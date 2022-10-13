ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

The Center Square

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has raised $1.3 million for 2022 cycle

In Indiana, Gov. Eric Holcomb is the number three fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Indiana Secretary of State, the governor received $1,277,740 in total contributions to his campaign account and spent $1,384,566 between January 1, 2021 and July 15, 2022. Holcomb’s current term ends in 2025.
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Illinois attorney general candidates discuss COVID-19 lawsuits, corruption during forum

(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois attorney general are showing stark contrasts for voters heading into the final weeks of the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Democratic Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Republican challenger Thomas DeVore met virtually in a session hosted by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors. They answered questions about a variety of issues in the race.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Use of covid relief funds by Arkansas agency scrutinized

(The Center Square) - The Arkansas Department of Human Services has turned over questions about the distribution of COVID-19 relief funds to the U.S. Attorney's office. The DHS selected the Urban League of the State of Arkansas to distribute $450,000 in Coronavirus Relief Funds, DHS officials told the Legislative Auditing Committee. The ULSA subcontracted with Performance Tax Group to dole out the funds to 17 organizations. USLA and PTG were allowed to keep more than $45,000 for administrative costs.
ARKANSAS STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Lawsuit filed against Florida Company for defrauding ‘hundreds of thousands’ from over 6k Wisconsin businesses

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against a Florida-based company that allegedly sent deceptive mailers to newly-created Wisconsin businesses. According to the complaint, Centurion Filing Sevices, LLC, operating under the name ‘WI Certificate Service’ sent tens of thousands of deceptive letters to Wisconsin businesses...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Former cannabis task force chair faces damning report

(The Center Square) – A legislative workplace conduct investigation of Washington state Rep. Melanie Morgan, D-Parkland, found that she had “engaged in abusive and bullying conduct” that “occurred in the presence of multiple people” and was “legitimately perceived and received as rude, disrespectful, and demeaning.”
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Democrats defend the SAFE-T Act as opposition grows

(The Center Square) – As the calls grow louder to scrap the controversial justice reform package the SAFE-T Act, Illinois Democrats are on the defensive. The legislation places restrictions on police and eliminates cash bail on Jan. 1, making Illinois the first state to do so. Lawmakers approved the SAFE-T Act at the urging of the Legislative Black Caucus as part of their response to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Montanan

Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital?

The 2021 Legislature was indeed record setting: I’d challenge anyone to find a group of Montana lawmakers who have been sued so often or so successfully. The final legal tally is still ongoing, but by my count, more than a dozen bills have been overturned and several million has been spent to defend what the […] The post Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Center Square

'Gender affirming care' on minors finds support, opposition across Illinois

(The Center Square) – Illinois' elected officials are offering different views on the future of gender-affirming health care in Illinois. Gender-affirming care, as defined by the World Health Organization, encompasses a range of social, psychological, behavioral, and medical procedures "designed to support and affirm an individual's gender identity" when it conflicts with the gender they were assigned at birth.
ILLINOIS STATE
