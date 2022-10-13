Read full article on original website
WV Gov. Justice gets ‘B’ fiscal ranking
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice scored a “B” on the Fiscal Report Card of American Governor’s released by the libertarian Cato Institute, which puts him above most other governors. Justice maintained the same grade as he had in Cato’s last report card,...
WV to work with VA on nuclear technology
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers and West Virginia lawmakers are in talks on how to collaborate on expanding nuclear energy and innovating nuclear technology. Earlier this month, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced his new energy policy, which seeks to expand the state’s nuclear energy capabilities by constructing small modular nuclear reactors, also known as SMRs, to provide power. The state may work with its neighbor West Virginia on getting these reactors up and running.
NFIB questions Oxfam's rating Illinois No. 10 best state to work
(The Center Square) – Illinois has taken the No. 10 spot on Oxfam's Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022. But some say it doesn’t paint a full picture. The index of all data is based on laws and policies in effect as of July 1, 2022, across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. The index consists of three dimensions: wage policies, which comprise 40% of the overall score; worker protection rights, which comprise 35% of the overall score; and rights to organize, which comprise 25% of the overall score. Illinois received index scores of 67.77 overall, 63.17 for wages, 53.57 for worker protection, and 95.00 for the right to organize.
Iowa’s state revenue forecast is revised upward
(The Center Square) – Revenue estimates for fiscal year 2023 net General Fund receipts have been adjusted upward $399.6 million over March adjusted estimate. The Revenue Estimating Conference estimates net General Fund receipts, including transfers, for the fiscal year that began July 1 is $9.53 billion, down $269.3 million from actual fiscal year 2022, the Legislative Services Agency October fiscal update said.
Craig, Kistner vie for Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District
(The Center Square) – Political candidates are fighting for political advantage in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District in the Nov. 8 election. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan group that analyzes elections, ranks the 2nd Congressional District as a Democrat "toss up." The seat is up for grabs between incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner.
Pennsylvania considers letting counties create tourism districts, levy hotel fee
(The Center Square) – To spur economic growth, some Pennsylvania legislators are considering allowing counties to create tourism improvement districts to fund marketing efforts to attract visitors. The Senate Community, Economic, and Recreational Development Committee met Monday to hear testimony on how TIDs can benefit the tourism industry. Committee...
Arizona's down-ticket races highly competitive, new poll shows
(The Center Square) – Further down the ballot, Arizona voters should expect some highly-competitive statewide races, a new poll shows. While the incumbent treasurer appears to be in a position to win her re-election bid, the races for secretary of state, attorney general, and superintendent of public instruction are tighter, according to OH Predictive Insights’ (OHPI) latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse (AZPOP) poll. In the latter three races, no candidate leads by more than three points, making them statistically tied because of the poll’s 3.77% margin of error.
With teachers in short supply, states ease job requirements
DALLAS (AP) — As schools across the South grapple with teacher shortages, many are turning to candidates without teaching certificates or formal training. Alabama administrators increasingly have hired educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. Texas, meanwhile, allowed about one in five new teachers to sidestep certification last school year.
WalletHub: Chicago in the top ten most affected by inflation
(The Center Square) – A new report looks at specific metrics to determine which cities are the most affected by inflation. Major cities at each end of Illinois could be doing better. The report done by WalletHub shows which cities in America are feeling the effects of rising inflation....
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something to find there for everyone.
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina is a wonderful state, but on top of having stunning beaches and charming little towns, this beautiful state also has amazing restaurants. To prove it, here is a list of four great seafood places in North Carolina that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Tennessee collects $2.1B in taxes and fees in September, up more than $100M from 2021
(The Center Square) — Tennessee’s tax and fee collections continued to rise in September with the state collecting $2.1 billion. That was $243.3 million more than September 2021 and $277.2 million more than the state’s budgeted estimate for September. The state has collected $407.7 million more than...
Incumbent Golden leads Poliquin in fundraising for Maine congressional race
(The Center Square) — Money continues to flow into Maine's most expensive congressional race, with supporters of incumbent Democratic Rep. Jared Golden and Republican challenger Bruce Poliquin spending big on the nationally watched contest. Golden, a Democrat seeking a second term, raised more than $2.8 million in the three...
Indoor hemp growing operation coming to South Carolina
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly constructed 50,000-square-foot building will soon be home to an indoor hemp-growing operation in South Carolina. SC Canna, LLC, an agricultural hemp company, announced on Wednesday plans to establish an indoor growing operation located in Manning. The $8.8 million investment would create about 37 new jobs. According to Gov. […]
Illinois quick hits: Two-thirds of all rebate checks sent; early voting totals; encouraging mammograms
If you haven't already, it's too late to submit information to the Illinois Department of Revenue in order to get the state-issued, one-time taxpayer-funded rebates. Comptroller Susana Mendoza said her office has already sent out about 66% of the 6 million rebate checks of $50 per person, $100 per dependent and up to $300 in property tax rebates. Monday was the deadline for those who didn't file taxes this year to get their rebate.
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"
Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
Balance of power: Why North Carolina might be 'the most under the radar state’ this midterm election
Cook Political Report Senate Editor Jessica Taylor joins Chuck Todd at the big board to discuss Senate control ahead of the midterm elections. Taylor says North Carolina is the “most under the radar state” this November, but she thinks “it tilts slightly toward Republicans.” Oct. 12, 2022.
Pritzker’s latest orders relax some COVID testing, mask mandates in medical facilities
(The Center Square) – It’s now been more than two years and seven months of consecutive COVID-19 executive orders from Gov. J.B. Pritzker. This past weekend, Pritzker reissued another disaster proclamation that lasts past the election expiring Nov. 12. He’s issued one every month since March 2020.
Joe Cunningham Wants to Know If Henry McMaster Still Opposes Marriage Equality Due to History of Bigoted Remarks
Ahead of Famously Hot Pride in Columbia this weekend, Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham has called on Governor Henry McMaster to state his position on marriage equality. Governor McMaster has a long history of bigoted statements about the LGBTQ community and opposition to marriage equality. In response to President...
This smaller North Carolina city earned a big spot on a national list. Here’s why
“Good things come in small packages.”
