in Pennsylvania ahead of the 2022 election. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, as of Oct. 17, nearly a quarter million ballots have already been returned. Ballots will not be opened until Election Day and must be...
Why Pennsylvania doctors are rallying against Mehemt Oz’s Senate bid
Dr. Mehmet Oz has built a career out of leveraging his credentials as a physician. As he pushes forward in his bid for U.S. Senate, others in his profession are pushing back. Collectively known as the Real Doctors Against Oz, a growing number of physicians across Pennsylvania are speaking out against Oz’s political ambitions.
abc27.com
This Week in Pennsylvania: Dan Meuser
(WHTM) — This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens will talk about the undated ballot issue and how it is still unresolved. The US Supreme Court issues a ruling that impacts how the state processes mail in ballots that come in without at date and Owens will be discussing this topic.
MSNBC
Pennsylvania's largest newspaper endorses John Fetterman
The Philadelphia Inquirer, Pennsylvania's largest newspaper, is endorsing Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman.Oct. 17, 2022.
GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots￼
Pennsylvania and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the outside envelope — from being counted in November, when voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator.
thecentersquare.com
Police: Campaign signs in Pa. found booby-trapped with razor blades
Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said.
wdiy.org
Pennsylvania Moves to Limit PFAS ‘Forever Chemicals’ in Drinking Water
Pennsylvania has taken another step forward to restrict levels of the toxic chemical PFAS in drinking water. WHYY’s Zoe Read reports PFAS exposure can cause serious health problems, including some cancers. (Original air-date: 10/16/22)
WOLF
Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis make campaign stops within the commonwealth
POTTSVILLE,SCHUYKILL COUNTY. (WOLF) — “Its great to be here in Schuykill. Josh Shapiro and I have been Crisscrossing the state meeting voters where they are, to personally ask for their vote, earn their support. I feel really good about the campaign we built and the fact that we laid out a number of prioritize issues to actually address voters concerns”
abc27.com
Democratic group unveils push to turn out Black male voters in Pennsylvania
A Democratic advocacy group on Monday announced a new initiative in 15 states, including Pennsylvania, to push to mobilize Black male voters ahead of November’s midterm elections. In a statement on Monday, the People For the American Way (PFTAW) said that its new “Defend the Black Vote” initiative seeks...
thecentersquare.com
Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police
NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
thecentersquare.com
abc27.com
Are prepaid tolls tax exempt in Pennsylvania?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A recent abc27 investigation revealed that Pennsylvania sales tax is sometimes improperly included in online purchases. So what about prepaid EZ-pass tolls?. Cam Fitzgerald of Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, noticed something wasn’t right when she bought a $7 EZ-pass transponder and $35 worth of prepaid tolls...
thecentersquare.com
therecord-online.com
Request from Pennsylvania Republicans on mail-in ballots declined
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s expansion of mail-in voting in 2019 has left some ambiguity about which ballots get counted, and state Republicans are requesting clarity from the Department of State over the matter. While Republicans point to a recent federal ruling, the Department cites a state ruling to...
pa.gov
Governor and First Lady Wolf Recognize Pennsylvania’s 2022 Distinguished Daughters
Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf recognized 11 women as this year’s Distinguished Daughters of Pennsylvania, highlighting their extraordinary achievements and contributions to the commonwealth at an event at the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg on Wednesday. “Pennsylvania Distinguished Daughters have a long history of going above...
