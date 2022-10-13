ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Survey shows few businesses plan to hire holiday help

(The Center Square) – A new study reveals small business owners are downshifting their hiring needs as recessionary trends continue to take a toll on their recoveries. A study by the small business network Alignable shows only 7% of small businesses plan to hire more workers for the holidays. That is compared to 36% last year.
ILLINOIS STATE
Nearly half-billion dollars in checks mailed to New Yorkers

(The Center Square) – The checks are in the mail for nearly 2 million New Yorkers, or soon will be. The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance announced it started sending out $475 million worth of checks to 1.8 million residents. The funding is additional state child and earned income credit payments from the state’s Tax Department.
Think tank gives Stitt a "B" for fiscal policy

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was given a "B" for his fiscal policies by The Cato Institute. The libertarian think tank cited Stitt's approval of a 0.25 percentage point reduction in the state's income tax and the corporate income tax reduction from 6% to 4%. "Stitt did...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Wyoming lawmakers seek to tackle soaring property taxes

(The Center Square) – Wyoming has seen soaring property values that have become burdensome to taxpayers, but some lawmakers are eying options to provide relief. Lawmakers are considering their options for property tax breaks, Wyoming Public Media recently reported. Property values in the state increased by an average of 16% last year, according to WyoFile.
WYOMING STATE
Illinois quick hits: Drought conditions expand; federal road funds coming to Illinois

Drought conditions are expanding in Central Illinois. The U.S. Drought Monitor has upgraded several counties in east central Illinois back into moderate drought levels. Rainfall totals have been sparse since Sep. 1, with some scattered areas not seeing significant rain in over 30 days. Champaign and Danville have recorded rainfall totals far below normal levels.
ILLINOIS STATE
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has raised $1.3 million for 2022 cycle

In Indiana, Gov. Eric Holcomb is the number three fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Indiana Secretary of State, the governor received $1,277,740 in total contributions to his campaign account and spent $1,384,566 between January 1, 2021 and July 15, 2022. Holcomb’s current term ends in 2025.
INDIANA STATE
Utah receives $69 million in ARPA funds for small business initiatives

(The Center Square) - Utah is receiving $69 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the State Small Business Credit Initiative. Three programs will benefit from the funds, according to a news release from the U.S. Treasury Department. Utah is using $27.6 million for a loan participation program that lowers interest rates and expands credit for small business owners. An additional $31 million is allocated for a program that guarantees up to 80% of small business loans to lending partners. The remainder of the funds will go to a capital access program, according to the news release.
UTAH STATE
Minnesota Gov. Walz receives $6.3 million, with $8,000 donations topping list

In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board, the governor received $6,310,606 in total contributions and spent $2,642,137 between Jan. 1, 2021 and July 18, 2022. Walz is running for re-election in 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
Oklahoma: Native Americans must pay income taxes

(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Tax Commission said Wednesday in a decision that the McGirt decision does not exempt members of Oklahoma’s tribes from paying state income taxes. The decision is based on an appeal filed by a Muscogee (Creek) Nation member. Alicia Stroble, a member of the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Washington Supreme Court ruling could boost the cost of public works

(The Center Square) – The Washington Supreme Court has reversed a lower court to find the state's latest prevailing wage law constitutional. The statute "requires the industrial statistician" at the Washington Department of Labor and Industries "to adopt the prevailing wage from whichever collective bargaining agreement (CBA) covering work in a particular county has the highest wages, if such a CBA exists," said the court in its decision Thursday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Use of covid relief funds by Arkansas agency scrutinized

(The Center Square) - The Arkansas Department of Human Services has turned over questions about the distribution of COVID-19 relief funds to the U.S. Attorney's office. The DHS selected the Urban League of the State of Arkansas to distribute $450,000 in Coronavirus Relief Funds, DHS officials told the Legislative Auditing Committee. The ULSA subcontracted with Performance Tax Group to dole out the funds to 17 organizations. USLA and PTG were allowed to keep more than $45,000 for administrative costs.
ARKANSAS STATE
