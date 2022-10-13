Read full article on original website
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris
Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?
While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...
Biden takes heavy fire, defends himself after inflation data shows continued price increases
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden came under fire from Republican lawmakers and economists Thursday after newly released inflation data showed consumer prices continued to rise in September. “President Biden and [Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf] can congratulate themselves for spending hundreds of billions of dollars to reward their...
Kelly pulling away from Masters in latest Arizona U.S. Senate poll
(The Center Square) – Republican challenger Blake Masters can rile up a crowd of Arizonans but he appears to be struggling to catch incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly among likely voters. The latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse Poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights gives the incumbent the edge and...
Biden has spent more than a fourth of his presidency working from Delaware, outpacing Trump's regular trips away
President Joe Biden spent the weekend at his home in Delaware, where he met up with his wife, other family members and -- if they followed usual practice -- Willow the cat and Commander the dog.
Biden Signals New Effort to Lower Gasoline Prices Next Week
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that U.S. gasoline prices remain too high and that he will have more to say about lowering the cost next week. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)
Donald Trump uses California as a punchline in Nevada rally for GOP candidates
Former President Donald Trump and GOP candidates are using California as a midterm cautionary tale in neighboring Nevada: Vote Republican or see your state become a haven for the “radical left.”. Trump on Saturday held a rally near Lake Tahoe in Minden, Nevada, to stump for Republican Senate candidate...
Biden to visit Oregon as blue state becomes 'battleground,' could elect first GOP gov in 40 years
The state of Oregon could potentially elect a Republican governor for the first time in 40 years, but President Biden will be trying to make sure this does not happen as he heads to the Beaver State later this week. Biden will be joining Democrat Tina Kotek on the campaign...
Biden designates new national monument to kick off 4-day swing through Western states
President Joe Biden arrived in Colorado on Wednesday as part of a four-day trip that includes stops in California and Oregon as he looks to promote his domestic policy agenda less than four weeks before the midterm elections. Shortly after arriving, Biden made his first national monument designation by signing...
Smiley campaign eyes upset of Sen. Murray as election day approaches
(The Center Square) – With the Nov. 8 general election less than a month away, the Tiffany Smiley campaign is doing everything in its power to pull off an upset against longtime U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell. Recent developments over the last several days have contributed to the notion...
President Biden touches down in Oregon, will tout prescription price relief for seniors, raise money for Tina Kotek
President Joe Biden touched down in Oregon Friday evening for his second visit of the year. He’s here to tout prescription drug price relief for seniors, raise money for Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek and try to ignite the Democratic base in the Portland area as Oregon Democrats face tough races for governor, Congress and the statehouse.
President Joe Biden wraps up Southern California visit with trip to Irvine
After a day in Los Angeles that featured a visit to a Metro construction site, an impromptu taco run and a political fundraiser, President Joe Biden traveled to Orange County Friday to discuss his administration's efforts to lower prescription drug and medical costs for American families. Biden departed from Santa...
Too late for a Saudi rethink? Critics say oil cut was a predictable blow for Biden
President Joe Biden’s attempts to court Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were destined to end in failure, analysts and dissidents told NBC News, after the White House and the deeply conservative kingdom clashed over cuts to oil production. Without elaborating, the White House warned there would be “consequences’’...
Trump decries Nevada gas prices, boosts Laxalt, Lombardo and GOP ticket
Former President Donald Trump attacked Nevada’s top Democrats as weak on crime and damaging to the economy during a Saturday campaign rally in Minden, Nevada for the state’s top Republican candidates, including U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt and gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo. During a nearly 90-minute speech delivered...
Biden Attends Fundraiser in Brentwood
President Joe Biden attended a fundraiser in Brentwood Thursday evening at the home of famed television executive producer Marcy Carsey.
Biden Heads to OC to Wrap Up Two-Day Southland Visit
IRVINE (CNS) - After a day in Los Angeles that featured a visit to a Metro construction site, an impromptu taco run and a political fundraiser, President Joe Biden traveled to Orange County Friday to discuss his administration's efforts to lower prescription drug and medical costs for American families. Biden...
Biden Set to Head to Orange County After Touting U.S. ‘Bright Spots’ in L.A., Attending Democratic Fundraiser
President Joe Biden attended a fundraiser in Brentwood Thursday as part of a swing through Southern California that will also take him to Orange County Friday. More than 100 guests attended the evening event, at the home of famed television executive producer Marcy Carsey, held beneath a large white tent with a bar in an outdoor area behind the residence’s garage.
Dems fear Kari Lake could be Arizona's governor—and a major MAGA star
Democratic Party strategists are watching Arizona's Kari Lake with growing alarm. Why it matters: As some see it, Lake — a 2020 election denier — could easily win the state's gubernatorial race and threaten its 2024 election processes. And with the talent she's already displayed even as a political novice, they see her potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.
