Advocates, politicians discuss legalizing recreational marijuana in Iowa
The journey to legalize marijuana in Iowa continues, and an advocacy group based in Des Moines is taking the issue to the state house.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has raised $1.3 million for 2022 cycle
In Indiana, Gov. Eric Holcomb is the number three fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Indiana Secretary of State, the governor received $1,277,740 in total contributions to his campaign account and spent $1,384,566 between January 1, 2021 and July 15, 2022. Holcomb’s current term ends in 2025.
Request from Pennsylvania Republicans on mail-in ballots declined
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s expansion of mail-in voting in 2019 has left some ambiguity about which ballots get counted, and state Republicans are requesting clarity from the Department of State over the matter. While Republicans point to a recent federal ruling, the Department cites a state ruling...
wmay.com
Illinois U.S. Senate race: 45 early votes to be scrapped due to ‘printing error’
(The Center Square) – Several dozen voters in Schuyler County may have their early votes scrapped after a printing error led to the wrong name appearing for the Republican U.S. Senate candidate. The error was noticed earlier this week. It showed Peggy Hubbard as the Republican candidate for U.S....
Ohio voters to decide on bail reform when considering Issue One
(The Center Square) – As early voting began in Ohio today, statewide voters face key races for the U.S. Senate, governor’s office and statewide ballot measures, including one that would change the way Ohio courts decide bail for criminals. Issue One is a constitutional amendment dealing with bail...
Illinois attorney general candidates discuss COVID-19 lawsuits, corruption during forum
(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois attorney general are showing stark contrasts for voters heading into the final weeks of the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Democratic Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Republican challenger Thomas DeVore met virtually in a session hosted by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors. They answered questions about a variety of issues in the race.
Madigan’s House rules remain in place as Republicans demand change, accountability
(The Center Square) – Facing more corruption charges, former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s House rules are still in place. Minority Republicans are urging the new speaker to address the issue. Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, faces an additional corruption charge. Already facing 22 federal corruption...
Use of covid relief funds by Arkansas agency scrutinized
(The Center Square) - The Arkansas Department of Human Services has turned over questions about the distribution of COVID-19 relief funds to the U.S. Attorney's office. The DHS selected the Urban League of the State of Arkansas to distribute $450,000 in Coronavirus Relief Funds, DHS officials told the Legislative Auditing Committee. The ULSA subcontracted with Performance Tax Group to dole out the funds to 17 organizations. USLA and PTG were allowed to keep more than $45,000 for administrative costs.
wearegreenbay.com
Lawsuit filed against Florida Company for defrauding ‘hundreds of thousands’ from over 6k Wisconsin businesses
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against a Florida-based company that allegedly sent deceptive mailers to newly-created Wisconsin businesses. According to the complaint, Centurion Filing Sevices, LLC, operating under the name ‘WI Certificate Service’ sent tens of thousands of deceptive letters to Wisconsin businesses...
Police groups endorsing different candidates for Illinois' 13th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – The two Illinois 13th Congressional District candidates have each picked up different endorsements from law enforcement groups ahead of the November election. The 13th Congressional District in Illinois, which is newly drawn without an incumbent candidate, has Democrat Nikki Budzinski, a union advocate from Peoria,...
Former cannabis task force chair faces damning report
(The Center Square) – A legislative workplace conduct investigation of Washington state Rep. Melanie Morgan, D-Parkland, found that she had “engaged in abusive and bullying conduct” that “occurred in the presence of multiple people” and was “legitimately perceived and received as rude, disrespectful, and demeaning.”
The top 10 Wisconsin candidates raised 76 percent of all donations
In Wisconsin politics, state-level candidates and officeholders raised $77.5 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022. More than $58.9 million, or 76 percent, of all donations reported by candidate committees were raised by the 10 individuals at the top of the list. Top 10 Wisconsin candidates (1/1/2021 –...
Democrats defend the SAFE-T Act as opposition grows
(The Center Square) – As the calls grow louder to scrap the controversial justice reform package the SAFE-T Act, Illinois Democrats are on the defensive. The legislation places restrictions on police and eliminates cash bail on Jan. 1, making Illinois the first state to do so. Lawmakers approved the SAFE-T Act at the urging of the Legislative Black Caucus as part of their response to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital?
The 2021 Legislature was indeed record setting: I’d challenge anyone to find a group of Montana lawmakers who have been sued so often or so successfully. The final legal tally is still ongoing, but by my count, more than a dozen bills have been overturned and several million has been spent to defend what the […] The post Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Gov. Inslee ranked last in the Cato Institute’s fiscal policy report card
(The Center Square) – Washington state’s Jay Inslee is the worst governor in the nation in terms of taxation and spending policies since 2020, according to the Cato Institute’s recently released “Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors 2022.”. The Washington, D.C.-based libertarian think tank...
Washington ranked No. 4 most politically active state in the nation
(The Center Square) – With the midterm elections less than a month away, Washington ranked as the fourth most politically active state in the nation, according to a recent study released by WalletHub. The personal finance website determined its rankings of all 50 states by looking into factors such...
Missouri Senators see political campaigns shift from local to national issues
(The Center Square) – As the November midterm elections approach, leaders from both parties in the Missouri Senate believe voters are evaluating legislative candidates by their party affiliation – not on their positions on local issues. "It used to be the phrase was 'all politics is local,'" said...
'Gender affirming care' on minors finds support, opposition across Illinois
(The Center Square) – Illinois' elected officials are offering different views on the future of gender-affirming health care in Illinois. Gender-affirming care, as defined by the World Health Organization, encompasses a range of social, psychological, behavioral, and medical procedures "designed to support and affirm an individual's gender identity" when it conflicts with the gender they were assigned at birth.
California Gov. Newsom receives $14.9 million, with First Foundation Bank as top donor
Gov. Gavin Newsom is the number two fundraiser in California state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to campaign finance reports made to the California Secretary of State, the governor received $14,884,261 in total contributions and spent $18,165,007 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 24, 2022. Newsom is running for re-election in 2022.
Close election expected for Illinois' 17th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – One of the closest congressional races in Illinois appears to be for the 17th district. The district, which was held by U.S. Rep. Cherri Bustos before she announced she wasn't seeking another term, was redrawn by Democrats in what some say was a blatant case of gerrymandering, but the move may backfire.
