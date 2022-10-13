ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Oregonian

President Biden touches down in Oregon, will tout prescription price relief for seniors, raise money for Tina Kotek

President Joe Biden touched down in Oregon Friday evening for his second visit of the year. He’s here to tout prescription drug price relief for seniors, raise money for Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek and try to ignite the Democratic base in the Portland area as Oregon Democrats face tough races for governor, Congress and the statehouse.
PORTLAND, OR
Elko Daily Free Press

Trump decries Nevada gas prices, boosts Laxalt, Lombardo and GOP ticket

Former President Donald Trump attacked Nevada’s top Democrats as weak on crime and damaging to the economy during a Saturday campaign rally in Minden, Nevada for the state’s top Republican candidates, including U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt and gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo. During a nearly 90-minute speech delivered...
NEVADA STATE
KFI AM 640

Biden Heads to OC to Wrap Up Two-Day Southland Visit

IRVINE (CNS) - After a day in Los Angeles that featured a visit to a Metro construction site, an impromptu taco run and a political fundraiser, President Joe Biden traveled to Orange County Friday to discuss his administration's efforts to lower prescription drug and medical costs for American families. Biden...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Biden Set to Head to Orange County After Touting U.S. ‘Bright Spots’ in L.A., Attending Democratic Fundraiser

President Joe Biden attended a fundraiser in Brentwood Thursday as part of a swing through Southern California that will also take him to Orange County Friday. More than 100 guests attended the evening event, at the home of famed television executive producer Marcy Carsey, held beneath a large white tent with a bar in an outdoor area behind the residence’s garage.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Axios

Dems fear Kari Lake could be Arizona's governor—and a major MAGA star

Democratic Party strategists are watching Arizona's Kari Lake with growing alarm. Why it matters: As some see it, Lake — a 2020 election denier — could easily win the state's gubernatorial race and threaten its 2024 election processes. And with the talent she's already displayed even as a political novice, they see her potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

