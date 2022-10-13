Read full article on original website
Survey shows few businesses plan to hire holiday help
(The Center Square) – A new study reveals small business owners are downshifting their hiring needs as recessionary trends continue to take a toll on their recoveries. A study by the small business network Alignable shows only 7% of small businesses plan to hire more workers for the holidays. That is compared to 36% last year.
Nearly half-billion dollars in checks mailed to New Yorkers
(The Center Square) – The checks are in the mail for nearly 2 million New Yorkers, or soon will be. The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance announced it started sending out $475 million worth of checks to 1.8 million residents. The funding is additional state child and earned income credit payments from the state’s Tax Department.
Think tank gives Stitt a "B" for fiscal policy
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was given a "B" for his fiscal policies by The Cato Institute. The libertarian think tank cited Stitt's approval of a 0.25 percentage point reduction in the state's income tax and the corporate income tax reduction from 6% to 4%. "Stitt did...
Wyoming lawmakers seek to tackle soaring property taxes
(The Center Square) – Wyoming has seen soaring property values that have become burdensome to taxpayers, but some lawmakers are eying options to provide relief. Lawmakers are considering their options for property tax breaks, Wyoming Public Media recently reported. Property values in the state increased by an average of 16% last year, according to WyoFile.
Missouri gets $95 million to invest in small, disadvantaged businesses
(The Center Square) – The Missouri Technology Corporation will receive $95 million as part of $1 billion in funding from the federal State Small Business Credit Initiative. The U.S. Department of Treasury announced Missouri and 10 other states would receive funds. It brings the total funding from Treasury to $4.8 billion in SSBCI funds for 31 states.
Georgia policy group says inflation is not conquered, is becoming ingrained in economy
(The Center Square) — The country has not conquered inflation, and it has become ingrained in our economy, the research director of a leading Georgia policy group said. On Thursday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose 0.4% in September. The year-over-year inflation rate stands at 8.2%.
Gas prices fall in California, but residents still pay highest prices nationwide
(The Center Square) – After California gas prices reached near-record levels last week, the average price for a gallon of gas is starting to drop, though drivers are still paying the highest prices in the nation. California gas prices have fallen 24 cents since last week, settling at an...
Illinois quick hits: Drought conditions expand; federal road funds coming to Illinois
Drought conditions are expanding in Central Illinois. The U.S. Drought Monitor has upgraded several counties in east central Illinois back into moderate drought levels. Rainfall totals have been sparse since Sep. 1, with some scattered areas not seeing significant rain in over 30 days. Champaign and Danville have recorded rainfall totals far below normal levels.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has raised $1.3 million for 2022 cycle
In Indiana, Gov. Eric Holcomb is the number three fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Indiana Secretary of State, the governor received $1,277,740 in total contributions to his campaign account and spent $1,384,566 between January 1, 2021 and July 15, 2022. Holcomb’s current term ends in 2025.
Utah receives $69 million in ARPA funds for small business initiatives
(The Center Square) - Utah is receiving $69 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the State Small Business Credit Initiative. Three programs will benefit from the funds, according to a news release from the U.S. Treasury Department. Utah is using $27.6 million for a loan participation program that lowers interest rates and expands credit for small business owners. An additional $31 million is allocated for a program that guarantees up to 80% of small business loans to lending partners. The remainder of the funds will go to a capital access program, according to the news release.
Washington details $1.3B collective bargaining agreement with state employees
(The Center Square) – The Washington state Office of Financial Management updated the Joint Committee on Employment Relations on some of the details of the secretly negotiated compensation contracts for state employees estimated to cost more than $1.3 billion. Late last month, the Washington Federation of State Employees announced...
Minnesota Gov. Walz receives $6.3 million, with $8,000 donations topping list
In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board, the governor received $6,310,606 in total contributions and spent $2,642,137 between Jan. 1, 2021 and July 18, 2022. Walz is running for re-election in 2022.
Oklahoma: Native Americans must pay income taxes
(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Tax Commission said Wednesday in a decision that the McGirt decision does not exempt members of Oklahoma’s tribes from paying state income taxes. The decision is based on an appeal filed by a Muscogee (Creek) Nation member. Alicia Stroble, a member of the...
Financial impact of North Dakota's $294 million clean energy investment unclear
(The Center Square) - North Dakota's Clean Sustainable Energy Authority has awarded $294.2 million in grants and loans, but the impact on the economy may not be fully known for years, according to CSEA's director. CSEA was established by the legislature in 2021 through House Bill 1452 to support research,...
The top 10 Wisconsin candidates raised 76 percent of all donations
In Wisconsin politics, state-level candidates and officeholders raised $77.5 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022. More than $58.9 million, or 76 percent, of all donations reported by candidate committees were raised by the 10 individuals at the top of the list. Top 10 Wisconsin candidates (1/1/2021 –...
Washington Supreme Court ruling could boost the cost of public works
(The Center Square) – The Washington Supreme Court has reversed a lower court to find the state's latest prevailing wage law constitutional. The statute "requires the industrial statistician" at the Washington Department of Labor and Industries "to adopt the prevailing wage from whichever collective bargaining agreement (CBA) covering work in a particular county has the highest wages, if such a CBA exists," said the court in its decision Thursday.
Gov. Inslee ranked last in the Cato Institute’s fiscal policy report card
(The Center Square) – Washington state’s Jay Inslee is the worst governor in the nation in terms of taxation and spending policies since 2020, according to the Cato Institute’s recently released “Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors 2022.”. The Washington, D.C.-based libertarian think tank...
Use of covid relief funds by Arkansas agency scrutinized
(The Center Square) - The Arkansas Department of Human Services has turned over questions about the distribution of COVID-19 relief funds to the U.S. Attorney's office. The DHS selected the Urban League of the State of Arkansas to distribute $450,000 in Coronavirus Relief Funds, DHS officials told the Legislative Auditing Committee. The ULSA subcontracted with Performance Tax Group to dole out the funds to 17 organizations. USLA and PTG were allowed to keep more than $45,000 for administrative costs.
Georgia lawmakers could consider increasing state's tax incentives for music production
(The Center Square) — State lawmakers could soon consider increasing the state’s tax incentives for music or creating a state-run music office to help performers, managers, songwriters and producers. Those were among the suggestions witnesses offered to lawmakers during a Joint Study Committee on Georgia Music Heritage meeting.
Nevada's rising gas prices could slow down as refinery issues resolve
(The Center Square) – Gas prices in Nevada have continued to rise as the national average increased more than 20 cents in the past month, according to AAA data. Nevada’s average currently sits at $5.40. The state’s average is the fourth-highest in the nation, behind only California, Alaska,...
